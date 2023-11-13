EA FC 24 UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC (November 13)- How to complete, cheapest costs, and more

The UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC has been released in EA FC 24, and this time, the two tasks commemorate the upcoming matchups in the women's pan-European championship. The Squad Building Challenge is themed around two games that are slated to happen this week, namely the much-awaited clashes between FC Barcelona-Benfica and Real Madrid-Chelsea.

By basing SBCs around real-life matchups, EA Sports not only brings new content to EA FC 24 but also gives players a sense of connection to real-life football competitions. To that end, this article is a short guide to completing the UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC.

The UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC has the potential to yield good rewards in EA FC 24

As mentioned before, this week's UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC is based around two matchups between European giants, including FC Barcelona, Benfica, Chelsea, and Real Madrid. Without further ado, here is a list of all the requirements EA FC 24 players must adhere to while completing the challenge.

Task 1: FC Barcelona v Benfica

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from FC Barcelona: Minimum of 1

# of players from Liga Portugal: Minimum of 1

Same League # in the squad: Maximum of 4

# of rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 2

Squad Rating: Minimum of 75

Squad Total Chemistry Point: Minimum of 22

Estimated Cost of Fodder: 4,000 to 5,500 Coins across all platforms

Pack Reward: x1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Task 2: Real Madrid v Chelease

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Real Madrid: Minimum of 1

# of players from Chelsea: Minimum of 1

# of clubs represented in the squad: Minimum of 4

# of rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 2

Squad Rating: Minimum of 77

Squad Total Chemistry Point: Minimum of 26

Estimated Cost of Fodder: 5,000 to 6,000 Coins across all platforms

Pack Reward: x1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Cheap solutions

Here is an example solution that can be used to cheaply complete Task 1: FC Barcelona v Benfica, with the estimated cost of fodder at the time of writing being about 4,800 Coins.

GK: Paulick

Defenders: Martina Fernandez, Vogt, Hejda, Krumbiegel

Midfield: Lee Jae Sung, Evanilson, Barreiro Martins, Vlkanova

Forward: Bruna, Waldschmidt

Here's a cheap solution to Task 2: Real Madrid v Chelsea for the price of about 6,000 Coins.

GK: Cata Coll

Defenders: Olga Carmona, David Lopez, Izquierdoz, Tenaglia

Midfield: Nouwen, Gabri Veiga, Silvia Lloris

Forward: Riquielme, Ruben Sobrino, Tete Morente

Is the UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC worth completing in EA FC 24?

Completing the UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC will also net EA FC 24 players the group reward of a Small Rare Gold Players Pack. Therefore, those looking to maximize their rewards should ideally complete both tasks. Since it will take just about 11,000 coins at the current rates, the SBC is quite worth the price.

Especially considering how both the above tasks have small squad rating requirements, players can use a wide variety of cards as fodder. Also, the SBC will be live in EA FC 24 for a week, providing ample time to check for price drops.