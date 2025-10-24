EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Bayern Munich Past and Present squad

Building a Bayern Munich Past and Present squad requires a combination of the club’s greatest legends with current-day stars. The club’s history is filled with world-class talent that shaped European football, and this team setup reflects that dominance.

Bayern Munich Past and Present is a mix of Icons, Heroes, and active players who represent different eras of Bayern’s success. Let’s find out the best formation, player roles, and tactical setup, along with the estimated squad cost.

Best EA FC 26 Ultimate Team formation and tactics for Bayern Munich Past and Present squad

The 4-2-3-1(2) formation fits Bayern’s attacking philosophy, and it was also used by Hansi Flick during his time at this Bundesliga club. The fullbacks push high to support the attack, while the double pivot provides stability and control in transitions. The CAM and wingers cut inside to overload the central areas, giving the striker constant support and multiple goal-scoring outlets.

Formation: 4-2-3-1(2)

Build-Up Style: Balanced

Defensive Approach: High

Line Height: 60

Player Roles and Focus:

GK: Sweeper Keeper (Build-Up)

Sweeper Keeper (Build-Up) LB: Attacking Wingback (Attack)

Attacking Wingback (Attack) LCB: Ball-Playing Defender (Build-Up)

Ball-Playing Defender (Build-Up) RCB: Stopper (Balanced)

Stopper (Balanced) RB: Inverted Wingback (Build-Up)

Inverted Wingback (Build-Up) LCDM: Deep-Lying Playmaker (Build-Up)

Deep-Lying Playmaker (Build-Up) RCDM: Box Crasher (Balanced)

Box Crasher (Balanced) LM: Inside Forward (Attack)

Inside Forward (Attack) CAM: Shadow Striker (Attack)

Shadow Striker (Attack) RM: Inside Forward (Attack)

Inside Forward (Attack) ST: Poacher (Attack)

Bayern Munich Past and Present squad cost in Ultimate Team

The starting XI for the Bayern Past and Present squad is an excellent mix of creativity, strength, and experience, ideal for both competitive and casual play. The following lineup could cost around 7.53 million FC coins.

Position Player Rating Card Type Price (FC Coins) GK Oliver Kahn 91 Icon 850,000 LB Ze Roberto 87 Hero 464,000 LCB Franz Beckenbauer 92 Icon 1,520,000 RCB Lúcio 89 Hero 875,000 RB Philipp Lahm 89 Icon 400,000 LCDM Lothar Matthäus 90 Icon 1,780,000 RCDM Joshua Kimmich 89 Ultimate Scream 321,000 LM Frank Ribéry 88 Icon 1,030,000 CAM Jamal Musiala 88 Rare Gold 21,000 RM Michael Olise 87 Ratings Reload 244,000 ST Gerd Müller 92 Icon 550,000

This Bayern Munich Past and Present squad also has a quality bench that costs around 1.25 million FC coins, adding depth and flexibility across all positions.

Position Alt. Position(s) Name Overall Rating Card Quality Price (FC Coins) ST — Harry Kane 90 TOTW 103,000 CM CDM, CAM Toni Kroos 90 Icon 449,000 CB — Jürgen Kohler 89 Hero 84,000 LB — Bixente Lizarazu 88 Hero 204,200 ST — Robert Lewandowski 88 Rare Gold 19,000 ST RM, CAM, RW Thomas Müller 86 Ultimate Scream 32,500 CDM CM Lena Oberdorf 86 TOTW 21,250 CDM — Georgia Stanway 86 TOTW 16,500 LM ST, LW Luis Díaz 86 Cornerstone 190,000 CB — Benjamin Pavard 86 TOTW 117,000 LB LM Alphonso Davies 84 Rare Gold 1,500 RM LM, RW Leroy Sané 84 TOTW 11,260

The total estimated cost for this Ultimate Team squad is around 8.8 million FC coins. While it’s expensive, it provides one of the most competitive teams in the game.

The Bayern Munich Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team delivers balance, power, and nostalgia. It’s a costly team to assemble, but it performs at a high level across all game modes. For players who value both history and quality, this build stands as one of the best club-themed squads in Ultimate Team.

