EA FC 24 UEFA Marquee Matchups (November 28): How to complete, expected costs, and more

With club football resuming regular proceedings after a short break, EA Sports has released the latest set of UEFA Marquee Matchups in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team to celebrate upcoming fixtures. The Champions League is undoubtedly the pinnacle of club football in Europe, and the developer has capitalized on the hype surrounding its return with this SBC.

The tournament features some of the best teams from top domestic leagues across the continent, making it the most spectacular display of footballing ability possible. Four of these elite-tier teams are included in the latest UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC as various segments, offering gamers the opportunity to get their hands on some cheap and easy packs.

The latest set of UEFA Marquee Matchups are now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Expand Tweet

The UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC set consists of two of the most anticipated upcoming fixtures in the UEFA Champions League. Spanish giants Real Madrid will face off against reigning Serie A champions Napoli, while German side Borussia Dortmund plays AC Milan at the San Siro stadium. These clubs are featured prominently in the requirements of the individual segments.

With the Thunderstruck promo being live in EA FC 24, fans are always eager to obtain as many packs as possible to test their luck and try to unlock overpowered players like Ronaldinho, Thierry Henry, or Neymar. This makes pack-based SBCs like the UEFA Marquee Matchups even more enticing.

How to complete UEFA Marquee Matchups in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

This SBC set is a variation of the regular Marquee Matchups released every week on Thursday since it consists of two segments instead of four. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements of each squad:

AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund

Players from AC Milan + Players from Borussia Dortmund: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Players from the same league: Minimum three in your starting lineup

Countries/ Regions: Minimum three in your starting lineup

Rare players: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Team overall rating: Minimum 75

Total chemistry: Minimum 22

Real Madrid vs Napoli FC

Real Madrid players: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Napoli FC players: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Players from one club: Maximum three in your starting lineup

Rare players: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Team overall rating: Minimum 77

Total chemistry: Minimum 26

The first segment of the SBC offers a Premium Mixed Players pack, the second offers a Prime Mixed Players pack, and the group reward is a tradeable Rare Electrum Players pack.

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 11,000 coins, which is much lower than the value of the packs up for grabs. This makes it a worthwhile SBC in EA FC 24.