EA FC 26 gets 40% discount as player numbers decline

EA has introduced a major 40% discount on EA FC 26 Ultimate Edition, cutting its price from £99.99 to £59.99. The Standard Edition has also been reduced by 20%, now available for £55.99. The discount applies to both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S versions and is currently visible across the Xbox digital store.The timing of this price drop is notable, as it comes just weeks after the game's release. Such early discounts usually reflect attempts to address falling player engagement or slow post-launch sales. According to data from SteamDB, EA Sports FC 26 currently averages around 30,000 concurrent players on PC. At launch, the number had peaked at more than 100,000. The steep decline highlights the challenge EA faces in maintaining long-term interest in its latest football title.EA FC 26 discount strategy highlights continuous player retentionThis move continues a pattern seen in last year's FC 25, which also received a steep 60% price cut within its first month. The strategy appears to be EA's response to quick drops in player activity following launch periods. While discounts can help attract new players or those hesitant about full price, they also point to wider issues around player retention and game satisfaction.Community feedback around FC 26 has centered on familiar concerns like balance changes, online stability, and limited gameplay improvements. EA has acknowledged some of these problems and promised an upcoming patch in late October, but that hasn't yet translated into a steady player base.With Black Friday approaching next month, more price reductions and bundle offers for EA FC 26 seem likely. EA could use the sale period to boost short-term sales and bring inactive players back into the game. However, long-term stability will depend on how well future updates improve the overall experience.For now, the sharp discount on both editions shows that EA is willing to adjust quickly to sustain interest. Whether it's enough to reverse the decline remains to be seen.