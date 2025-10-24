  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Chelsea Past and Present squad

EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Chelsea Past and Present squad

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Oct 24, 2025 05:35 GMT
EA FC 26 Chelsea Past and Present
EA FC 26 Chelsea Past and Present (Image via EA Sports)

Chelsea has been home to some of football’s greatest players like Didier Drogba , Eden Hazard, and Frank Lampard, alongside modern stars like Cole Palmer and Lauren James. In EA FC 26 Ultimate Team, fans can recreate the magic of both eras by building a Chelsea Past and Present squad that blends legendary icons with current talent.

Ad

This squad celebrates Chelsea’s rich footballing history. It’s a mix of strength, creativity, and defensive solidity, which is perfect for players who enjoy tactical balance and structured gameplay.

EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Best formation and tactics for the Chelsea Past and Present squad

The ideal setup for this hybrid squad is the 4-3-3 (2) formation, the same setup used by José Mourinho during his time in Chelsea. This formation provides a strong defensive base with fluid attacking movement.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Formation: 4-3-3 (2)

Build-Up Style: Balanced

Defensive Approach: Balanced

Line Height: 45

Player Roles and Focus:

  • GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)
  • RB: Fullback (Defend)
  • RCB: Defender (Defend)
  • LCB: Ball-Playing Defender (Build-Up)
  • LB: Fullback (Balanced)
  • CDM: Holding (Defend)
  • RCM: Box-to-Box (Ball-Winning)
  • LCM: Playmaker (Attack)
  • LW: Inside Forward (Roaming)
  • RW: Inside Forward (Attack)
  • ST: Target Forward (Balanced)

This system allows a solid structure at the back while giving creativity and attacking movement through the midfield and wings.

Ad

Chelsea Past and Present squad cost in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team

The starting XI for the Chelsea Past and Present team combines iconic legends and modern talents. It’s a well-balanced lineup built for competitive play but comes at a price around 6.5 to 7 million FC Coins, depending on market fluctuations.



Position





Player





Rating





Card Type





Price (FC Coins)





GK





Thibaut Courtois





89





Rare Gold





491,000





RB





Lucy Bronze





88





Ratings





7,500





RCB





Marcel Desailly





88





Icon





950,000





LCB





Millie Bright





88





Cornerstone





105,000





LB





Ashley Cole





86





Icon





325,000





CDM





Claude Makelele





87





Icon





575,000





RCM





Ramires





86





Hero





1.05M





LCM





Frank Lampard





87





Icon





227,000





RW





Lauren James





87





Ratings Reload





545,000





LW





Eden Hazard





88





Hero





1.3M





ST





Didier Drogba





88





Icon





850,000



Ad

The bench adds depth and versatility, costing roughly 6.6 million FC Coins especially due to Ruud Gullit’s premium price tag.



Position





Alt. Position(s)





Name





Overall Rating





Card Quality





Price (FC Coins)





CAM





CM, ST





Ruud Gullit





90





Icon





4.88M





CB









Ricardo Carvalho





88





Icon





215,000





CAM





RM, ST





Cole Palmer





88





Cornerstone





680,000





LM





CAM, LW





Guro Reiten





88





Rare Gold





17,200





RW





CAM, LW





Joe Cole





87





Hero





129,000





CDM





CM





Moises Caicedo





87





Rare Gold





13,000





LB









Marc Caicedo





87





Rare Gold





71,000





CB









Antonio Rüdiger





86





Rare Gold





21,250





ST









Sam Kerr





87





Rare Gold





12,000





CDM





CM





Michael Essien





86





Icon





500,000





CM





LB, RM, CAM





Crystal Dunn





85





Ratings Reload





60,000





RB





RM





Ashley Lawrence





84





Rare Gold





1,200



Ad

Altogether, building the full Chelsea Past and Present squad will cost around 13–14 million FC Coins. While it’s a heavy investment, the mix of club legends and current stars makes it one of the most competitive and nostalgic teams in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team.

The Chelsea Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 offers a nostalgic yet competitive experience. With Mourinho’s 4-3-3(2) tactics and a blend of Icons, Heroes, and modern stars, it’s a team built for both tactical control and attacking flair.

Ad

Read more EA FC 26-related articles:

About the author
Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar

Twitter icon

Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.

Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.

Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.

Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ripan Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications