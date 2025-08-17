EA FC 26 player ratings for Liverpool: Sportskeeda prediction

EA FC 26 player ratings are already sparking debates among football fans, and Liverpool is set to be one of the most talked-about squads this year. After starting a new chapter in their history with Arne Slot as the new manager last season. The Reds navigated a year of adaptation, which was a mix of wonderful attacking advances and inconsistent performances.

From star players like Salah and Mac Allister staying to new arrivals and departures, Liverpool’s 2025–26 squad offers plenty to analyse. In this article, we project how Liverpool’s players might be rated in EA FC 26, taking into account their previous ratings and last season’s performances.

Note: These ratings are speculative and based on performance trends. Official ratings will be revealed by EA Sports.

Liverpool 2024–25 Season Recap

Liverpool experienced a season of transition and flashes of brilliance. They did win the Premier League, but fell short in other competitions.

Premier League: 1st

1st FA Cup: 4th Round

4th Round EFL Cup: Runners-up

Runners-up UCL: Round of 16

Round of 16 Standout Players: Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz

EA FC 26 player ratings prediction for Liverpool

Here are the predicted EA FC 26 player ratings for Liverpool based on their ratings from the previous game and last season’s performance:

Player Position FC 25 Rating Predicted FC 26 Rating Mohamed Salah RW/RM 89 91 Virgil van Dijk CB 89 90 Alisson GK 89 89 Florian Wirtz CAM/LM 88 89 Alexis Mac Allister CM/CDM 86 87 Andrew Robertson LB 85 82 Giorgi Mamardashvili GK 85 85 Federico Chiesa RW/RM/ST/LW 84 82 Jeremie Frimpong RM/RB/RW 84 85 Ibrahima Konate CB 83 85 Cody Gakpo ST/LW 83 84 Dominik Szoboszlai CAM/CM 81 82 Joe Gomez CB/LB/RB 80 80 Wataru Endo CDM/CM 80 79 Curtis Jones CM/CAM 79 80 Ryan Gravenberch CM/CDM 78 84 Harvey Elliot CAM/CM/RW 78 78 Kostas Tsimikas LB 77 78 Conor Bradely RB 75 77 Stefan Bajcetic CDM/CM 72 72 Milos Kerkez LB 77 84 Hugo Ekitiké ST 76 79 Freddie Woodman GK 71 71 Ben Doak RW/RM 66 70 Calvin Ramsay RB 65 65 Giovanni Leoni CB 65 67 Rhys Williams CB 65 62 Trey Nnyoni CM/CAM 61 62 Armin Pecsi GK 61 61

Salah and van Dijk dropped several masterclass performances throughout the season, so they might receive upgrades. However, Gravenberch and Jones surprised everyone with their impressive play, deserving a significant upgrade. Endou and Robertson didn’t have the best season, as they looked inconsistent. So, we could expect a slight downgrade in their ratings.

After spending over nine seasons in Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold left his boyhood club for Real Madrid. There are a lot of new faces joining the English club, whose ratings fans would be most excited to know about. Wirtz, Ekitike, and Kerkez are expected to receive a stat boost for their performances for their previous clubs.

These predictions reflect a Liverpool squad that blends proven elite performers with exciting new arrivals and emerging stars. Fans should remember these are just predictions and wait for the official EA FC 26 ratings. Until then, let us know if you agree with our predictions.

