  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Manchester City Past and Present squad

EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Manchester City Past and Present squad

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Oct 26, 2025 14:09 GMT
EA FC 26 Manchester City Past and Present
EA FC 26 Manchester City Past and Present (Image via EA Sports)

Assembling a Manchester City Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 is about blending world-class quality from Pep Guardiola’s current squad with legends who shaped the club’s modern identity. The team balances technical precision, tactical fluidity, and attacking flair, the traits that define City’s brand of football.

Ad

With a mix of players like Kevin De Bruyne, Yaya Touré, Erling Haaland, and Vincent Kompany, this lineup combines strength, control, and creativity. Whether you’re a fan of the club’s early 2010s rise or its current dominance, this setup offers both nostalgia and top-tier performance.

Best EA FC 26 formation and tactics for Manchester City Past and Present squad

The ideal setup for Manchester City Past and Present squad is the 4-2-1-3 formation, the same formation used by Pep Guardiola’s current possession-based system. It offers strong midfield control while keeping wide options for overlapping runs and creative play.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Formation: 4-2-1-3

Build-Up Style: Balanced

Defensive Approach: Balanced

Line Height: 50

  • Player Roles and Focus:
  • GK: Ball-Playing Keeper (Build-Up)
  • LB / RB: Fullbacks (Balanced)
  • LCB / RCB: Defenders (Defend)
  • LCDM / RCDM: Deep-Lying Playmakers (Build-Up)
  • CAM: Playmaker (Balanced)
  • LW / RW: Inside Forwards (Balanced)
  • ST: Advanced Forward (Attack)

Manchester City Past and Present squad cost in Ultimate Team

The starting XI brings together current stars and club icons for a balanced, high-quality side that dominates possession and transitions effectively. However, this lineup would come at a price of roughly 1.75 million FC Coins.

Ad

Position

Name

Overall Rating

Card Quality

Price (FC Coins)

GK

Gianluigi Donnarumma

89

Rare Gold

40,000

LB

Alex Greenwood

84

Rare Gold

1,500

LCB

RÃºben Dias

86

Rare Gold

8,100

RCB

Vincent Kompany

88

Hero

71,500

RB

Lucy Bronze

88

Ratings Reload

99,000

LCDM

Yaya TourÃ©

88

Hero

833,000

RCDM

Rodri

90

Rare Gold

30,000

CAM

Kevin De Bruyne

88

Ratings Reload

201,000

LW

Lauren Hemp

87

Rare Gold

13,000

RW

Oscar Bobb

85

Ratings Reload

38,000

ST

Erling Haaland

91

TOTW

412,000

Ad

The bench provides flexibility across attack and midfield, featuring both legends and emerging stars. The following substitute players cost an estimated 1.7 million FC Coins.

Position

Alt. Position(s)

Name

Overall Rating

Card Quality

Price (FC Coins)

ST

Khadija Shaw

90

Ratings Reload

134,000

ST

CAM

Carlos Tévez

88

Hero

320,000

CAM

RM, ST

Cole Palmer

88

Cornerstone

540,000

CM

CDM, CAM

Tijjani Reijnders

87

Cornerstone

665,000

RM

RW

Chloe Kelly

87

Rare Gold

13,500

CDM

Georgia Stanway

86

TOTW

16,500

RW

RM, CM, LW

Phil Foden

85

Rare Gold

4,500

RM

RW

Riyad Mahrez

85

TOTW

13,500

LB

CB, LM

Joško Gvardiol

84

Rare Gold

1,500

RB

LB, RM

João Cancelo

86

Rare Gold

1,400

RB

RM, RW

Jeremie Frimpong

83

Rare Gold

7,000

CB

Nicolás Otamendi

82

Rare Gold

750

Ad

The entire squad has a valuation of around 3.45 million FC Coins. The combination of Icons, Heroes, and top-tier special cards is the reason behind the huge price tag.

The Manchester City Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 blends iconic players and current stars into a powerful, possession-based side. Although expensive, it’s one of the most complete hybrid squads for players who enjoy creative football with tactical discipline.

Read more EA FC 26-related articles:

About the author
Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar

Twitter icon

Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.

Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.

Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.

Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ripan Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications