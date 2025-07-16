  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Linda Caicedo Futties SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA FC 25 Linda Caicedo Futties SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Jul 16, 2025 02:08 GMT
EA FC 25 Linda Caicedo Futties SBC
EA FC 25 Linda Caicedo Futties SBC (Image via EA Sports/ SK Gaming)

EA FC 25 has released the Linda Caicedo Futties SBC in Ultimate Team, celebrating the Real Madrid and Colombian winger for her explosive pace and technical brilliance. This 96-rated card is one of the best attacking options in the game with lightning speed, silky dribbling, and top-tier playmaking ability.

Ad

With 5-star skill moves, a 4-star weak foot, and elite PlayStyles+, the new Caicedo Futties card is perfect for any competitive squad. Whether you’re building a Spanish League-themed squad or need a versatile LW/CAM, this card would be a phenomenal addition to your Ultimate Team.

All tasks and the cheapest solutions for the EA FC 25 Linda Caicedo Futties SBC

To unlock this new Linda Caicedo Futties card, you need to complete two SBC tasks. Here are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each challenge.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Task 1: Real Madrid

  • Real Madrid Players: Minimum 1
  • Any TOTS or TOTW: Minimum 1
  • Squad Rating: Minimum 85
  • Number of players in squad: 11

Cheapest Solution:

  • Bruno Guimarães (85 CDM)
  • John Stones (85 CDM)
  • Kvicha Kvaratskhelia (85 LW)
  • Andrew Robertson (85 RB)
  • Riyad Mahrez (85 RM)
  • Svenja Huth (85 RM)
  • João Palhinha (85 CDM)
  • Vitinha (85 CM)
  • Sergej Milinković-Savić (85 CM)
  • Maëlle Lakrar (80 CB)
  • Klaudia Jedlinska TOTW (85 CAM)

Estimated price: 29,300 Coins

Task 2: Top Form

  • Any TOTS or TOTW: Minimum 1
  • Squad Rating: Minimum 86
  • Number of players in squad: 11
Ad

Cheapest Solution:

  • Haley McCutcheon TOTS Highlighy (92 CAM)
  • Bruno Guimarães (85 CDM)
  • João Palhinha (85 CDM)
  • Artem Dovbyk (84 ST)
  • Andrew Robertson (85 LB)
  • Clara Mateo (85 RM)
  • Kvicha Kvaratskhelia (85 LW)
  • Chloe Kelly (86 RW)
  • Sara Däbritz (84 CM)
  • Hannah Blundell (84 LB)
  • Fran Kirby (84 CAM)

Estimated price: 26,100 Coins

EA FC 25 Linda Caicedo Futties SBC: Is it worth it?

Stats of Linda Caicedo Futties (Image via E&Agrave; Sports/SK Gaming)
Stats of Linda Caicedo Futties (Image via EÀ Sports/SK Gaming)

The 96-rated Linda Caicedo Futties card represents her as the elite left-winger (LW) who can also operate as a CAM. With maxed-out 99 Pace, 92 Shooting, 96 Passing, and 97 Dribbling, she is an incredible offensive threat. Her 5-star skill moves with Technical+ and Rapid+ make her deadly in 1v1 situations, while Pinged Pass+ gives her a unique edge in build-up play and crossing. Moreover, she is also a goalscoring machine with the 96 Finishing and Finesse Shot+.

Ad

This SBC is a steal deal, as it offers you a high-quality card for an estimated 55,000 coins. If you have a Real Madrid or hybrid team and need a versatile left-winger, completing this new Ultimate Team challenge is highly recommended.

Read more EA FC 25 related articles:

EA FC 25 Futties: Daily Play Games Completionist Objective

EA FC 25 Futties Adams Friday Objective

EA FC 25 Mister Clean Sheet Evolution

EA FC 25 Davor Suker On This Day Icon SBC

About the author
Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar

Twitter icon

Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.

Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.

Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.

Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ripan Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications