EA FC 24 Wing Wizard Evolution guide: All requirements, upgrades, best players to use, and more

The EA FC 24 Wing Wizard Evolution guide is now available in Ultimate Team, and it's the second entry under the TOTY promo. You'll be able to upgrade one of your existing items through this inclusion, given that you satisfy the different requirements that are part of this content. However, this evolution isn't free, and you'll have to spend 75,000 coins or 350 points to enjoy its upgrades.

This makes it highly important that you select a card to use in it wisely. That way, none of your coins/FC Points will go to waste. Moreover, any selection you make will be permanent, and it can't be changed later. Learning about the EA FC 24 Wing Wizard Evolution's requirements will help you determine who could be a great candidate for its upgrades.

All EA FC 24 Wing Wizard Evolution requirements

Here are all the EA FC 24 Wing Wizard Evolution requirements:

Rarity: Not In-Progress Evolution

Overall: Max. 85

Positions: LW

Pace: Max. 87

Physicality: Max. 85

Playstyles: Max. 8

Playstyles+: Max. 0

All EA FC 24 Wing Wizard Evolution upgrades

This evolution offers two levels of upgrades, and both of them have their own sets of challenges:

Level 1 upgrade

PlayStyle: Trivela

Overall: +4

Rarity: In-Progress Evolution

Passing: +4

Shooting: +4

Dribbling: +4

Level 2 upgrade

PlayStyle+: Rapid

Rarity: TOTY HONOURABLE MENTIONS

Pace: +3

Physicality: +3

Level 1 upgrade challenges

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play two Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 upgrade challenges

Win four Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Score a Trivela goal using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Best players to use in EA FC 24 Wing Wizard Evolution

Thanks to the relatively flexible requirements of this evolution, you can apply its upgrades to a card that already has a relatively decent overall.

With the boosts applied, any of the following items could become a pivotal figure in your respective squads:

Melvine Malard TOTW

Carlos Vela Radioactive

Lina Hurtig Squad Foundations

Raheem Sterling TOTW

Clint Dempsey Hero

Phil Foden

Diogo Jota

Alexander Golovin

Lee Kang In TOTW

These items can all improve massively once the two levels of upgrades are unlocked.

