EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Liverpool Past and Present squad

From the era of Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard to the modern dominance of Mohamed Salah and Florian Wirtz, Liverpool has built a legacy of intensity, passion. In EA FC 26 Ultimate Team, you can recreate that same legacy by combining legends, heroes, and current stars into a single, competitive Past and Present squad.
This guide breaks down the best formation, tactics, and player setup to make the most of Liverpool’s talent pool. It includes player roles, in-game focus, and overall squad cost to help you decide whether this build is worth your FC coins.
Best EA FC 26 formation and tactics for Liverpool Past and Present squad
For the Liverpool Past and Present squad, the 4-2-3-1(2) formation would be ideal. It allows defensive midfielders to control possession and dictate tempo, while wingers cut inside to support the striker up front. The overlapping runs from fullbacks provide constant width, maintaining Liverpool’s signature attacking style of football.
Formation: 4-2-3-1(2)
Build-Up Style: Balanced
Defensive Approach: Balanced
Line Height: 50
Player Roles and Focus:
- GK: Ball-Playing Keeper (Build-Up)
- LB: Attacking Wingback (Attack)
- LCB: Ball-Playing Defender (Defend)
- RCB: Ball-Playing Defender (Defend)
- RB: Wingback (Balanced)
- LCDM: Box Crasher (Balanced)
- RCDM: Holding (Defend)
- LM: Inside Forward (Attack)
- CAM: Playmaker (Balanced)
- RM: Inside Forward (Attack)
- ST: Advanced Forward (Attack)
Liverpool Past and Present squad cost in Ultimate Team
This starting XI blends historical legends with present-day powerhouses, offering balanced chemistry and tactical versatility. The total estimated cost for the first eleven is around 4.93 million FC Coins, depending on the market.
The substitutes add flexibility across every position, ensuring strong rotation and tactical depth. This quality bench costs roughly 1.3 million FC Coins.
Overall, the Liverpool Past and Present squad is costly with a value of about 6.2 million FC Coins. However, it is a well-balanced squad, offering elite-level chemistry, strong midfield control, and dynamic attacking options.
Building Liverpool’s Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team gives you a side that can compete at any level. With a blend of legends like Dalglish and Gerrard, and modern stars such as Salah and Díaz, this setup delivers both nostalgia and power.
