EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Chelsea Past and Present squad

Chelsea has been home to some of football’s greatest players like Didier Drogba , Eden Hazard, and Frank Lampard, alongside modern stars like Cole Palmer and Lauren James. In EA FC 26 Ultimate Team, fans can recreate the magic of both eras by building a Chelsea Past and Present squad that blends legendary icons with current talent.

This squad celebrates Chelsea’s rich footballing history. It’s a mix of strength, creativity, and defensive solidity, which is perfect for players who enjoy tactical balance and structured gameplay.

EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Best formation and tactics for the Chelsea Past and Present squad

The ideal setup for this hybrid squad is the 4-3-3 (2) formation, the same setup used by José Mourinho during his time in Chelsea. This formation provides a strong defensive base with fluid attacking movement.

Formation: 4-3-3 (2)

Build-Up Style: Balanced

Defensive Approach: Balanced

Line Height: 45

Player Roles and Focus:

GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)

Goalkeeper (Defend) RB: Fullback (Defend)

Fullback (Defend) RCB: Defender (Defend)

Defender (Defend) LCB: Ball-Playing Defender (Build-Up)

Ball-Playing Defender (Build-Up) LB: Fullback (Balanced)

Fullback (Balanced) CDM: Holding (Defend)

Holding (Defend) RCM: Box-to-Box (Ball-Winning)

Box-to-Box (Ball-Winning) LCM: Playmaker (Attack)

Playmaker (Attack) LW: Inside Forward (Roaming)

Inside Forward (Roaming) RW: Inside Forward (Attack)

Inside Forward (Attack) ST: Target Forward (Balanced)

This system allows a solid structure at the back while giving creativity and attacking movement through the midfield and wings.

Chelsea Past and Present squad cost in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team

The starting XI for the Chelsea Past and Present team combines iconic legends and modern talents. It’s a well-balanced lineup built for competitive play but comes at a price around 6.5 to 7 million FC Coins, depending on market fluctuations.





Position







Player







Rating







Card Type







Price (FC Coins)







GK







Thibaut Courtois







89







Rare Gold







491,000







RB







Lucy Bronze







88







Ratings







7,500







RCB







Marcel Desailly







88







Icon







950,000







LCB







Millie Bright







88







Cornerstone







105,000







LB







Ashley Cole







86







Icon







325,000







CDM







Claude Makelele







87







Icon







575,000







RCM







Ramires







86







Hero







1.05M







LCM







Frank Lampard







87







Icon







227,000







RW







Lauren James







87







Ratings Reload







545,000







LW







Eden Hazard







88







Hero







1.3M







ST







Didier Drogba







88







Icon







850,000





The bench adds depth and versatility, costing roughly 6.6 million FC Coins especially due to Ruud Gullit’s premium price tag.





Position







Alt. Position(s)







Name







Overall Rating







Card Quality







Price (FC Coins)







CAM







CM, ST







Ruud Gullit







90







Icon







4.88M







CB







—







Ricardo Carvalho







88







Icon







215,000







CAM







RM, ST







Cole Palmer







88







Cornerstone







680,000







LM







CAM, LW







Guro Reiten







88







Rare Gold







17,200







RW







CAM, LW







Joe Cole







87







Hero







129,000







CDM







CM







Moises Caicedo







87







Rare Gold







13,000







LB







—







Marc Caicedo







87







Rare Gold







71,000







CB







—







Antonio Rüdiger







86







Rare Gold







21,250







ST







—







Sam Kerr







87







Rare Gold







12,000







CDM







CM







Michael Essien







86







Icon







500,000







CM







LB, RM, CAM







Crystal Dunn







85







Ratings Reload







60,000







RB







RM







Ashley Lawrence







84







Rare Gold







1,200





Altogether, building the full Chelsea Past and Present squad will cost around 13–14 million FC Coins. While it’s a heavy investment, the mix of club legends and current stars makes it one of the most competitive and nostalgic teams in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team.

The Chelsea Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 offers a nostalgic yet competitive experience. With Mourinho’s 4-3-3(2) tactics and a blend of Icons, Heroes, and modern stars, it’s a team built for both tactical control and attacking flair.

About the author Ripan Majumdar Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles.



