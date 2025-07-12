EA FC 25 Futties: Daily Play Games Completionist Objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has added the Futties: Daily Play Games Completionist Objective to EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, giving you the chance to unlock a 95-rated David Hancko Futties and earn several high-value packs along the way. This Objective rewards consistent players who complete daily tasks, making it an excellent way to strengthen the squad when everyone is also doing the same with the new Futties promo.

Ad

The new special Hancko card offers impressive stats across the board, featuring 92 Pace, 76 Shooting, 86 Passing, 88 Dribbling, 95 Defending, and 95 Physical. With key PlayStyles+: Power Header+, Long Ball Pass+, Intercept+, and Slide Tackle+, Hancko is an outstanding option for your Ultimate Team squads.

How to unlock Futties David Hancko in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

To earn the Futties Hancko, you must complete the Daily Play Games Objective six times. Each completion unlocks a progressively better reward, with the final object completion rewarding a pack and the new special player card.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Tasks for Futties: Daily Play Games Completionist Objective (Image via EA Sports/SK Gaming)

Here are all the tasks and rewards that you must complete for the 95-rated Futties Hancko card:

Ad

Complete 1: Complete the Futties Daily Play Games Objective once. Earn five untradeable 84+ Rare Gold Players Packs.

Complete the Futties Daily Play Games Objective once. Earn five untradeable 84+ Rare Gold Players Packs. Complete 2: Complete the Futties Daily Play Games Objective two times. Earn three untradeable 85+ Rare Gold Players Packs.

Complete the Futties Daily Play Games Objective two times. Earn three untradeable 85+ Rare Gold Players Packs. Complete 3: Complete the Futties Daily Play Games Objective three times. Earn seven untradeable 84+ Rare Gold Players Packs.

Complete the Futties Daily Play Games Objective three times. Earn seven untradeable 84+ Rare Gold Players Packs. Complete 4: Complete the Futties Daily Play Games Objective four times. Earn three untradeable 86+ Rare Gold Players Packs.

Complete the Futties Daily Play Games Objective four times. Earn three untradeable 86+ Rare Gold Players Packs. Complete 5: Complete the Futties Daily Play Games Objective five times. Earn five untradeable 85+ Rare Gold Players Packs.

Complete the Futties Daily Play Games Objective five times. Earn five untradeable 85+ Rare Gold Players Packs. Complete 6: Complete the Futties Daily Play Games Objective six times. Earn three untradeable 87+ Rare Gold Players Packs.

Ad

Is the EA FC 25 Futties David Hancko worth it?

Stats of EA FC 25 David Hancko Futties (Image via EA Sports/SK Gaming)

The 95-rated David Hancko is a solid center-back with exceptional 92 Pace, 95 Defending, and 95 Physical. His decent 86 Passing and 88 Dribbling also make him a reliable LB capable of defending the left flank, who can also join the attack or throw crosses.

Ad

Given the quality of the individual rewards and the final player item, this Objective is worth completing for anyone looking to strengthen their defense in Ultimate Team.

Read more EA FC 25-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ripan Majumdar Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.



Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.



Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.



Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing. Know More