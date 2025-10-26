EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Juventus Past and Present squad

  • home icon
By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Oct 26, 2025 14:49 GMT
EA FC 26 Juventus Past and Present
Juventus has been one of the most iconic clubs in football history, producing world-class talents across generations. In EA FC 26 Ultimate Team, you can recreate a squad combining legendary players from the club’s past with current stars to dominate both online and offline matches.

Building a Juventus Past and Present squad gives you a mix of defensive solidity, midfield creativity, and attacking firepower. With the right formation and tactics, this squad can be very effective in balanced gameplay scenarios.

Best EA FC 26 formation and tactics for the Juventus Past and Present squad

For this Past and Present squad, the recommended formation is 3-4-2-1 which offers a solid defensive base while giving your midfielders freedom to support attacks.

Formation: 3-4-2-1

Build-Up Style: Balanced

Defensive Approach: Balanced

Line Height: 50

Player Roles and Focuses:

  • GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)
  • LCB: Defender (Defend)
  • CCB: Stopper (Balanced)
  • RCB: Ball-Playing Defender (Defend)
  • LM: Wide Midfielder (Balanced)
  • LCM: Box-to-Box (Ball-Winning)
  • RCM: Deep-Lying Playmaker (Build-Up)
  • RM: Wide Midfielder (Build-Up)
  • LCAM: Shadow Striker (Attack)
  • RCAM: Playmaker (Roaming)
  • ST: Advanced Forward (Attack)

Juventus Past and Present squad cost in Ultimate Team

The starting XI is packed with high-rated Icons and Heroes. So, assembling the starting XI will cost around 10M FC coins, which could fluctuate depending on the transfer market.

Position





Name





Overall Rating





Card Quality





Price (FC Coins)





GK





Gianluigi Buffon





91





Icon





653,000





LCB





Giorgio Chiellini





88





Icon





850,000





CCB





Fabio Cannavaro





89





Icon





810,000





RCB





Lilian Thuram





88





Icon





2,850,000





LM





Kenan Yıldız





87





Ratings Reload





298,000





LCM





Claudio Marchisio





87





Hero





240,000





RCM





Andrea Pirlo





90





Icon





282,000





RM





Francisco Conceição





85





Ratings Reload





31,000





LCAM





Alessandro Del Piero





90





Icon





769,000





RCAM





Zinedine Zidane





94





Icon





3,700,000





ST





Cristiano Ronaldo





88





Cornerstone





1,040,000



The substitutes provide versatility with multiple positions and affordable options compared to the starting XI. You would need around 1.75M FC coins to build this quality bench.



Position





Alt. Position(s)





Name





Overall Rating





Card Quality





Price (FC Coins)





CAM









Roberto Baggio





90





Icon





340,000





ST









Gianluca Vialli





89





Hero





64,500





CB









Jürgen Kohler





89





Hero





82,500





LM





CAM/LW





Pavel Nedved





88





Icon





190,000





CAM





LW





Michael Laudrup





88





Icon





183,000





CAM





ST





Carlos Tévez





88





Hero





339,000





RB





LB





Gianluca Zambrotta





86





Icon





410,000





CAM





ST





Paulo Dybala





86





Rare Gold





8,800





CM





CDM





Khéphren Thuram





85





Cornerstone





97,000





CB





LB/LM/LW





Juan David Cabal





85





Ultimate Scream





39,000





CB









Gleison Bremer





85





Rare Gold





4,300





RB





LB/RM





João Cancelo





84





Rare Gold





1,600



The full squad, combining starting XI and substitutes, will likely cost over 15M FC coins. Despite the expensive price, it delivers an exceptionally balanced squad with legendary Juventus stars and versatile players across positions.

Building the Juventus Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 gives you a mix of defensive resilience, midfield control, and attacking firepower. While it requires significant investment, the squad is a solid choice for competitive Ultimate Team matches.

Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar

Twitter icon

Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.

Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.

Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.

Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.

Know More

