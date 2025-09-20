EA FC 26 guide: How to do Mbappe little brother celebration

You can perform Mbappe's little brother celebration in EA FC 26 using the button that helps to take the ball away from the opponent's possession, and the button used for shooting. This is a great way to make a statement after scoring an impressive goal.
In this article, we will talk about how to celebrate with Mbappe's little brother celebration in FC 26.
A step-by-step guide to perform Mbappe little brother celebration in EA FC 26
Every time you do a trickster fake shot to confuse the defenders before taking the actual shot to score a goal, you can celebrate with a power move, and performing Mbappe's little brother celebration in EA FC 26 seems apt.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here's how you do the Mbappe little brother celebration on PlayStation:
- Press and hold L2.
- Double-tap Circle while holding L2.
Here's how you do the Mbappe little brother celebration on Xbox:
- Press and hold LT.
- Double-tap B while holding LT.
Since this celebration is a finishing move, you must follow these steps after you've stopped running after scoring the goal. Tapping on the buttons when the player is still running won't work.
Also read: How to celebrate like Cristiano Ronaldo in EA FC 26
The Mbappe celebration is ideal for making opponents fumble more often. You can pull off this celebration by clicking on the buttons in the right sequence.
Mbappe ratings in EA FC 26
Kylian Mbappe is among the most acrobatic players in EA FC 26. With an overall 91 rating, he is also among the highest-rated players in the game. The right-footed ST can also play LM and LW.
Mbappe has one of the highest pace ratings (97), along with a 90 rating in shooting, an 81 rating in passing, a 92 rating in dribbling, and a decent 76 rating in physicality.
Also read: How to do the Cole Palmer celebration in FC 26
Now that you know Mbappe's stronghold and weak points, and how to celebrate like him, grab goals and celebrate like him in the game.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.