EA FC 25 Futties: Daily Play Games Completionist (Jorrel Hato): All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the Futties: Daily Play Games Completionist Objective in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, giving players the chance to earn high-value packs and unlock a 95-rated Jorrel Hato Futties card. This new objective rewards regular players for completing daily tasks and is a great way to reinforce your defense with one of the best full-backs available in the game.

Ad

The new special card for the Dutch International features incredible stats like 95 Pace, 90 Passing, 94 Dribbling, 95 Defending, and 91 Physical. With 11 PlayStyles and 5-Star Weak Foot, the Ajax fullback is an elite option for Ultimate Team squads, capable of dominating the left flank both defensively and offensively.

How to unlock Futties Jorrel Hato in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team?

Tasks to get Jorrel Hato Futties card. (Image via EA Sports/ SK Gaming)

Check out EA FC 25 review

You need to complete six challenges in the Futties: Daily Play Games Objective to get the 95-rated special card. Upon completing each task will provides progressively better pack rewards, with the final step unlocking the Hato card as an untradeable group reward.

Ad

Trending

Here are all the tasks and rewards for the Daily Play Games Completionist Objective:

Complete 1: Complete the Futties: Daily Play Games Objective once. Earn an untradeable 5x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack.

Complete the Futties: Daily Play Games Objective once. Earn an untradeable 5x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack. Complete 2: Complete the Futties: Daily Play Games Objective two times. Earn an untradeable 86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack.

Complete the Futties: Daily Play Games Objective two times. Earn an untradeable 86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack. Complete 3: Complete the Futties: Daily Play Games Objective three times. Earn an untradeable 86+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack.

Complete the Futties: Daily Play Games Objective three times. Earn an untradeable 86+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack. Complete 4: Complete the Futties: Daily Play Games Objective four times. Earn an untradeable 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack.

Complete the Futties: Daily Play Games Objective four times. Earn an untradeable 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack. Complete 5: Complete the Futties: Daily Play Games Objective five times. Earn an untradeable 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack.

Complete the Futties: Daily Play Games Objective five times. Earn an untradeable 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack. Complete 6: Complete the Futties: Daily Play Games Objective six times. Earn an untradeable 2x 88+ Rare Gold Players Pack.

Ad

Is the EA FC 25 Futties Jorrel Hato worth it?

Stats of Jorrel Hato Futties in Ultimate Team. (Image via EA Sports/ SK Gaming)

The 95-rated Futties Jorrel Hato is one of the most well-rounded LB cards in Ultimate Team, combining blistering 95 Pace with elite defensive stats like 95 Defending and 91 Physical. Moreover, his 94 Dribbling and 90 Passing with four PlayStyles+: Quick Step+, Whipped Pass+, Jockey+, and Intercept+, will make him a strong option for building out from the back.

Ad

With a simple daily grind and valuable pack rewards leading up to an incredible special card, this Objective is a smart pick for players looking to upgrade their squad’s left side.

Read more EA FC-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ripan Majumdar Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.



Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.



Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.



Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing. Know More