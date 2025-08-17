EA FC 26 player ratings for Liverpool: Sportskeeda prediction

By Ripan Majumdar
Published Aug 17, 2025 23:38 GMT
EA FC 26 player ratings for Liverpool
EA FC 26 player ratings for Liverpool (Image via EA Sports)

EA FC 26 player ratings are already sparking debates among football fans, and Liverpool is set to be one of the most talked-about squads this year. After starting a new chapter in their history with Arne Slot as the new manager last season. The Reds navigated a year of adaptation, which was a mix of wonderful attacking advances and inconsistent performances.

From star players like Salah and Mac Allister staying to new arrivals and departures, Liverpool’s 2025–26 squad offers plenty to analyse. In this article, we project how Liverpool’s players might be rated in EA FC 26, taking into account their previous ratings and last season’s performances.

Note: These ratings are speculative and based on performance trends. Official ratings will be revealed by EA Sports.

Liverpool 2024–25 Season Recap

Liverpool experienced a season of transition and flashes of brilliance. They did win the Premier League, but fell short in other competitions.

  • Premier League: 1st
  • FA Cup: 4th Round
  • EFL Cup: Runners-up
  • UCL: Round of 16
  • Standout Players: Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz

EA FC 26 player ratings prediction for Liverpool

Here are the predicted EA FC 26 player ratings for Liverpool based on their ratings from the previous game and last season’s performance:

Player

Position

FC 25 Rating

Predicted FC 26 Rating

Mohamed Salah

RW/RM

89

91

Virgil van Dijk

CB

89

90

Alisson

GK

89

89

Florian Wirtz

CAM/LM

88

89

Alexis Mac Allister

CM/CDM

86

87

Andrew Robertson

LB

85

82

Giorgi Mamardashvili

GK

85

85

Federico Chiesa

RW/RM/ST/LW

84

82

Jeremie Frimpong

RM/RB/RW

84

85

Ibrahima Konate

CB

83

85

Cody Gakpo

ST/LW

83

84

Dominik Szoboszlai

CAM/CM

81

82

Joe Gomez

CB/LB/RB

80

80

Wataru Endo

CDM/CM

80

79

Curtis Jones

CM/CAM

79

80

Ryan Gravenberch

CM/CDM

78

84

Harvey Elliot

CAM/CM/RW

78

78

Kostas Tsimikas

LB

77

78

Conor Bradely

RB

75

77

Stefan Bajcetic

CDM/CM

72

72

Milos Kerkez

LB

77

84

Hugo Ekitiké

ST

76

79

Freddie Woodman

GK

71

71

Ben Doak

RW/RM

66

70

Calvin Ramsay

RB

65

65

Giovanni Leoni

CB

65

67

Rhys Williams

CB

65

62

Trey Nnyoni

CM/CAM

61

62

Armin Pecsi

GK

61

61

Salah and van Dijk dropped several masterclass performances throughout the season, so they might receive upgrades. However, Gravenberch and Jones surprised everyone with their impressive play, deserving a significant upgrade. Endou and Robertson didn’t have the best season, as they looked inconsistent. So, we could expect a slight downgrade in their ratings.

After spending over nine seasons in Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold left his boyhood club for Real Madrid. There are a lot of new faces joining the English club, whose ratings fans would be most excited to know about. Wirtz, Ekitike, and Kerkez are expected to receive a stat boost for their performances for their previous clubs.

These predictions reflect a Liverpool squad that blends proven elite performers with exciting new arrivals and emerging stars. Fans should remember these are just predictions and wait for the official EA FC 26 ratings. Until then, let us know if you agree with our predictions.

About the author
Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.

Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.

Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.

Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.

