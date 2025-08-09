EA FC 25 Rio Ferdinand Shapeshifters Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Rio Ferdinand Shapeshifters Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on the 98-rated version of the legendary English defender. This item was released during the Shapeshifters event earlier in the year, transforming the centre-back into a striker on the virtual pitch.
The Shapeshifters event is renowned for providing fan-favorite players with special items in brand new positions, and the EA FC 25 Rio Ferdinand Shapeshifters Icon SBC is the perfect example of this concept. The former Manchester United centre-back received a boosted item during the fourth week of the Shapeshifters promo, and this item can be used as a striker of CAM on the virtual pitch.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Rio Ferdinand Shapeshifters Icon SBC
Check out EA FC 25 review
Similar to the recently released Diego Maradona SBC, the EA FC 25 Rio Ferdinand Shapeshifters Icon SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements:
Task 1: Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player Quality: Bronze
Solutions:
- Ellis Chapman: 62
- Andrei Gorcea: 63
- Ben Doherty: 61
- Celestin De Schrevel: 60
- Samson Tovide: 61
- Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61
- Taylor Luvambo: 62
- Joao Cipriano: 62
- Babis Drakas: 61
- Mika Schroers: 62
- Naeem Mohammed: 63
Task 2: Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Silver
Solutions:
- Aapo Halme: 65
- Dave Gnaase: 68
- Donovan Pines: 68
- Iebe Swers: 66
- Iulian Cristea: 67
- Cedric Teguia: 65
- Benjamin Santelli: 68
- Harrison Delbridge: 68
- Owusu Kwabena: 66
- Ruan Teixeria: 66
- Hugo Andersson: 66
Task 3: On a Loan (EA FC 25 Rio Ferdinand Shapeshifters Icon SBC)
- Team overall rating: Minimum 82
Solutions:
- Savinho: 82
- Chris Smalling: 82
- Carnesecchi: 82
- Bethany England: 82
- Stanislav Lobotka: 82
- Marc Cucurella: 82
- Jorginho: 82
- Jonsdottir: 82
- Sophie Schmidt: 82
- Hanshaw: 81
- Savic: 81
Task 4: The Three Lions
- England players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Andrich: 83
Task 5: League Legend
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 6: Top notch
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 7: 90-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 8+9: 91-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 10+11: 92-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Ayoze Perez: 95
- Soucek: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Ever Banega: 79
- Carles Gil: 79
- Berghuis: 79
- Damnjanovic: 79
- Svitkova: 79
Task 12+13+14: 93-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 93
Solutions:
- Ellie Carpenter: 97
- Khadija Shaw (TOTS): 97
- Luis Figo: 96
- Isco: 96
- Yildiz: 96
- John Barnes: 96
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Arnold: 80
- Lo Celso: 80
- Lattwein: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
The EA FC 25 Rio Ferdinand Shapeshifters Icon SBC requires a lot of TOTS or TOTW players.
EA FC 25 Rio Ferdinand Shapeshifters Icon SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Rio Ferdinand Shapeshifters Icon SBC is around 700,000 coins. While this is higher than his price in the transfer market, the ongoing FUTTIES event has made it extremely easy to complete SBCs for next to no cost due to the number of special items available in packs.
The item itself has all the stats required to excel as a striker under the FC IQ system, making the EA FC 25 Rio Ferdinand Shapeshifters Icon SBC worth completing.