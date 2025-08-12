  • home icon
EA FC 26 player ratings for Manchester City: Sportskeeda prediction

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Aug 12, 2025 16:49 GMT
EA FC 26 player ratings for Manchester City
EA FC 26 player ratings for Manchester City (Image via EA Sports)

With EA Sports FC 26 being a few months away from hitting the shelves, fans are already buzzing to know the ratings of their beloved players. One of the teams that everyone is most excited to know the EA FC 26 player ratings about is the Premier League giants, Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s squad is undergoing a transition for the 2025–26 season with major departures like Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker, while welcoming new additions such as Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders, and James Trafford. So, let’s see what the Manchester City EA FC 26 player ratings look like.

Note: These ratings are speculative and based on performance trends. Official ratings will be revealed by EA Sports.

Manchester City 2024–25 season recap

The Sky Blue side of Manchester endured a disappointing campaign, finishing third in the Premier League, falling short in the FA Cup final, and exiting Europe earlier than expected. The only silverware they added to the cabinet was the FA Community Shield.

  • Premier League: 3rd
  • UCL: Knockout Play-offs
  • FA Cup: Runners-up
  • Carabao Cup: 4th Round
  • FA Community Shield: Winners
  • FIFA World Cup: Round of 16
  • Standout Players: Erling Haaland, Josko Gvardiol, Omar Marmoush

EA FC 26 player ratings prediction for Manchester City

Here’s how EA FC 26 player ratings might be for Manchester City’s squad, featuring the new signing and departures:



Player





Position





FC 25 Rating





Predicted FC 26 Rating





Erling Haaland





ST





91





91





Rodri





CDM/CM





91





91





Ruben Dias





CB





88





87





Phil Foden





RW/RM/CAM/LW





88





87





Ederson





GK





88





86





Bernardo Silva





CM/RW





88





86





Josko Gvardiol





LB/CB





83





85





Ilkay Gundogan





CM/CDM





87





85





Omar Marmoush





ST/LW





79





84





Nathan Ake





CB/LB





84





83





John Stones





CB/RB





85





83





Manuel Akanji





CB





84





83





Tijjani Reijnders





CM/CDM/CAM





82





83





Mateo Kovacic





CM/CDM





83





83





Savinho





LW/LM





82





82





Jeremy Doku





LW/LM/RW





80





80





Stefan Ortega





GK





81





80





Rayan Aït-Nouri





LB/LM





79





79





Nico Gonzalez





CDM/CM





77





79





Rayan Cherki





CAM/RW/LW





76





79





Matheus Nunes





CM/RB





78





78





Rico Lewis





RB/CDM





76





78





Abdukodir Khusanov





CB





72





77





James Trafford





GK





73





76





Claudio Echeverri





CAM





71





75





Oscar Bobb





RW/RM





72





72





Marcus Bettinelli





GK





70





70





Nico O’Reilly





CM/LB





67





70





Sverre Nypan





CAM/CM/ST





66





68



Haaland and Rodri would likely remain a key presence with 91 ratings. Gvardiol, Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, and Khusanov are expected to receive significant upgrades due to their impressive performances last season. Moreover, there would be many new faces on the lineup like Ait-Nouri, Cherki, Reijnders, and Trafford. Moreover, we might also see Rodrygo and Gianluigi Donnarumma joining the club, who would be rated 86 and 90.

Manchester City 2025-26 squad (Image via EA Sports)
Manchester City 2025-26 squad (Image via EA Sports)

As our predictions suggest, we expect a lot of players to be downgraded due to their growing age or poor form last season. Some of the key players that might face this consequence are Ederson, Dias, and Silva. Moreover, the midfield would miss a major presence in Kevin De Bruyne, who might have been an 89-rated CAM if he were still part of the squad. Kyle Walker and Jack Grealish are other major names who left Man City.

With De Bruyne and Walker gone and fresh blood joining, it reflects a squad in transition but packed with a lot of potential. There are some players whom players would love to pack in Ultimate Team. Moreover, this would be a great squad to manage in the Career Mode.

Read more EA FC 26-related articles below:

