EA FC 26 player ratings for Manchester United: Sportskeeda prediction

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Aug 07, 2025 10:18 GMT
EA FC 26 player ratings for Manchester United
EA FC 26 player ratings for Manchester United (Image via EA Sports)

With EA Sports’ annual football simulation game only a few months away from release, EA FC 26 player ratings have become a trending topic among fans. One of the clubs that everyone has their eyes on this year is Manchester United, especially after their turbulent season under Erik ten Hag, Ruud van Nistelrooy, and Ruben Amorim.

From the emergence of young talents to the underwhelming form of senior players, United’s squad has seen highs and lows. In this article, we predict how Manchester United players could be rated in EA FC 26 based on their last ratings and the 2024–25 season’ performances.

NOTE: These ratings are speculative and based on performance trends. Official ratings will be revealed by EA Sports.

Manchester United 2024–25 season recap

Man United showed flashes of promise, especially from their young core, but struggled with consistency, defensive injuries, and tactical issues throughout the season. They possibly had one of the worst Premier League finishes in the last few decades.

  • Premier League: 15th
  • FA Cup: 5th Round
  • UEL: Runners-up
  • Carabao Cup: Quarter-finals
  • FA Community Shield: Runners-up
  • Top Scorer: Bruno Fernandes
  • Standout Players: Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo, Kobie Mainoo

EA FC 26 player ratings prediction for Manchester United

Here are our predicted EA FC 26 player ratings for Manchester United, with updated overalls based on individual form, injuries, and development.

Player

Position



EA FC 25 Ratings





Predicted EA FC 26 Ratings





Bruno Fernandes





CAM/CM





87





87





Lisandro Martinez





CB





84





83





Matthijs de Ligt





CB





84





83





Casemiro





CDM/CM





84





81





Andre Onana





GK





83





81





Diogo Dalot





RB





82





82





Luke Shaw





LB/CB





82





81





Jadon Sancho





LM/RM/LW





82





81





Noussair Mazraoui





RB/LB





81





81





Manuel Ugarte





CDM/CM





81





80





Harry Maguire





CB





80





81





Bryan Mbeumo





RW/RM/ST





80





83





Matheus Cunha





ST/CAM





79





80





Zoshua Zirkzee





ST





79





77





Alejandro Garnacho





LM/RM/LW





79





77





Mason Mount





CM/CAM





78





77





Rasmus Hojlund





ST





78





79





Leny Yoro





CB





78





78





Antony





RM/RW





77





78





Kobbie Mainoo





CDM/CM





77





80





Altay Bayindir





GK





76





75





Tyrell Malacia





LB





76





75





Amad





RM/CAM/RW





75





79





Tom Heaton





GK





69





69





Ayden Heaven





CB/LB





67





70





Patrick Dorgu





LB/LM





64





70





Tyler Fredricson





CB





64





66





Chido Obi





ST





64





64





Diego Leon





LB





62





65





Harry Amass





LB





60





67





Toby Collyer





CDM





59





68



The EA FC 26 player ratings for Manchester United would reflect their last season filled with transition, inconsistency, and the rise of young stars. While several veterans may see their stats decline, young players like Amad, Mainoo, and Hojlund showed glimpses of great potential, hinting at a possible bright future for the club. As a result, EA Sports might reward them with a stats boost.

Bryan Mbeumo is the new Manchester United signing. (Image via EA Sports)
Bryan Mbeumo is the new Manchester United signing. (Image via EA Sports)

Moreover, United for feature some new faces like Cunha and Mbeumo, who would be receiving upgraded ratings due to their impressive performance at Wolves and Brentford. There are also rumors of Benjamin Sesko joining the squad. We expect the Slovenian striker to be 82-rated for his impressive performance at RB Leipzig.

United is definitely going to be an interesting squad to look forward to. Not many players would be a great help in Ultimate Team, but would be a fun squad to play with in Career Mode. Until EA Sports reveal the official ratings, you can see our EA FC 26 player ratings and tell wehether you agree with them.

Read more EA FC 26-related articles below:

Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.

Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.

Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.

Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.

