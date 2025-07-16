EA FC 25 Linda Caicedo Futties SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA FC 25 has released the Linda Caicedo Futties SBC in Ultimate Team, celebrating the Real Madrid and Colombian winger for her explosive pace and technical brilliance. This 96-rated card is one of the best attacking options in the game with lightning speed, silky dribbling, and top-tier playmaking ability.

With 5-star skill moves, a 4-star weak foot, and elite PlayStyles+, the new Caicedo Futties card is perfect for any competitive squad. Whether you’re building a Spanish League-themed squad or need a versatile LW/CAM, this card would be a phenomenal addition to your Ultimate Team.

All tasks and the cheapest solutions for the EA FC 25 Linda Caicedo Futties SBC

To unlock this new Linda Caicedo Futties card, you need to complete two SBC tasks. Here are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each challenge.

Task 1: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Players: Minimum 1

Minimum 1 Any TOTS or TOTW: Minimum 1

Minimum 1 Squad Rating: Minimum 85

Minimum 85 Number of players in squad: 11

Cheapest Solution:

Bruno Guimarães (85 CDM)

John Stones (85 CDM)

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia (85 LW)

Andrew Robertson (85 RB)

Riyad Mahrez (85 RM)

Svenja Huth (85 RM)

João Palhinha (85 CDM)

Vitinha (85 CM)

Sergej Milinković-Savić (85 CM)

Maëlle Lakrar (80 CB)

Klaudia Jedlinska TOTW (85 CAM)

Estimated price: 29,300 Coins

Task 2: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW: Minimum 1

Minimum 1 Squad Rating: Minimum 86

Minimum 86 Number of players in squad: 11

Cheapest Solution:

Haley McCutcheon TOTS Highlighy (92 CAM)

Bruno Guimarães (85 CDM)

João Palhinha (85 CDM)

Artem Dovbyk (84 ST)

Andrew Robertson (85 LB)

Clara Mateo (85 RM)

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia (85 LW)

Chloe Kelly (86 RW)

Sara Däbritz (84 CM)

Hannah Blundell (84 LB)

Fran Kirby (84 CAM)

Estimated price: 26,100 Coins

EA FC 25 Linda Caicedo Futties SBC: Is it worth it?

Stats of Linda Caicedo Futties (Image via EÀ Sports/SK Gaming)

The 96-rated Linda Caicedo Futties card represents her as the elite left-winger (LW) who can also operate as a CAM. With maxed-out 99 Pace, 92 Shooting, 96 Passing, and 97 Dribbling, she is an incredible offensive threat. Her 5-star skill moves with Technical+ and Rapid+ make her deadly in 1v1 situations, while Pinged Pass+ gives her a unique edge in build-up play and crossing. Moreover, she is also a goalscoring machine with the 96 Finishing and Finesse Shot+.

This SBC is a steal deal, as it offers you a high-quality card for an estimated 55,000 coins. If you have a Real Madrid or hybrid team and need a versatile left-winger, completing this new Ultimate Team challenge is highly recommended.

