EA FC 25 Futties Sam Kerr Objective: All tasks and reward

EA FC 25 Ultimate Team now features the Futties Sam Kerr Objective, offering you the chance to unlock a 95-rated midfielder along with valuable Season Points (SP). This is not the renowned Chelsea striker but Liverpool’s midfielder with the same name. However, this objective would be especially helpful in strengthening the midfield with one of the most complete cards according to the current FC IQ meta.

The special Kerr card boasts some outstanding numbers across all the attributes – 92 Pace, 90 Shooting, 93 Passing, 99 Dribbling, 94 Defending, and 87 Physical. Along with these incredible yet well-balanced stats, the card has 12 PlayStyles to help control the midfield and contribute effectively on both ends of the pitch.

How to unlock Futties Sam Kerr in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team?

Sam Kerr Futties in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. (Image via EA Sports/ SK Gaming)

To earn the Futties Sam Kerr, you need to complete any 4 out of the 5 challenges listed in the Objective. Each challenge grants unique rewards like special UT Packs and Season Points, along with the 95-rated Sam Kerr card as the grand prize for completing the 4 challenges.

All the tasks and rewards for the Futties Sam Kerr Objective are listed below.

Play 2: Play 2 matches in any UT model while having at least one Scottish player in the starting XI. Earn an untradable 5x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack.

Play 2 matches in any UT model while having at least one Scottish player in the starting XI. Earn an untradable 5x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack. Assist 4: Assist 4 goals in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty, Rush, Rivals, or Champions mode. Earn 500 SP.

Assist 4 goals in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty, Rush, Rivals, or Champions mode. Earn 500 SP. G’day Mate: Complete 6 matches in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty, Rush, Rivals, or Champions mode using at least one Australian player. Earn 500 SP.

Complete 6 matches in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty, Rush, Rivals, or Champions mode using at least one Australian player. Earn 500 SP. Win 4: Win 4 matches in Rivals or Champions mode. Earn an untradeable 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack.

Win 4 matches in Rivals or Champions mode. Earn an untradeable 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack. Win 6: Win 6 matches in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty or Rush mode. Earn an untradeable 7x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack.

Is the EA FC 25 Futties Sam Kerr worth it?

All stats of 95-rated Sam Kerr Futties. (Image via EA Sports/ SK Gaming)

The 95-rated Sam Kerr is a highly versatile CM with 93 Passing, 90 Shooting, and a perfect 99 Dribbling. Her impressive 92 Pace and 94 Defending make her effective both offensively and defensively. This is a significant boost over her default 71-rated Rare Silver card.

With incredible PlayStyles+ like First Touch+, Pinged Pass+, Tiki Taka+, and Intercept+, Kerr would flourish in a high-pressing or possession-based setup. Considering the easy objectives and the incredible rewards, it is worth completing this Objective to strengthen the midfield or even the substitute bench.

