EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Manchester City Past and Present squad

Assembling a Manchester City Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 is about blending world-class quality from Pep Guardiola’s current squad with legends who shaped the club’s modern identity. The team balances technical precision, tactical fluidity, and attacking flair, the traits that define City’s brand of football.

With a mix of players like Kevin De Bruyne, Yaya Touré, Erling Haaland, and Vincent Kompany, this lineup combines strength, control, and creativity. Whether you’re a fan of the club’s early 2010s rise or its current dominance, this setup offers both nostalgia and top-tier performance.

Best EA FC 26 formation and tactics for Manchester City Past and Present squad

The ideal setup for Manchester City Past and Present squad is the 4-2-1-3 formation, the same formation used by Pep Guardiola’s current possession-based system. It offers strong midfield control while keeping wide options for overlapping runs and creative play.

Formation: 4-2-1-3

Build-Up Style: Balanced

Defensive Approach: Balanced

Line Height: 50

Player Roles and Focus:

GK: Ball-Playing Keeper (Build-Up)

Ball-Playing Keeper (Build-Up) LB / RB: Fullbacks (Balanced)

Fullbacks (Balanced) LCB / RCB: Defenders (Defend)

Defenders (Defend) LCDM / RCDM: Deep-Lying Playmakers (Build-Up)

Deep-Lying Playmakers (Build-Up) CAM: Playmaker (Balanced)

Playmaker (Balanced) LW / RW: Inside Forwards (Balanced)

Inside Forwards (Balanced) ST: Advanced Forward (Attack)

Manchester City Past and Present squad cost in Ultimate Team

The starting XI brings together current stars and club icons for a balanced, high-quality side that dominates possession and transitions effectively. However, this lineup would come at a price of roughly 1.75 million FC Coins.

Position Name Overall Rating Card Quality Price (FC Coins) GK Gianluigi Donnarumma 89 Rare Gold 40,000 LB Alex Greenwood 84 Rare Gold 1,500 LCB RÃºben Dias 86 Rare Gold 8,100 RCB Vincent Kompany 88 Hero 71,500 RB Lucy Bronze 88 Ratings Reload 99,000 LCDM Yaya TourÃ© 88 Hero 833,000 RCDM Rodri 90 Rare Gold 30,000 CAM Kevin De Bruyne 88 Ratings Reload 201,000 LW Lauren Hemp 87 Rare Gold 13,000 RW Oscar Bobb 85 Ratings Reload 38,000 ST Erling Haaland 91 TOTW 412,000

The bench provides flexibility across attack and midfield, featuring both legends and emerging stars. The following substitute players cost an estimated 1.7 million FC Coins.

Position Alt. Position(s) Name Overall Rating Card Quality Price (FC Coins) ST — Khadija Shaw 90 Ratings Reload 134,000 ST CAM Carlos Tévez 88 Hero 320,000 CAM RM, ST Cole Palmer 88 Cornerstone 540,000 CM CDM, CAM Tijjani Reijnders 87 Cornerstone 665,000 RM RW Chloe Kelly 87 Rare Gold 13,500 CDM — Georgia Stanway 86 TOTW 16,500 RW RM, CM, LW Phil Foden 85 Rare Gold 4,500 RM RW Riyad Mahrez 85 TOTW 13,500 LB CB, LM Joško Gvardiol 84 Rare Gold 1,500 RB LB, RM João Cancelo 86 Rare Gold 1,400 RB RM, RW Jeremie Frimpong 83 Rare Gold 7,000 CB — Nicolás Otamendi 82 Rare Gold 750

The entire squad has a valuation of around 3.45 million FC Coins. The combination of Icons, Heroes, and top-tier special cards is the reason behind the huge price tag.

The Manchester City Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 blends iconic players and current stars into a powerful, possession-based side. Although expensive, it’s one of the most complete hybrid squads for players who enjoy creative football with tactical discipline.

