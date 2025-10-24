EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Chelsea Past and Present squad

Chelsea has been home to some of football’s greatest players like Didier Drogba , Eden Hazard, and Frank Lampard, alongside modern stars like Cole Palmer and Lauren James. In EA FC 26 Ultimate Team, fans can recreate the magic of both eras by building a Chelsea Past and Present squad that blends legendary icons with current talent.
This squad celebrates Chelsea’s rich footballing history. It’s a mix of strength, creativity, and defensive solidity, which is perfect for players who enjoy tactical balance and structured gameplay.
EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Best formation and tactics for the Chelsea Past and Present squad
The ideal setup for this hybrid squad is the 4-3-3 (2) formation, the same setup used by José Mourinho during his time in Chelsea. This formation provides a strong defensive base with fluid attacking movement.
Formation: 4-3-3 (2)
Build-Up Style: Balanced
Defensive Approach: Balanced
Line Height: 45
Player Roles and Focus:
- GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)
- RB: Fullback (Defend)
- RCB: Defender (Defend)
- LCB: Ball-Playing Defender (Build-Up)
- LB: Fullback (Balanced)
- CDM: Holding (Defend)
- RCM: Box-to-Box (Ball-Winning)
- LCM: Playmaker (Attack)
- LW: Inside Forward (Roaming)
- RW: Inside Forward (Attack)
- ST: Target Forward (Balanced)
This system allows a solid structure at the back while giving creativity and attacking movement through the midfield and wings.
Chelsea Past and Present squad cost in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team
The starting XI for the Chelsea Past and Present team combines iconic legends and modern talents. It’s a well-balanced lineup built for competitive play but comes at a price around 6.5 to 7 million FC Coins, depending on market fluctuations.
The bench adds depth and versatility, costing roughly 6.6 million FC Coins especially due to Ruud Gullit’s premium price tag.
Altogether, building the full Chelsea Past and Present squad will cost around 13–14 million FC Coins. While it’s a heavy investment, the mix of club legends and current stars makes it one of the most competitive and nostalgic teams in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team.
The Chelsea Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 offers a nostalgic yet competitive experience. With Mourinho’s 4-3-3(2) tactics and a blend of Icons, Heroes, and modern stars, it’s a team built for both tactical control and attacking flair.
