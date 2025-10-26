EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build PSG Past and Present squad

Paris Saint-Germain, better known as PSG, has been home to some of the biggest names in world football, from Ronaldinho and Ibrahimović to Mbappé and Marquinhos. Building a Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team lets players combine generations of talent into a lineup full of flair, pace, and creativity.

This setup mixes club legends and current stars across both the men’s and women’s teams, highlighting the French club’s evolution as a powerhouse in European football.

Best EA FC 26 formation and tactics for the PSG Past and Present squad

The 4-3-3 formation is ideal for PSG’s mix of technical midfielders and dynamic wingers. It offers attacking width while maintaining midfield control through playmakers and ball-winners. The style is designed for possession-based football with room for quick transitions, reflecting the French club’s real-life football style under Luis Enrique.

Formation: 4-3-3

Build-Up Style: Balanced

Defensive Approach: Balanced

Line Height: 50

Player Roles and Focus:

GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)

Goalkeeper (Defend) LB/RB: Fullback (Balanced)

Fullback (Balanced) LCB/RCB: Defenders (Defend)

Defenders (Defend) LCM: Playmaker (Attack)

Playmaker (Attack) CCM: Deep-Lying Playmaker (Defend)

Deep-Lying Playmaker (Defend) RCM: Box-to-Box (Balanced)

Box-to-Box (Balanced) LW/RW: Inside Forwards (Balanced)

Inside Forwards (Balanced) ST: Advanced Forward (Attack)

PSG Past and Present squad cost in Ultimate Team

This Past and Present starting XI combines Icons, Heroes, and elite gold cards. With a lineup built around Buffon, Ronaldinho, and Mbappé, the team costs around 12.4 million FC coins.

Position







Name







Overall Rating







Card Quality







Price (FC Coins)







GK







Gianluigi Buffon







91







Icon







653,000







LB







Crystal Dunn







85







Ratings Reload







61,500







LCB







William Pacho







86







Rare Gold







57,100







RCB







Marquinhos







87







Rare Gold







43,500







RB







Achraf Hakimi







89







Rare Gold







172,000







LCM







Sakina Karchaoui







88







Ultimate Scream







458,000







CCM







JoÃ£o Neves







86







Cornerstone







135,000







RCM







Blaise Matuidi







86







Hero







607,000







LW







Ronaldinho







93







Icon







7,100,000







RW







Ousmane DembÃ©lÃ©







90







Rare Gold







1,100,000







ST







Kylian MbappÃ©







91







Rare Gold







2,000,000





The substitutes bench blends additional Parisian icons and current players, providing tactical flexibility and impact options across all positions. The bench costs around another 6.75 million FC coins.

Position Alt. Position(s) Name Overall Rating Card Quality Price (FC Coins) ST – Zlatan Ibrahimović 91 Icon 3,380,000 CM CDM Caroline Seger 90 Icon 288,000 LM CAM, ST David Ginola 89 Hero 1,730,000 CM CDM, CAM Vitinha 89 Rare Gold 26,800 CB – Irene Paredes 88 Rare Gold 18,500 CDM RM, CM Claude Makélélé 87 Icon 475,500 CB – Laura Georges 87 Hero 157,500 RW RM, CM, CAM Désiré Doué 85 Ratings Reload 470,000 LW LM, RW Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 87 Rare Gold 47,500 CM CDM, CAM Sara Däbritz 86 TOTW 22,500 LB LM Nuno Mendes 86 Rare Gold 99,500 CB – Jade Le Guilly 84 Cornerstone 35,000

The full Paris Saint-Germain Past and Present squad would need around 19 million FC coins to build. While expensive, it offers elite performance across every role.

This Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team is a showcase of skill, pace, and creativity. From Ronaldinho’s flair to Mbappé’s speed and Matuidi’s intensity, it represents the best eras of the Parisian club. Despite the premium price, the squad full of Icons, Heroes, and current PSG stars offers competitiveness along with nostalgia.

