EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Arsenal Past and Present squad

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Oct 24, 2025 17:19 GMT
EA FC 26 Arsenal Past and Present
EA FC 26 Arsenal Past and Present (Image via EA Sports)

Building an Arsenal Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team is a great way to celebrate the club’s history while featuring some of its modern stars. This hybrid team combines legendary figures like Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira with current talents such as Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, offering both nostalgia and competitiveness on the pitch.

The team plays best when balanced between attacking creativity and defensive structure, mirroring the football philosophy that made Arsenal famous, especially under Arsène Wenger. With smart squad building and tactical choices, this lineup can compete at the top level of Ultimate Team play.

EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Best formation and tactics for Arsenal Past and Present squad

The 4-4-2 is an iconic formation in Arsenal history, as Arsène Wenger used it to take the Gunners to glory, including an invincible Premier League season. This system allows for a mix of direct attacks, solid midfield play, and flexible defending. It’s built on quick transitions and short passing sequences that reflect Wenger’s emphasis on fluid, attacking football.

Formation: 4-4-2

Build-Up Style: Short Passing

Defensive Approach: Balanced

Line Height: 50

Player Roles and Focus:

  • GK: Sweeper Keeper (Balanced)
  • RB: Fullback (Balanced)
  • RCB: Defender (Defend)
  • LCB: Ball-Playing Defender (Build-Up)
  • LB: Fullback (Balanced)
  • RM: Inside Forward (Balanced)
  • RCM: Deep-Lying Playmaker (Build-Up)
  • LCM: Box-to-Box (Balanced)
  • LM: Inside Forward (Attack)
  • RST: Advanced Forward (Attack)
  • LST: Poacher (Attack)

Arsenal Past and Present squad cost in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team

The starting XI for the Arsenal Past and Present squad features a strong mix of Icons, Heroes, and current stars. Here’s the full lineup that would approximately cost 7.8 million FC coins in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team coins:

Position





Player





Rating





Card Type





Price (FC Coins)





GK





Petr Cech





88





Icon





361,000





RB





Alex Scott





85





Hero





76,000





RCB





Sol Campbell





86





Icon





285,000





LCB





William Saliba





87





Rare Gold





66,000





LB





Ashley Cole





86





Icon





348,000





RM





Bukayo Saka





88





Rare Gold





17,000





RCM





Mariona





89





Rare Gold





28,000





LCM





Patrick Vieira





88





Icon





2,630,000





LM





Robert Pirès





87





Icon





146,000





RST





Thierry Henry





91





Icon





3,700,000





LST





Ian Wright





87





Icon





116,000



The substitutes add versatility, allowing tactical flexibility and depth across all positions. This quality bench would cost another 1.03 million FC coins.



Position





Alt. Position(s)





Player





Rating





Card Type





Price (FC Coins)





ST





CAM





Dennis Bergkamp





90





Icon





380,000





CB









Gabriel Magalhães





88





Rare Gold





17,000





CDM





LB / CM





Emmanuel Petit





87





Icon





379,000





CM





CAM





Martin Ødegaard





87





Rare Gold





13,000





ST









Viktor Gyökeres





87





Rare Gold





55,000





RM





RW





Chloe Kelly





87





Rare Gold





12,500





LM





RM / LW





Freddie Ljungberg





86





Hero





94,000





CDM





CM





Kim Little





86





Cornerstone





39,000





CB





CDM





Leah Williamson





87





Rare Gold





12,500





CDM





CM





Declan Rice





87





Rare Gold





12,500





LB





LM / LW





Katie McCabe





87





Rare Gold





12,500





RB





LB / RM





Emily Fox





84





Rare Gold





1,200



The overall squad costs around 8.8 to 9 million FC coins, depending on market fluctuations. The price isn't surprising, as the squad is full of Icons, special editions, and high-rated Rare Gold cards.

The Arsenal Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team combines the club’s most iconic figures with its brightest current talents. While expensive, this squad delivers both nostalgia and competitiveness, making it a solid investment for Arsenal fans and competitive players alike.

