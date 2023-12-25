The latest Winter Wildcards Icon SBC is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Italian legend Alessandro Del Piero receiving a boosted version. Widely regarded as one of the best playmakers in the current Icon roster, the former Serie A superstar often goes under the radar due to his low pace. However, his latest special item makes up for this flaw in other ways.

EA Sports has already revealed all of the player SBCs that will be released in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team during the Winter Wildcards event, and the developers have truly stuck to the schedule so far. As suggested by their reveal, the Winter Wildcards Icon Alessandro Del Piero SBC is now up for grabs, featuring a brand new Playstyle+.

Winter Wildcards Icon Alessandro Del Piero can now be unlocked via an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The Winter Wildcards promo has truly lived up to the hype so far, introducing a host of new special cards for gamers to add to their squads via packs, objectives, and SBCs. The latest version of Alessandro Del Piero is a fine example of the latter, as the former Juventus attacker has received his very first boosted version of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

The release of this SBC coincides with the addition of Winter Wildcards Team 2 into packs, leading to quite a lot of hype. Fans now have even more options to upgrade their ranks on the virtual pitch, especially with the latest player SBCs being reasonably priced.

How to complete the Winter Wildcards Alessandro Del Piero SBC in EA FC 24?

The SBC to unlock this legendary forward consists of eight segments, which makes him much cheaper than the Ruud Gullit SBC. It includes the following stipulations:

Born Legend

Player quality: Exactly bronze

Rare players: Minimum 11 in your starting lineup

Rising Star

Player quality: Exactly silver

Rare players: Minimum 11 in your starting lineup

On a loan

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Bianconeri

Juventus players: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Team of the Week players: Minnimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Squadra Azzurra

Italy players: Minimum one

Team of the week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

League legend

Serie A TIM players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Top notch

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 600,000 coins, which is to be expected for a card of this caliber. However, some will prefer his base version as his PlayStyle+ has been changed from Finesse shot to Long Ball pass. While the latter makes him a more efficient playmaker in EA FC 24, the former is certainly more desirable for an attacker in the latest meta.