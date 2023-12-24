EA Sports has released the latest Winter Wildcards player SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Kai Havertz receiving a left-back version. This is an extremely intriguing and exciting Squad Building Challenge, as the German maestro is an attacker in real life. With Winter Wildcards being a unique promo, it comprises plenty of footballers who have received unprecedented position-swapped versions.

Kai Havertz is somewhat of a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team due to the various overpowered special cards he's seen over the years. However, this German superstar has never had a defensive item up for grabs, making his latest Winter Wildcards SBC more appealing.

EA Sports has already revealed all the player SBCs that will be added to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team during the Winter Wildcards event. However, not many could have guessed that Kai Havertz's challenge would provide him with a defensive boost and position him as a left-back in this title.

The unpredictable and exciting nature of the Winter Wildcards promo is what makes this event a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team. It already included several position-changed players like a CM version of Alex Grimaldo and a goalkeeper card of the legendary Ruud van Nistelrooy. Kai Havertz is the latest addition to this list.

How to complete the Winter Wildcards Kai Havertz SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The SBC to unlock this Arsenal FC superstar consists of two segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements of each segment:

Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Premier League

Players from the Premier League: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The overall expected completion cost of this SBC is around 170,000 coins. This is to be expected, considering the price of TOTW cards and 87-rated fodder items on Ultimate Team's transfer market.

However, you can bring the aforementioned amount down by grinding upgrade SBCs and the latest 83+ TOTW Player Pick SBC to obtain untradeable fodder to use in Kai's Squad Building Challenge.

Is it worth completing the Winter Wildcards Kai Havertz SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The 87-rated left-back showcases these key stats:

Pace: 89

Shooting: 77

Dribbling: 87

Passing: 87

Defending: 85

Physicality: 84

He has five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot, and some impressive PlayStyles like Whipped Pass, Technical, and Aerial. This card makes his SBC worthwhile in EA FC 24, especially for gamers looking for a Premier League left-back in Ultimate Team.