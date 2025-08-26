EA FC 26 Player Ratings for Chelsea: Sportskeeda Prediction

By Ripan Majumdar
Published Aug 26, 2025 11:19 GMT
EA FC 26 Player Ratings for Chelsea
EA FC 26 Player Ratings for Chelsea

Chelsea enters EA FC 26 as one of the most intriguing squads for fans, as they are eager to know their EA FC 26 player ratings. After a rollercoaster few seasons, the Blues finally found stability under their young core, with Cole Palmer emerging as the standout star. The club’s 2024–25 campaign mixed domestic challenges with major international success, making Chelsea a fascinating case for player rating upgrades in EA FC 26.

Note: These ratings are speculative and based on performance trends. Official ratings will be revealed by EA Sports.

Chelsea 2024–25 Season Recap

Chelsea’s season showcased both resilience and growth. While their domestic form was inconsistent, the Blues shone on the continental stage by winning the UEFA Europa Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup. At the heart of it all was Cole Palmer, who finished as the club’s top scorer with 18 goals in all competitions.

  • Premier League: 4th
  • FA Cup: 4th Round
  • EFL Cup: 4th Round
  • UECL: Winners
  • FIFA Club World Cup: Winners
  • Top Scorer: Cole Palmer

EA FC 26 player ratings prediction for Chelsea

Here are the predicted EA FC 26 player ratings for Chelse based on their ratings from previous game and the last season’s performance:



Player





Position





FC 25 Rating





Predicted FC 26 Rating





Robert Sanchez





GK





79





80





Filip Jorgensen





GK





77





77





Gabriel Slonina





GK





68





68





Marc Cucurella





LB





82





83





Tosin Adarabioyo





CB





78





78





Benoît Badiashile





CB





78





78





Levi Colwill





CB





77





79





Jorrel Hato





LB





73





77





Trevoh Chalobah





CB





78





78





Reece James





RB





82





82





Malo Gusto





RB





80





80





Wesley Fofana





CB





78





79





Aaron Anselmino





CB





67





67





Josh Acheampong





RB/CB





67





67





Enzo Fernandez





CM/CDM





82





85





Cole Palmer





CAM/RW





85





87





Dario Essugo





CDM





72





75





Andrey Santos





CM





73





78





Moises Caicedo





CDM





82





85





Romeo Lavia





CDM





75





78





Pedro Neto





RW/LW





79





79





Liam Delap





ST





71





77





Jamie Gittens





LW/RW





75





78





Nicolas Jackson





ST/LW





79





81





Christopher Nkunku





ST/CAM





84





82





Joao Pedro





ST





77





79





Tyrique George





LW/RW





64





67





Estevao





RW





-





75





Mudryk





LW





77





77



Palmer dropped several masterclass performances throughout the season, so his FC 26 rating would be upgraded. In FC 25, the Englishman received a +19 boost as he was rated only 66 in FC. Other Chelsea stars like Jackson, Fernandez, and Cucurella might be upgraded, too.

The Blues transferred out several players like Kepa, Humphreys, Petrovic, Madueke, and Felix. However, they signed new players like Delap, Pedro, Gittens, and Hato. They would also have upgraded EA FC 26 ratings for their impressive performances last season.

The predicted Chelsea squad features many young players who might have high potential. You should remember these are just predictions, and wait for the official EA FC 26 ratings. Until then, let us know if you agree with our predictions.


