EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Arsenal Past and Present squad

Building an Arsenal Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team is a great way to celebrate the club’s history while featuring some of its modern stars. This hybrid team combines legendary figures like Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira with current talents such as Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, offering both nostalgia and competitiveness on the pitch.
The team plays best when balanced between attacking creativity and defensive structure, mirroring the football philosophy that made Arsenal famous, especially under Arsène Wenger. With smart squad building and tactical choices, this lineup can compete at the top level of Ultimate Team play.
EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Best formation and tactics for Arsenal Past and Present squad
The 4-4-2 is an iconic formation in Arsenal history, as Arsène Wenger used it to take the Gunners to glory, including an invincible Premier League season. This system allows for a mix of direct attacks, solid midfield play, and flexible defending. It’s built on quick transitions and short passing sequences that reflect Wenger’s emphasis on fluid, attacking football.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Formation: 4-4-2
Build-Up Style: Short Passing
Defensive Approach: Balanced
Line Height: 50
Player Roles and Focus:
- GK: Sweeper Keeper (Balanced)
- RB: Fullback (Balanced)
- RCB: Defender (Defend)
- LCB: Ball-Playing Defender (Build-Up)
- LB: Fullback (Balanced)
- RM: Inside Forward (Balanced)
- RCM: Deep-Lying Playmaker (Build-Up)
- LCM: Box-to-Box (Balanced)
- LM: Inside Forward (Attack)
- RST: Advanced Forward (Attack)
- LST: Poacher (Attack)
Arsenal Past and Present squad cost in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team
The starting XI for the Arsenal Past and Present squad features a strong mix of Icons, Heroes, and current stars. Here’s the full lineup that would approximately cost 7.8 million FC coins in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team coins:
The substitutes add versatility, allowing tactical flexibility and depth across all positions. This quality bench would cost another 1.03 million FC coins.
The overall squad costs around 8.8 to 9 million FC coins, depending on market fluctuations. The price isn't surprising, as the squad is full of Icons, special editions, and high-rated Rare Gold cards.
The Arsenal Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team combines the club’s most iconic figures with its brightest current talents. While expensive, this squad delivers both nostalgia and competitiveness, making it a solid investment for Arsenal fans and competitive players alike.
Read more EA FC 26-related articles:
- EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build the Chelsea Past and Present squad
- EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Manchester United Past and Present squad
- EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build the AC Milan Past and Present squad
- EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Real Madrid Past and Present squad
- EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build the Barcelona FC Past and Present squad
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.