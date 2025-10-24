EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Bayern Munich Past and Present squad

Building a Bayern Munich Past and Present squad requires a combination of the club’s greatest legends with current-day stars. The club’s history is filled with world-class talent that shaped European football, and this team setup reflects that dominance.
Bayern Munich Past and Present is a mix of Icons, Heroes, and active players who represent different eras of Bayern’s success. Let’s find out the best formation, player roles, and tactical setup, along with the estimated squad cost.
Best EA FC 26 Ultimate Team formation and tactics for Bayern Munich Past and Present squad
The 4-2-3-1(2) formation fits Bayern’s attacking philosophy, and it was also used by Hansi Flick during his time at this Bundesliga club. The fullbacks push high to support the attack, while the double pivot provides stability and control in transitions. The CAM and wingers cut inside to overload the central areas, giving the striker constant support and multiple goal-scoring outlets.
Formation: 4-2-3-1(2)
Build-Up Style: Balanced
Defensive Approach: High
Line Height: 60
Player Roles and Focus:
- GK: Sweeper Keeper (Build-Up)
- LB: Attacking Wingback (Attack)
- LCB: Ball-Playing Defender (Build-Up)
- RCB: Stopper (Balanced)
- RB: Inverted Wingback (Build-Up)
- LCDM: Deep-Lying Playmaker (Build-Up)
- RCDM: Box Crasher (Balanced)
- LM: Inside Forward (Attack)
- CAM: Shadow Striker (Attack)
- RM: Inside Forward (Attack)
- ST: Poacher (Attack)
Bayern Munich Past and Present squad cost in Ultimate Team
The starting XI for the Bayern Past and Present squad is an excellent mix of creativity, strength, and experience, ideal for both competitive and casual play. The following lineup could cost around 7.53 million FC coins.
This Bayern Munich Past and Present squad also has a quality bench that costs around 1.25 million FC coins, adding depth and flexibility across all positions.
The total estimated cost for this Ultimate Team squad is around 8.8 million FC coins. While it’s expensive, it provides one of the most competitive teams in the game.
The Bayern Munich Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team delivers balance, power, and nostalgia. It’s a costly team to assemble, but it performs at a high level across all game modes. For players who value both history and quality, this build stands as one of the best club-themed squads in Ultimate Team.
