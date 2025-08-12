EA FC 26 player ratings for Manchester City: Sportskeeda prediction

With EA Sports FC 26 being a few months away from hitting the shelves, fans are already buzzing to know the ratings of their beloved players. One of the teams that everyone is most excited to know the EA FC 26 player ratings about is the Premier League giants, Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s squad is undergoing a transition for the 2025–26 season with major departures like Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker, while welcoming new additions such as Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders, and James Trafford. So, let’s see what the Manchester City EA FC 26 player ratings look like.

Note: These ratings are speculative and based on performance trends. Official ratings will be revealed by EA Sports.

Manchester City 2024–25 season recap

The Sky Blue side of Manchester endured a disappointing campaign, finishing third in the Premier League, falling short in the FA Cup final, and exiting Europe earlier than expected. The only silverware they added to the cabinet was the FA Community Shield.

Premier League: 3rd

3rd UCL: Knockout Play-offs

Knockout Play-offs FA Cup: Runners-up

Runners-up Carabao Cup: 4th Round

4th Round FA Community Shield: Winners

Winners FIFA World Cup: Round of 16

Round of 16 Standout Players: Erling Haaland, Josko Gvardiol, Omar Marmoush

EA FC 26 player ratings prediction for Manchester City

Here’s how EA FC 26 player ratings might be for Manchester City’s squad, featuring the new signing and departures:





Player







Position







FC 25 Rating







Predicted FC 26 Rating







Erling Haaland







ST







91







91







Rodri







CDM/CM







91







91







Ruben Dias







CB







88







87







Phil Foden







RW/RM/CAM/LW







88







87







Ederson







GK







88







86







Bernardo Silva







CM/RW







88







86







Josko Gvardiol







LB/CB







83







85







Ilkay Gundogan







CM/CDM







87







85







Omar Marmoush







ST/LW







79







84







Nathan Ake







CB/LB







84







83







John Stones







CB/RB







85







83







Manuel Akanji







CB







84







83







Tijjani Reijnders







CM/CDM/CAM







82







83







Mateo Kovacic







CM/CDM







83







83







Savinho







LW/LM







82







82







Jeremy Doku







LW/LM/RW







80







80







Stefan Ortega







GK







81







80







Rayan Aït-Nouri







LB/LM







79







79







Nico Gonzalez







CDM/CM







77







79







Rayan Cherki







CAM/RW/LW







76







79







Matheus Nunes







CM/RB







78







78







Rico Lewis







RB/CDM







76







78







Abdukodir Khusanov







CB







72







77







James Trafford







GK







73







76







Claudio Echeverri







CAM







71







75







Oscar Bobb







RW/RM







72







72







Marcus Bettinelli







GK







70







70







Nico O’Reilly







CM/LB







67







70







Sverre Nypan







CAM/CM/ST







66







68





Haaland and Rodri would likely remain a key presence with 91 ratings. Gvardiol, Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, and Khusanov are expected to receive significant upgrades due to their impressive performances last season. Moreover, there would be many new faces on the lineup like Ait-Nouri, Cherki, Reijnders, and Trafford. Moreover, we might also see Rodrygo and Gianluigi Donnarumma joining the club, who would be rated 86 and 90.

Manchester City 2025-26 squad (Image via EA Sports)

As our predictions suggest, we expect a lot of players to be downgraded due to their growing age or poor form last season. Some of the key players that might face this consequence are Ederson, Dias, and Silva. Moreover, the midfield would miss a major presence in Kevin De Bruyne, who might have been an 89-rated CAM if he were still part of the squad. Kyle Walker and Jack Grealish are other major names who left Man City.

With De Bruyne and Walker gone and fresh blood joining, it reflects a squad in transition but packed with a lot of potential. There are some players whom players would love to pack in Ultimate Team. Moreover, this would be a great squad to manage in the Career Mode.

