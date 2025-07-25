EA FC 25 Futties: Daily Play Games Completionist (Marie-Yasmine Alidou): All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has added a new Futties: Daily Play Games Completionist Objective in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, allowing you the opportunity to earn valuable packs and unlock the phenomenal 97-rated Futties Marie-Yasmine Alidou card. This campaign rewards consistency over the week and is ideal for those play Ultimate Team regularly.

The Futties Alidou card is a complete attacking midfielder with outstanding stats and 12 PlayStyles. She offers elite-level performance in every aspect of play, whether you’re building attacks, finishing chances, or even linking midfield to forwards.

How to unlock Futties Marie-Yasmine Alidou in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team?

Challenges for the EA FC 25 Futties: Daily Play Games Completionist (Marie-Yasmine Alidou) (Image via EA Sports/ SK Gaming)

You must complete the six challenges in Futties: Daily Play Games Objective over the next 7 days to get this 97-rated untradeable Futties card. Aside from the Alidou card as the final group reward, each challenge offers a unique reward.

All tasks and rewards for Futties: Daily Play Games Completionist are listed below:

Complete 1: Complete the Futties: Daily Play Games Objective once. Earn an untradeable 5 x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack.

Complete 2: Complete the Futties: Daily Play Games Objective two times. Earn an untradeable 86+ x 2 Rare Gold Players Pack.

Complete 3: Complete the Futties: Daily Play Games Objective three times. Earn an untradeable 86+ x 3 Rare Gold Players Pack.

Complete 4: Complete the Futties: Daily Play Games Objective four times. Earn an untradeable 87+ x 2 Rare Gold Players Pack.

Complete 5: Complete the Futties: Daily Play Games Objective five times. Earn an untradeable 87+ x 2 Rare Gold Players Pack.

Complete 6: Complete the Futties: Daily Play Games Objective six times. Earn an untradeable 2 x 88+ Rare Gold Players Pack.

Is the EA FC 25 Futties Alidou worth it?

Stats of Futties Marie-Yasmine Alidou (Images via EA Sports / SK Gaming)

The 97-rated Marie-Yasmine Alidou Futties card is one of the most versatile and explosive CAMs in the game. She has elite attacking stats like 97 Pace, 96 Shooting, 95 Passing, 96 Dribbling, and 91 Physicality. Moreover, she has 12 PlayStyles, including First Touch+, Quick Step+, Low Driven+, and Icisive Pass+, to get the best out of her attributes.

With easy-to-complete daily objectives, strong pack rewards along the way, and a top-tier attacking midfielder as the final prize, the Daily Play Games Completionist Objective is a must-complete for you. So, complete the UT objective within the next 6 days, as it expires on August 1, 2025.

