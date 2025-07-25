EA FC 25 Futties Mika Biereth Objective: All tasks and rewards

EA FC 25 continues to roll out powerful special cards for Ultimate Team with the new Futties Mika Biereth Objective. This 96-rated ST card is a part of the ongoing Futties promo and is a must-have if you want to boost your attacking power. The AS Monaco forward brings a lethal blend of pace, physicality, and technical ability to the frontline.
With well-balanced stats, 11 PlayStyles, and impressive versatility, he could be a great addition to your UT squad. So, let’s go over how to acquire this new Futties card and whether it’s worth getting.
How to unlock Futties Mika Biereth in EA FC 25?
To unlock the 96-rated Danish striker, complete any 4 of the 5 challenges under the live Futties Mika Biereth objective. Each challenge would also grant an individual pack rewards, making this objective even more worth spending your time on.
All tasks and rewards for the objective to acquire the Futties Mika Biereth are listed below:
- Play 3: Play 3 matches in any UT mode while having at least one Danish player in the starting XI. Earn an untradable 5x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack.
- Assist 4: Assist 4 goals in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty, Rush, Rivals, or Champions mode. Earn an untradable 10x 83+ Rare Gold Players Pack.
- Score 6: Score 6 goals in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty, Rush, Rivals, or Champions mode. Earn an untradable 86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack.
- Win 4: Win 4 matches in Rivals or Champions mode. Earn an untradable 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack.
- Win 6: Win 6 matches in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty or Rush mode. Earn an untradable 3x 85+ Rare Gold Players Pack.
Why Futties Mika Biereth is worth unlocking?
The Mika Biereth Futties card is a complete striker built for the current meta. His blistering 99 Pace, backed by perfect 99 Acceleration and Sprint Speed, makes him nearly unstoppable on fast breaks. He combines this speed with elite 94 Shooting stats, making him a clinical goalscoring machine. He also has strong playmaking abilities with 92 Passing.
What really sets him apart is his outstanding Physicality. With 99 Strength, 99 Jumping, 92 Stamina, and 91 Aggression, Biereth can outmuscle defenders to get into the box. Moreover, he has elite PlayStyles+ like Chip Shot+, First Touch+, Quick Step+, and Low-Driven Shot+ to compliment his attributes.
Considering the quality of rewards and the simplicity of the tasks, completing this objective is highly recommended for any UT player wanting to upgrade their frontline. The Futties Mika Biereth Objective is available for the next 6 days and 23 hours, so complete the objective soon or you will miss out on a great striker.
