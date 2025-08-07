EA FC 26 player ratings for Manchester United: Sportskeeda prediction

With EA Sports’ annual football simulation game only a few months away from release, EA FC 26 player ratings have become a trending topic among fans. One of the clubs that everyone has their eyes on this year is Manchester United, especially after their turbulent season under Erik ten Hag, Ruud van Nistelrooy, and Ruben Amorim.
From the emergence of young talents to the underwhelming form of senior players, United’s squad has seen highs and lows. In this article, we predict how Manchester United players could be rated in EA FC 26 based on their last ratings and the 2024–25 season’ performances.
NOTE: These ratings are speculative and based on performance trends. Official ratings will be revealed by EA Sports.
Manchester United 2024–25 season recap
Man United showed flashes of promise, especially from their young core, but struggled with consistency, defensive injuries, and tactical issues throughout the season. They possibly had one of the worst Premier League finishes in the last few decades.
- Premier League: 15th
- FA Cup: 5th Round
- UEL: Runners-up
- Carabao Cup: Quarter-finals
- FA Community Shield: Runners-up
- Top Scorer: Bruno Fernandes
- Standout Players: Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo, Kobie Mainoo
EA FC 26 player ratings prediction for Manchester United
Here are our predicted EA FC 26 player ratings for Manchester United, with updated overalls based on individual form, injuries, and development.
The EA FC 26 player ratings for Manchester United would reflect their last season filled with transition, inconsistency, and the rise of young stars. While several veterans may see their stats decline, young players like Amad, Mainoo, and Hojlund showed glimpses of great potential, hinting at a possible bright future for the club. As a result, EA Sports might reward them with a stats boost.
Moreover, United for feature some new faces like Cunha and Mbeumo, who would be receiving upgraded ratings due to their impressive performance at Wolves and Brentford. There are also rumors of Benjamin Sesko joining the squad. We expect the Slovenian striker to be 82-rated for his impressive performance at RB Leipzig.
United is definitely going to be an interesting squad to look forward to. Not many players would be a great help in Ultimate Team, but would be a fun squad to play with in Career Mode. Until EA Sports reveal the official ratings, you can see our EA FC 26 player ratings and tell wehether you agree with them.
