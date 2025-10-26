EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build PSG Past and Present squad

Paris Saint-Germain, better known as PSG, has been home to some of the biggest names in world football, from Ronaldinho and Ibrahimović to Mbappé and Marquinhos. Building a Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team lets players combine generations of talent into a lineup full of flair, pace, and creativity.

This setup mixes club legends and current stars across both the men’s and women’s teams, highlighting the French club’s evolution as a powerhouse in European football.

Best EA FC 26 formation and tactics for the PSG Past and Present squad

The 4-3-3 formation is ideal for PSG’s mix of technical midfielders and dynamic wingers. It offers attacking width while maintaining midfield control through playmakers and ball-winners. The style is designed for possession-based football with room for quick transitions, reflecting the French club’s real-life football style under Luis Enrique.

Formation: 4-3-3

Build-Up Style: Balanced

Defensive Approach: Balanced

Line Height: 50

Player Roles and Focus:

  • GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)
  • LB/RB: Fullback (Balanced)
  • LCB/RCB: Defenders (Defend)
  • LCM: Playmaker (Attack)
  • CCM: Deep-Lying Playmaker (Defend)
  • RCM: Box-to-Box (Balanced)
  • LW/RW: Inside Forwards (Balanced)
  • ST: Advanced Forward (Attack)

PSG Past and Present squad cost in Ultimate Team

This Past and Present starting XI combines Icons, Heroes, and elite gold cards. With a lineup built around Buffon, Ronaldinho, and Mbappé, the team costs around 12.4 million FC coins.

Position





Name





Overall Rating





Card Quality





Price (FC Coins)





GK





Gianluigi Buffon





91





Icon





653,000





LB





Crystal Dunn





85





Ratings Reload





61,500





LCB





William Pacho





86





Rare Gold





57,100





RCB





Marquinhos





87





Rare Gold





43,500





RB





Achraf Hakimi





89





Rare Gold





172,000





LCM





Sakina Karchaoui





88





Ultimate Scream





458,000





CCM





JoÃ£o Neves





86





Cornerstone





135,000





RCM





Blaise Matuidi





86





Hero





607,000





LW





Ronaldinho





93





Icon





7,100,000





RW





Ousmane DembÃ©lÃ©





90





Rare Gold





1,100,000





ST





Kylian MbappÃ©





91





Rare Gold





2,000,000



The substitutes bench blends additional Parisian icons and current players, providing tactical flexibility and impact options across all positions. The bench costs around another 6.75 million FC coins.

Position

Alt. Position(s)

Name

Overall Rating

Card Quality

Price (FC Coins)

ST

Zlatan Ibrahimović

91

Icon

3,380,000

CM

CDM

Caroline Seger

90

Icon

288,000

LM

CAM, ST

David Ginola

89

Hero

1,730,000

CM

CDM, CAM

Vitinha

89

Rare Gold

26,800

CB

Irene Paredes

88

Rare Gold

18,500

CDM

RM, CM

Claude Makélélé

87

Icon

475,500

CB

Laura Georges

87

Hero

157,500

RW

RM, CM, CAM

Désiré Doué

85

Ratings Reload

470,000

LW

LM, RW

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

87

Rare Gold

47,500

CM

CDM, CAM

Sara Däbritz

86

TOTW

22,500

LB

LM

Nuno Mendes

86

Rare Gold

99,500

CB

Jade Le Guilly

84

Cornerstone

35,000

The full Paris Saint-Germain Past and Present squad would need around 19 million FC coins to build. While expensive, it offers elite performance across every role.

This Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team is a showcase of skill, pace, and creativity. From Ronaldinho’s flair to Mbappé’s speed and Matuidi’s intensity, it represents the best eras of the Parisian club. Despite the premium price, the squad full of Icons, Heroes, and current PSG stars offers competitiveness along with nostalgia.

