EA FC 24 Weekly TOTS player pick SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Weekly TOTS player pick SBC in Ultimate Team for gamers to try their luck in obtaining one of the best Team of the Season items released so far in the game cycle. This pick contains TOTS players added to the game between April 19 and May 20, offering gamers a vast player pool to choose from.

This is the first Team of the Season player pick released so far in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with a choice between three players. This makes the EA FC 24 Weekly TOTS player pick SBC worth completing, as there are many amazing players you can obtain to help you dominate the virtual pitch.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Weekly TOTS player pick SBC

The SBC has two segments (Image via EA Sports)

Like most other upgrade SBCs and player pick SBCs released so far during the Team of the Season event, the EA FC 24 Weekly TOTS player pick SBC also requires two segments to be completed.

These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements of each segment:

Task 1: 84-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Task 2: 87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The requirement of a Team of the Season or Team of the Week player in the first segment of the SBC will make it slightly more expensive than expected, but these items are easily available in Ultimate Team via objectives, SBCs, and the transfer market.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Weekly TOTS player pick SBC

With so many packs being opened, the price of fodder players is quite low in the current state of the transfer market. These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing La Liga Team of the Season promo to complete the EA FC 24 Weekly TOTS player pick SBC as efficiently as possible:

Task 1: 84-rated squad

Valentin Castellanos: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Desiree Scott: 84

Fabinho: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Paulina Dudek: 84

Caroline Weir: 84

Aubrey Kingsbury: 84

Thiago: 84

Alvaro Morata: 83

Luke Shaw: 83

Cost: 30,000 coins

Task 2: 87-rated squad

Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Luis Alberto: 84

Koke: 84

Fabinho: 84

Thiago: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Ismael Bennacer: 84

Cost: 61,000 coins

Overall, the SBC is worth attempting with the hope of obtaining a usable player.

Check out our other EA FC 24 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback