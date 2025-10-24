EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Arsenal Past and Present squad

Building an Arsenal Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team is a great way to celebrate the club’s history while featuring some of its modern stars. This hybrid team combines legendary figures like Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira with current talents such as Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, offering both nostalgia and competitiveness on the pitch.

The team plays best when balanced between attacking creativity and defensive structure, mirroring the football philosophy that made Arsenal famous, especially under Arsène Wenger. With smart squad building and tactical choices, this lineup can compete at the top level of Ultimate Team play.

EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Best formation and tactics for Arsenal Past and Present squad

The 4-4-2 is an iconic formation in Arsenal history, as Arsène Wenger used it to take the Gunners to glory, including an invincible Premier League season. This system allows for a mix of direct attacks, solid midfield play, and flexible defending. It’s built on quick transitions and short passing sequences that reflect Wenger’s emphasis on fluid, attacking football.

Formation: 4-4-2

Build-Up Style: Short Passing

Defensive Approach: Balanced

Line Height: 50

Player Roles and Focus:

GK: Sweeper Keeper (Balanced)

Sweeper Keeper (Balanced) RB: Fullback (Balanced)

Fullback (Balanced) RCB: Defender (Defend)

Defender (Defend) LCB: Ball-Playing Defender (Build-Up)

Ball-Playing Defender (Build-Up) LB: Fullback (Balanced)

Fullback (Balanced) RM: Inside Forward (Balanced)

Inside Forward (Balanced) RCM: Deep-Lying Playmaker (Build-Up)

Deep-Lying Playmaker (Build-Up) LCM: Box-to-Box (Balanced)

Box-to-Box (Balanced) LM: Inside Forward (Attack)

Inside Forward (Attack) RST: Advanced Forward (Attack)

Advanced Forward (Attack) LST: Poacher (Attack)

Arsenal Past and Present squad cost in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team

The starting XI for the Arsenal Past and Present squad features a strong mix of Icons, Heroes, and current stars. Here’s the full lineup that would approximately cost 7.8 million FC coins in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team coins:

Position







Player







Rating







Card Type







Price (FC Coins)







GK







Petr Cech







88







Icon







361,000







RB







Alex Scott







85







Hero







76,000







RCB







Sol Campbell







86







Icon







285,000







LCB







William Saliba







87







Rare Gold







66,000







LB







Ashley Cole







86







Icon







348,000







RM







Bukayo Saka







88







Rare Gold







17,000







RCM







Mariona







89







Rare Gold







28,000







LCM







Patrick Vieira







88







Icon







2,630,000







LM







Robert Pirès







87







Icon







146,000







RST







Thierry Henry







91







Icon







3,700,000







LST







Ian Wright







87







Icon







116,000





The substitutes add versatility, allowing tactical flexibility and depth across all positions. This quality bench would cost another 1.03 million FC coins.





Position







Alt. Position(s)







Player







Rating







Card Type







Price (FC Coins)







ST







CAM







Dennis Bergkamp







90







Icon







380,000







CB







—







Gabriel Magalhães







88







Rare Gold







17,000







CDM







LB / CM







Emmanuel Petit







87







Icon







379,000







CM







CAM







Martin Ødegaard







87







Rare Gold







13,000







ST







—







Viktor Gyökeres







87







Rare Gold







55,000







RM







RW







Chloe Kelly







87







Rare Gold







12,500







LM







RM / LW







Freddie Ljungberg







86







Hero







94,000







CDM







CM







Kim Little







86







Cornerstone







39,000







CB







CDM







Leah Williamson







87







Rare Gold







12,500







CDM







CM







Declan Rice







87







Rare Gold







12,500







LB







LM / LW







Katie McCabe







87







Rare Gold







12,500







RB







LB / RM







Emily Fox







84







Rare Gold







1,200





The overall squad costs around 8.8 to 9 million FC coins, depending on market fluctuations. The price isn't surprising, as the squad is full of Icons, special editions, and high-rated Rare Gold cards.

The Arsenal Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team combines the club’s most iconic figures with its brightest current talents. While expensive, this squad delivers both nostalgia and competitiveness, making it a solid investment for Arsenal fans and competitive players alike.

