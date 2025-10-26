EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Manchester City Past and Present squad

Assembling a Manchester City Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 is about blending world-class quality from Pep Guardiola’s current squad with legends who shaped the club’s modern identity. The team balances technical precision, tactical fluidity, and attacking flair, the traits that define City’s brand of football.
With a mix of players like Kevin De Bruyne, Yaya Touré, Erling Haaland, and Vincent Kompany, this lineup combines strength, control, and creativity. Whether you’re a fan of the club’s early 2010s rise or its current dominance, this setup offers both nostalgia and top-tier performance.
Best EA FC 26 formation and tactics for Manchester City Past and Present squad
The ideal setup for Manchester City Past and Present squad is the 4-2-1-3 formation, the same formation used by Pep Guardiola’s current possession-based system. It offers strong midfield control while keeping wide options for overlapping runs and creative play.
Formation: 4-2-1-3
Build-Up Style: Balanced
Defensive Approach: Balanced
Line Height: 50
- Player Roles and Focus:
- GK: Ball-Playing Keeper (Build-Up)
- LB / RB: Fullbacks (Balanced)
- LCB / RCB: Defenders (Defend)
- LCDM / RCDM: Deep-Lying Playmakers (Build-Up)
- CAM: Playmaker (Balanced)
- LW / RW: Inside Forwards (Balanced)
- ST: Advanced Forward (Attack)
Manchester City Past and Present squad cost in Ultimate Team
The starting XI brings together current stars and club icons for a balanced, high-quality side that dominates possession and transitions effectively. However, this lineup would come at a price of roughly 1.75 million FC Coins.
The bench provides flexibility across attack and midfield, featuring both legends and emerging stars. The following substitute players cost an estimated 1.7 million FC Coins.
The entire squad has a valuation of around 3.45 million FC Coins. The combination of Icons, Heroes, and top-tier special cards is the reason behind the huge price tag.
The Manchester City Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 blends iconic players and current stars into a powerful, possession-based side. Although expensive, it’s one of the most complete hybrid squads for players who enjoy creative football with tactical discipline.
