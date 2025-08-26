EA FC 26 Player Ratings for Chelsea: Sportskeeda Prediction

Chelsea enters EA FC 26 as one of the most intriguing squads for fans, as they are eager to know their EA FC 26 player ratings. After a rollercoaster few seasons, the Blues finally found stability under their young core, with Cole Palmer emerging as the standout star. The club’s 2024–25 campaign mixed domestic challenges with major international success, making Chelsea a fascinating case for player rating upgrades in EA FC 26.
Note: These ratings are speculative and based on performance trends. Official ratings will be revealed by EA Sports.
Chelsea 2024–25 Season Recap
Chelsea’s season showcased both resilience and growth. While their domestic form was inconsistent, the Blues shone on the continental stage by winning the UEFA Europa Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup. At the heart of it all was Cole Palmer, who finished as the club’s top scorer with 18 goals in all competitions.
- Premier League: 4th
- FA Cup: 4th Round
- EFL Cup: 4th Round
- UECL: Winners
- FIFA Club World Cup: Winners
- Top Scorer: Cole Palmer
EA FC 26 player ratings prediction for Chelsea
Here are the predicted EA FC 26 player ratings for Chelse based on their ratings from previous game and the last season’s performance:
Palmer dropped several masterclass performances throughout the season, so his FC 26 rating would be upgraded. In FC 25, the Englishman received a +19 boost as he was rated only 66 in FC. Other Chelsea stars like Jackson, Fernandez, and Cucurella might be upgraded, too.
The Blues transferred out several players like Kepa, Humphreys, Petrovic, Madueke, and Felix. However, they signed new players like Delap, Pedro, Gittens, and Hato. They would also have upgraded EA FC 26 ratings for their impressive performances last season.
The predicted Chelsea squad features many young players who might have high potential. You should remember these are just predictions, and wait for the official EA FC 26 ratings. Until then, let us know if you agree with our predictions.
