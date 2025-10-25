EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Liverpool Past and Present squad

From the era of Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard to the modern dominance of Mohamed Salah and Florian Wirtz, Liverpool has built a legacy of intensity, passion. In EA FC 26 Ultimate Team, you can recreate that same legacy by combining legends, heroes, and current stars into a single, competitive Past and Present squad.

This guide breaks down the best formation, tactics, and player setup to make the most of Liverpool’s talent pool. It includes player roles, in-game focus, and overall squad cost to help you decide whether this build is worth your FC coins.

Best EA FC 26 formation and tactics for Liverpool Past and Present squad

For the Liverpool Past and Present squad, the 4-2-3-1(2) formation would be ideal. It allows defensive midfielders to control possession and dictate tempo, while wingers cut inside to support the striker up front. The overlapping runs from fullbacks provide constant width, maintaining Liverpool’s signature attacking style of football.

Formation: 4-2-3-1(2)

Build-Up Style: Balanced

Defensive Approach: Balanced

Line Height: 50

Player Roles and Focus:

GK: Ball-Playing Keeper (Build-Up)

Ball-Playing Keeper (Build-Up) LB: Attacking Wingback (Attack)

Attacking Wingback (Attack) LCB: Ball-Playing Defender (Defend)

Ball-Playing Defender (Defend) RCB: Ball-Playing Defender (Defend)

Ball-Playing Defender (Defend) RB: Wingback (Balanced)

Wingback (Balanced) LCDM: Box Crasher (Balanced)

Box Crasher (Balanced) RCDM: Holding (Defend)

Holding (Defend) LM: Inside Forward (Attack)

Inside Forward (Attack) CAM: Playmaker (Balanced)

Playmaker (Balanced) RM: Inside Forward (Attack)

Inside Forward (Attack) ST: Advanced Forward (Attack)

Liverpool Past and Present squad cost in Ultimate Team

This starting XI blends historical legends with present-day powerhouses, offering balanced chemistry and tactical versatility. The total estimated cost for the first eleven is around 4.93 million FC Coins, depending on the market.

Position Name Overall Rating Card Quality Price (FC Coins) GK Alisson 89 Rare Gold 31,000 LB John Arne Riise 86 Hero 75,000 LCB Javier Mascherano 88 Hero 78,500 RCB Virgil van Dijk 90 Rare Gold 71,500 RB Trent Alexander-Arnold 87 Cornerstone 209,000 LCDM Steven Gerrard 88 Icon 261,000 RCDM Xabi Alonso 87 Icon 130,000 LM Luis Díaz 86 Cornerstone 228,000 CAM Florian Wirtz 89 Cornerstone 799,000 RM Mohamed Salah 91 TOTW 512,000 ST Kenny Dalglish 89 Icon 1,540,000

The substitutes add flexibility across every position, ensuring strong rotation and tactical depth. This quality bench costs roughly 1.3 million FC Coins.

Position Alt. Position(s) Name Overall Rating Card Quality Price (FC Coins) ST — Michael Owen 88 Icon 298,000 RB RM Lucy Bronze 88 Ratings Reload 98,000 CAM RB, CM Dominik Szoboszlai 87 Ratings Reload 120,000 ST — Ian Rush 87 Icon 79,000 LW LM, CAM John Barnes 87 Icon 345,000 RM LM, CAM Steve McManaman 87 Hero 75,000 CM CDM Alexis Mac Allister 87 Rare Gold 12,750 CB RB, LB Jamie Carragher 86 Hero 49,000 CAM CM, RW Dirk Kuyt 86 Hero 29,000 CM CDM Fara Williams 86 Hero 35,250 CDM CM Ryan Gravenberch 86 TOTW 125,000 CB — Ibrahima Konaté 86 Rare Gold 8,100

Overall, the Liverpool Past and Present squad is costly with a value of about 6.2 million FC Coins. However, it is a well-balanced squad, offering elite-level chemistry, strong midfield control, and dynamic attacking options.

Building Liverpool’s Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team gives you a side that can compete at any level. With a blend of legends like Dalglish and Gerrard, and modern stars such as Salah and Díaz, this setup delivers both nostalgia and power.

