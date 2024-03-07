EA FC 24 Wilfried Singo FC Fantasy SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

The final player-centric Squad Building Challenge under the FC Fantasy promo is now live in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Wilfried Singo FC Fantasy SBC now available for gamers to unlock. This is an excellent card for those looking for a right-back from the French Ligue 1, considering the impressive stats it already possesses. Moreover, it can be upgraded further.

Each FC Fantasy item is dynamic in nature and can receive enhancements based on its team's results in the domestic league as well as the relevant player's individual performances. This means that the EA FC 24 Wilfried Singo FC Fantasy SBC card has the potential to be upgraded to an overall rating of 91.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Wilfried Singo FC Fantasy SBC

Similar to some other FC Fantasy player challenges, like the one for Buongiorno, the EA FC 24 Wilfried Singo FC Fantasy SBC also requires two squads to be completed. Each segment in this inclusion has its own pack rewards and requirements, featuring the following stipulations:

Task 1: Ligue 1

Number of players from Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Task 2: 85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

This SBC doesn't require any Team of the Week players, which will be great news for those wanting to complete the SBC on a budget. These items always fetch high prices on the transfer market due to their rarity and usability in various SBCs.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Wilfried Singo FC Fantasy SBC

With the ongoing FC Fantasy promo coming to an end in Ultimate Team and the Campaign Re-release event beginning soon, these are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the SBC:

Ligue 1

Paulina Dudek: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Thiago: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Caitlin Foord: 84

Alexandre Lacazette: 83

Marco Asensio: 83

Cost: 16,000 coins

85-rated squad

Toni Kroos: 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Khadija Shaw: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Becky Sauerbrunn: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Caitlin Foord: 84

Luis Alberto: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Yuki Nagasato: 84

Cost: 38,000 coins

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 Wilfried Singo FC Fantasy SBC?

Ligue 1 right-backs are rare in Ultimate Team in 2024. Apart from an EVO version of Achraf Hakimi and special variants of Jonathan Clauss, the new SBC item of the Ivorian defender is your best option. Monaco is also in good form in the league, so the card could receive some impressive upgrades. This makes the SBC worthwhile.