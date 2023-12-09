EA FC 24 Zinedine Zidane Ultimate Dynasties SBC leaked: Expected release date, costs, and more

With the Ultimate Dynasties promo underway in EA FC 24, a recent leak on social media suggests that French legend Zinedine Zidane will arrive as an SBC during the event. The former Real Madrid and Juventus midfielder already possesses a special card on the official promo roster, and his SBC is rumored to be slightly lower-rated than his base version.

While not much is known about the release date, requirements, overall rating, and attributes of this SBC card, the Ultimate Team community has already made some educated predictions.

With his base and Ultimate Dynasties versions being some of the most overpowered midfielders in EA FC 24, this rumored SBC of Zinedine Zidane has the potential to be extremely expensive as well.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on leaks by Twitter/FIFATradingRomania.

Leaks hint at the arrival of an Ultimate Dynasties Zinedine Zidane SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

As a true legend of the sport and one of the greatest midfielders in the history of European football, it comes as no surprise that Zinedine Zidane is just as overpowered and high-rated in EA FC 24 as he was skilled in real life.

His 95-rated Ultimate Dynasties version currently fetches a price of over 5 million coins in the transfer market, making the leak about his rumored SBC even more exciting.

What will the SBC version of Ultimate Dynasties Zinedine Zidane look like in EA FC 24?

Expand Tweet

As the 95-rated special version of the former Real Madrid and Juventus superstar is still available in packs, rumors suggest that his SBC card will probably be even lower-rated than his base Icon variant.

If leaks are to be believed, this SBC item could be 92-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 81

Shooting: 88

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 71

Physicality: 82

He also has five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, as well as some of the most useful PlayStyles for a creative midfielder in the current meta of the game.

When will the SBC be released and how much will it cost?

While the exact release date of the SBC has not been revealed or even hinted at, it is possible that he will be added to the game on Monday (December 11).

Most of the Icon player SBCs released so far in EA FC 24 have been added to the game on Monday, making it the most likely day for the arrival of Ultimate Dynasties Zinedine Zidane SBC.

The price of the SBC also depends on the overall rating of the card. His base version currently has a price of around 2.8 million coins, so if the card is lower-rated than his base, it would be safe to assume that it could cost around 2 million coins.