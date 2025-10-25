  • home icon
  EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Liverpool Past and Present squad

EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Liverpool Past and Present squad

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Oct 25, 2025 17:58 GMT
EA FC 26 Liverpool Past and Present
EA FC 26 Liverpool Past and Present (Image via EA Sports)

From the era of Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard to the modern dominance of Mohamed Salah and Florian Wirtz, Liverpool has built a legacy of intensity, passion. In EA FC 26 Ultimate Team, you can recreate that same legacy by combining legends, heroes, and current stars into a single, competitive Past and Present squad.

This guide breaks down the best formation, tactics, and player setup to make the most of Liverpool’s talent pool. It includes player roles, in-game focus, and overall squad cost to help you decide whether this build is worth your FC coins.

Best EA FC 26 formation and tactics for Liverpool Past and Present squad

For the Liverpool Past and Present squad, the 4-2-3-1(2) formation would be ideal. It allows defensive midfielders to control possession and dictate tempo, while wingers cut inside to support the striker up front. The overlapping runs from fullbacks provide constant width, maintaining Liverpool’s signature attacking style of football.

Formation: 4-2-3-1(2)

Build-Up Style: Balanced

Defensive Approach: Balanced

Line Height: 50

Player Roles and Focus:

  • GK: Ball-Playing Keeper (Build-Up)
  • LB: Attacking Wingback (Attack)
  • LCB: Ball-Playing Defender (Defend)
  • RCB: Ball-Playing Defender (Defend)
  • RB: Wingback (Balanced)
  • LCDM: Box Crasher (Balanced)
  • RCDM: Holding (Defend)
  • LM: Inside Forward (Attack)
  • CAM: Playmaker (Balanced)
  • RM: Inside Forward (Attack)
  • ST: Advanced Forward (Attack)

Liverpool Past and Present squad cost in Ultimate Team

This starting XI blends historical legends with present-day powerhouses, offering balanced chemistry and tactical versatility. The total estimated cost for the first eleven is around 4.93 million FC Coins, depending on the market.

Position

Name

Overall Rating

Card Quality

Price (FC Coins)

GK

Alisson

89

Rare Gold

31,000

LB

John Arne Riise

86

Hero

75,000

LCB

Javier Mascherano

88

Hero

78,500

RCB

Virgil van Dijk

90

Rare Gold

71,500

RB

Trent Alexander-Arnold

87

Cornerstone

209,000

LCDM

Steven Gerrard

88

Icon

261,000

RCDM

Xabi Alonso

87

Icon

130,000

LM

Luis Díaz

86

Cornerstone

228,000

CAM

Florian Wirtz

89

Cornerstone

799,000

RM

Mohamed Salah

91

TOTW

512,000

ST

Kenny Dalglish

89

Icon

1,540,000

The substitutes add flexibility across every position, ensuring strong rotation and tactical depth. This quality bench costs roughly 1.3 million FC Coins.

Position

Alt. Position(s)

Name

Overall Rating

Card Quality

Price (FC Coins)

ST

Michael Owen

88

Icon

298,000

RB

RM

Lucy Bronze

88

Ratings Reload

98,000

CAM

RB, CM

Dominik Szoboszlai

87

Ratings Reload

120,000

ST

Ian Rush

87

Icon

79,000

LW

LM, CAM

John Barnes

87

Icon

345,000

RM

LM, CAM

Steve McManaman

87

Hero

75,000

CM

CDM

Alexis Mac Allister

87

Rare Gold

12,750

CB

RB, LB

Jamie Carragher

86

Hero

49,000

CAM

CM, RW

Dirk Kuyt

86

Hero

29,000

CM

CDM

Fara Williams

86

Hero

35,250

CDM

CM

Ryan Gravenberch

86

TOTW

125,000

CB

Ibrahima Konaté

86

Rare Gold

8,100

Overall, the Liverpool Past and Present squad is costly with a value of about 6.2 million FC Coins. However, it is a well-balanced squad, offering elite-level chemistry, strong midfield control, and dynamic attacking options.

Building Liverpool’s Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team gives you a side that can compete at any level. With a blend of legends like Dalglish and Gerrard, and modern stars such as Salah and Díaz, this setup delivers both nostalgia and power.

More from Sportskeeda
