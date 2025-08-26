EA FC 26 Player Ratings for Chelsea: Sportskeeda Prediction

Chelsea enters EA FC 26 as one of the most intriguing squads for fans, as they are eager to know their EA FC 26 player ratings. After a rollercoaster few seasons, the Blues finally found stability under their young core, with Cole Palmer emerging as the standout star. The club’s 2024–25 campaign mixed domestic challenges with major international success, making Chelsea a fascinating case for player rating upgrades in EA FC 26.

Note: These ratings are speculative and based on performance trends. Official ratings will be revealed by EA Sports.

Chelsea 2024–25 Season Recap

Chelsea’s season showcased both resilience and growth. While their domestic form was inconsistent, the Blues shone on the continental stage by winning the UEFA Europa Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup. At the heart of it all was Cole Palmer, who finished as the club’s top scorer with 18 goals in all competitions.

Premier League: 4th

4th FA Cup: 4th Round

4th Round EFL Cup: 4th Round

4th Round UECL: Winners

Winners FIFA Club World Cup: Winners

Winners Top Scorer: Cole Palmer

EA FC 26 player ratings prediction for Chelsea

Here are the predicted EA FC 26 player ratings for Chelse based on their ratings from previous game and the last season’s performance:





Player







Position







FC 25 Rating







Predicted FC 26 Rating







Robert Sanchez







GK







79







80







Filip Jorgensen







GK







77







77







Gabriel Slonina







GK







68







68







Marc Cucurella







LB







82







83







Tosin Adarabioyo







CB







78







78







Benoît Badiashile







CB







78







78







Levi Colwill







CB







77







79







Jorrel Hato







LB







73







77







Trevoh Chalobah







CB







78







78







Reece James







RB







82







82







Malo Gusto







RB







80







80







Wesley Fofana







CB







78







79







Aaron Anselmino







CB







67







67







Josh Acheampong







RB/CB







67







67







Enzo Fernandez







CM/CDM







82







85







Cole Palmer







CAM/RW







85







87







Dario Essugo







CDM







72







75







Andrey Santos







CM







73







78







Moises Caicedo







CDM







82







85







Romeo Lavia







CDM







75







78







Pedro Neto







RW/LW







79







79







Liam Delap







ST







71







77







Jamie Gittens







LW/RW







75







78







Nicolas Jackson







ST/LW







79







81







Christopher Nkunku







ST/CAM







84







82







Joao Pedro







ST







77







79







Tyrique George







LW/RW







64







67







Estevao







RW







-







75







Mudryk







LW







77







77





Palmer dropped several masterclass performances throughout the season, so his FC 26 rating would be upgraded. In FC 25, the Englishman received a +19 boost as he was rated only 66 in FC. Other Chelsea stars like Jackson, Fernandez, and Cucurella might be upgraded, too.

The Blues transferred out several players like Kepa, Humphreys, Petrovic, Madueke, and Felix. However, they signed new players like Delap, Pedro, Gittens, and Hato. They would also have upgraded EA FC 26 ratings for their impressive performances last season.

The predicted Chelsea squad features many young players who might have high potential. You should remember these are just predictions, and wait for the official EA FC 26 ratings. Until then, let us know if you agree with our predictions.

