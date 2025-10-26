EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Juventus Past and Present squad

Juventus has been one of the most iconic clubs in football history, producing world-class talents across generations. In EA FC 26 Ultimate Team, you can recreate a squad combining legendary players from the club’s past with current stars to dominate both online and offline matches.

Building a Juventus Past and Present squad gives you a mix of defensive solidity, midfield creativity, and attacking firepower. With the right formation and tactics, this squad can be very effective in balanced gameplay scenarios.

Best EA FC 26 formation and tactics for the Juventus Past and Present squad

For this Past and Present squad, the recommended formation is 3-4-2-1 which offers a solid defensive base while giving your midfielders freedom to support attacks.

Formation: 3-4-2-1

Build-Up Style: Balanced

Defensive Approach: Balanced

Line Height: 50

Player Roles and Focuses:

GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)

Goalkeeper (Defend) LCB: Defender (Defend)

Defender (Defend) CCB: Stopper (Balanced)

Stopper (Balanced) RCB: Ball-Playing Defender (Defend)

Ball-Playing Defender (Defend) LM: Wide Midfielder (Balanced)

Wide Midfielder (Balanced) LCM: Box-to-Box (Ball-Winning)

Box-to-Box (Ball-Winning) RCM: Deep-Lying Playmaker (Build-Up)

Deep-Lying Playmaker (Build-Up) RM: Wide Midfielder (Build-Up)

Wide Midfielder (Build-Up) LCAM: Shadow Striker (Attack)

Shadow Striker (Attack) RCAM: Playmaker (Roaming)

Playmaker (Roaming) ST: Advanced Forward (Attack)

Juventus Past and Present squad cost in Ultimate Team

The starting XI is packed with high-rated Icons and Heroes. So, assembling the starting XI will cost around 10M FC coins, which could fluctuate depending on the transfer market.

Position







Name







Overall Rating







Card Quality







Price (FC Coins)







GK







Gianluigi Buffon







91







Icon







653,000







LCB







Giorgio Chiellini







88







Icon







850,000







CCB







Fabio Cannavaro







89







Icon







810,000







RCB







Lilian Thuram







88







Icon







2,850,000







LM







Kenan Yıldız







87







Ratings Reload







298,000







LCM







Claudio Marchisio







87







Hero







240,000







RCM







Andrea Pirlo







90







Icon







282,000







RM







Francisco Conceição







85







Ratings Reload







31,000







LCAM







Alessandro Del Piero







90







Icon







769,000







RCAM







Zinedine Zidane







94







Icon







3,700,000







ST







Cristiano Ronaldo







88







Cornerstone







1,040,000





The substitutes provide versatility with multiple positions and affordable options compared to the starting XI. You would need around 1.75M FC coins to build this quality bench.





Position







Alt. Position(s)







Name







Overall Rating







Card Quality







Price (FC Coins)







CAM







–







Roberto Baggio







90







Icon







340,000







ST







–







Gianluca Vialli







89







Hero







64,500







CB







–







Jürgen Kohler







89







Hero







82,500







LM







CAM/LW







Pavel Nedved







88







Icon







190,000







CAM







LW







Michael Laudrup







88







Icon







183,000







CAM







ST







Carlos Tévez







88







Hero







339,000







RB







LB







Gianluca Zambrotta







86







Icon







410,000







CAM







ST







Paulo Dybala







86







Rare Gold







8,800







CM







CDM







Khéphren Thuram







85







Cornerstone







97,000







CB







LB/LM/LW







Juan David Cabal







85







Ultimate Scream







39,000







CB







–







Gleison Bremer







85







Rare Gold







4,300







RB







LB/RM







João Cancelo







84







Rare Gold







1,600





The full squad, combining starting XI and substitutes, will likely cost over 15M FC coins. Despite the expensive price, it delivers an exceptionally balanced squad with legendary Juventus stars and versatile players across positions.

Building the Juventus Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 gives you a mix of defensive resilience, midfield control, and attacking firepower. While it requires significant investment, the squad is a solid choice for competitive Ultimate Team matches.

