EA FC 26 player ratings for Manchester United: Sportskeeda prediction

With EA Sports’ annual football simulation game only a few months away from release, EA FC 26 player ratings have become a trending topic among fans. One of the clubs that everyone has their eyes on this year is Manchester United, especially after their turbulent season under Erik ten Hag, Ruud van Nistelrooy, and Ruben Amorim.

From the emergence of young talents to the underwhelming form of senior players, United’s squad has seen highs and lows. In this article, we predict how Manchester United players could be rated in EA FC 26 based on their last ratings and the 2024–25 season’ performances.

NOTE: These ratings are speculative and based on performance trends. Official ratings will be revealed by EA Sports.

Manchester United 2024–25 season recap

Man United showed flashes of promise, especially from their young core, but struggled with consistency, defensive injuries, and tactical issues throughout the season. They possibly had one of the worst Premier League finishes in the last few decades.

Premier League: 15th

15th FA Cup: 5th Round

5th Round UEL: Runners-up

Runners-up Carabao Cup: Quarter-finals

Quarter-finals FA Community Shield: Runners-up

Runners-up Top Scorer: Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes Standout Players: Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo, Kobie Mainoo

EA FC 26 player ratings prediction for Manchester United

Here are our predicted EA FC 26 player ratings for Manchester United, with updated overalls based on individual form, injuries, and development.

Player Position



EA FC 25 Ratings







Predicted EA FC 26 Ratings







Bruno Fernandes







CAM/CM







87







87







Lisandro Martinez







CB







84







83







Matthijs de Ligt







CB







84







83







Casemiro







CDM/CM







84







81







Andre Onana







GK







83







81







Diogo Dalot







RB







82







82







Luke Shaw







LB/CB







82







81







Jadon Sancho







LM/RM/LW







82







81







Noussair Mazraoui







RB/LB







81







81







Manuel Ugarte







CDM/CM







81







80







Harry Maguire







CB







80







81







Bryan Mbeumo







RW/RM/ST







80







83







Matheus Cunha







ST/CAM







79







80







Zoshua Zirkzee







ST







79







77







Alejandro Garnacho







LM/RM/LW







79







77







Mason Mount







CM/CAM







78







77







Rasmus Hojlund







ST







78







79







Leny Yoro







CB







78







78







Antony







RM/RW







77







78







Kobbie Mainoo







CDM/CM







77







80







Altay Bayindir







GK







76







75







Tyrell Malacia







LB







76







75







Amad







RM/CAM/RW







75







79







Tom Heaton







GK







69







69







Ayden Heaven







CB/LB







67







70







Patrick Dorgu







LB/LM







64







70







Tyler Fredricson







CB







64







66







Chido Obi







ST







64







64







Diego Leon







LB







62







65







Harry Amass







LB







60







67







Toby Collyer







CDM







59







68





The EA FC 26 player ratings for Manchester United would reflect their last season filled with transition, inconsistency, and the rise of young stars. While several veterans may see their stats decline, young players like Amad, Mainoo, and Hojlund showed glimpses of great potential, hinting at a possible bright future for the club. As a result, EA Sports might reward them with a stats boost.

Bryan Mbeumo is the new Manchester United signing. (Image via EA Sports)

Moreover, United for feature some new faces like Cunha and Mbeumo, who would be receiving upgraded ratings due to their impressive performance at Wolves and Brentford. There are also rumors of Benjamin Sesko joining the squad. We expect the Slovenian striker to be 82-rated for his impressive performance at RB Leipzig.

United is definitely going to be an interesting squad to look forward to. Not many players would be a great help in Ultimate Team, but would be a fun squad to play with in Career Mode. Until EA Sports reveal the official ratings, you can see our EA FC 26 player ratings and tell wehether you agree with them.

