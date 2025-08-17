EA FC 26 player ratings for Liverpool: Sportskeeda prediction

EA FC 26 player ratings are already sparking debates among football fans, and Liverpool is set to be one of the most talked-about squads this year. After starting a new chapter in their history with Arne Slot as the new manager last season. The Reds navigated a year of adaptation, which was a mix of wonderful attacking advances and inconsistent performances.
From star players like Salah and Mac Allister staying to new arrivals and departures, Liverpool’s 2025–26 squad offers plenty to analyse. In this article, we project how Liverpool’s players might be rated in EA FC 26, taking into account their previous ratings and last season’s performances.
Note: These ratings are speculative and based on performance trends. Official ratings will be revealed by EA Sports.
Liverpool 2024–25 Season Recap
Liverpool experienced a season of transition and flashes of brilliance. They did win the Premier League, but fell short in other competitions.
- Premier League: 1st
- FA Cup: 4th Round
- EFL Cup: Runners-up
- UCL: Round of 16
- Standout Players: Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz
EA FC 26 player ratings prediction for Liverpool
Here are the predicted EA FC 26 player ratings for Liverpool based on their ratings from the previous game and last season’s performance:
Salah and van Dijk dropped several masterclass performances throughout the season, so they might receive upgrades. However, Gravenberch and Jones surprised everyone with their impressive play, deserving a significant upgrade. Endou and Robertson didn’t have the best season, as they looked inconsistent. So, we could expect a slight downgrade in their ratings.
After spending over nine seasons in Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold left his boyhood club for Real Madrid. There are a lot of new faces joining the English club, whose ratings fans would be most excited to know about. Wirtz, Ekitike, and Kerkez are expected to receive a stat boost for their performances for their previous clubs.
These predictions reflect a Liverpool squad that blends proven elite performers with exciting new arrivals and emerging stars. Fans should remember these are just predictions and wait for the official EA FC 26 ratings. Until then, let us know if you agree with our predictions.
