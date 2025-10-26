EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Juventus Past and Present squad

Juventus has been one of the most iconic clubs in football history, producing world-class talents across generations. In EA FC 26 Ultimate Team, you can recreate a squad combining legendary players from the club’s past with current stars to dominate both online and offline matches.
Building a Juventus Past and Present squad gives you a mix of defensive solidity, midfield creativity, and attacking firepower. With the right formation and tactics, this squad can be very effective in balanced gameplay scenarios.
Best EA FC 26 formation and tactics for the Juventus Past and Present squad
For this Past and Present squad, the recommended formation is 3-4-2-1 which offers a solid defensive base while giving your midfielders freedom to support attacks.
Formation: 3-4-2-1
Build-Up Style: Balanced
Defensive Approach: Balanced
Line Height: 50
Player Roles and Focuses:
- GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)
- LCB: Defender (Defend)
- CCB: Stopper (Balanced)
- RCB: Ball-Playing Defender (Defend)
- LM: Wide Midfielder (Balanced)
- LCM: Box-to-Box (Ball-Winning)
- RCM: Deep-Lying Playmaker (Build-Up)
- RM: Wide Midfielder (Build-Up)
- LCAM: Shadow Striker (Attack)
- RCAM: Playmaker (Roaming)
- ST: Advanced Forward (Attack)
Juventus Past and Present squad cost in Ultimate Team
The starting XI is packed with high-rated Icons and Heroes. So, assembling the starting XI will cost around 10M FC coins, which could fluctuate depending on the transfer market.
The substitutes provide versatility with multiple positions and affordable options compared to the starting XI. You would need around 1.75M FC coins to build this quality bench.
The full squad, combining starting XI and substitutes, will likely cost over 15M FC coins. Despite the expensive price, it delivers an exceptionally balanced squad with legendary Juventus stars and versatile players across positions.
Building the Juventus Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 gives you a mix of defensive resilience, midfield control, and attacking firepower. While it requires significant investment, the squad is a solid choice for competitive Ultimate Team matches.
