  EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Bayern Munich Past and Present squad

EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Bayern Munich Past and Present squad

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Oct 24, 2025 21:57 GMT
EA FC 26 Bayern Munich Past and Present
EA FC 26 Bayern Munich Past and Present (Image via EA Sports)

Building a Bayern Munich Past and Present squad requires a combination of the club’s greatest legends with current-day stars. The club’s history is filled with world-class talent that shaped European football, and this team setup reflects that dominance.

Bayern Munich Past and Present is a mix of Icons, Heroes, and active players who represent different eras of Bayern’s success. Let’s find out the best formation, player roles, and tactical setup, along with the estimated squad cost.

Best EA FC 26 Ultimate Team formation and tactics for Bayern Munich Past and Present squad

The 4-2-3-1(2) formation fits Bayern’s attacking philosophy, and it was also used by Hansi Flick during his time at this Bundesliga club. The fullbacks push high to support the attack, while the double pivot provides stability and control in transitions. The CAM and wingers cut inside to overload the central areas, giving the striker constant support and multiple goal-scoring outlets.

Formation: 4-2-3-1(2)

Build-Up Style: Balanced

Defensive Approach: High

Line Height: 60

Player Roles and Focus:

  • GK: Sweeper Keeper (Build-Up)
  • LB: Attacking Wingback (Attack)
  • LCB: Ball-Playing Defender (Build-Up)
  • RCB: Stopper (Balanced)
  • RB: Inverted Wingback (Build-Up)
  • LCDM: Deep-Lying Playmaker (Build-Up)
  • RCDM: Box Crasher (Balanced)
  • LM: Inside Forward (Attack)
  • CAM: Shadow Striker (Attack)
  • RM: Inside Forward (Attack)
  • ST: Poacher (Attack)

Bayern Munich Past and Present squad cost in Ultimate Team

The starting XI for the Bayern Past and Present squad is an excellent mix of creativity, strength, and experience, ideal for both competitive and casual play. The following lineup could cost around 7.53 million FC coins.

Position

Player

Rating

Card Type

Price (FC Coins)

GK

Oliver Kahn

91

Icon

850,000

LB

Ze Roberto

87

Hero

464,000

LCB

Franz Beckenbauer

92

Icon

1,520,000

RCB

Lúcio

89

Hero

875,000

RB

Philipp Lahm

89

Icon

400,000

LCDM

Lothar Matthäus

90

Icon

1,780,000

RCDM

Joshua Kimmich

89

Ultimate Scream

321,000

LM

Frank Ribéry

88

Icon

1,030,000

CAM

Jamal Musiala

88

Rare Gold

21,000

RM

Michael Olise

87

Ratings Reload

244,000

ST

Gerd Müller

92

Icon

550,000

This Bayern Munich Past and Present squad also has a quality bench that costs around 1.25 million FC coins, adding depth and flexibility across all positions.

Position

Alt. Position(s)

Name

Overall Rating

Card Quality

Price (FC Coins)

ST

Harry Kane

90

TOTW

103,000

CM

CDM, CAM

Toni Kroos

90

Icon

449,000

CB

Jürgen Kohler

89

Hero

84,000

LB

Bixente Lizarazu

88

Hero

204,200

ST

Robert Lewandowski

88

Rare Gold

19,000

ST

RM, CAM, RW

Thomas Müller

86

Ultimate Scream

32,500

CDM

CM

Lena Oberdorf

86

TOTW

21,250

CDM

Georgia Stanway

86

TOTW

16,500

LM

ST, LW

Luis Díaz

86

Cornerstone

190,000

CB

Benjamin Pavard

86

TOTW

117,000

LB

LM

Alphonso Davies

84

Rare Gold

1,500

RM

LM, RW

Leroy Sané

84

TOTW

11,260

The total estimated cost for this Ultimate Team squad is around 8.8 million FC coins. While it’s expensive, it provides one of the most competitive teams in the game.

The Bayern Munich Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team delivers balance, power, and nostalgia. It’s a costly team to assemble, but it performs at a high level across all game modes. For players who value both history and quality, this build stands as one of the best club-themed squads in Ultimate Team.

Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.

Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.

Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.

Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.

