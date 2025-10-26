EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build PSG Past and Present squad

Paris Saint-Germain, better known as PSG, has been home to some of the biggest names in world football, from Ronaldinho and Ibrahimović to Mbappé and Marquinhos. Building a Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team lets players combine generations of talent into a lineup full of flair, pace, and creativity.
This setup mixes club legends and current stars across both the men’s and women’s teams, highlighting the French club’s evolution as a powerhouse in European football.
Best EA FC 26 formation and tactics for the PSG Past and Present squad
The 4-3-3 formation is ideal for PSG’s mix of technical midfielders and dynamic wingers. It offers attacking width while maintaining midfield control through playmakers and ball-winners. The style is designed for possession-based football with room for quick transitions, reflecting the French club’s real-life football style under Luis Enrique.
Formation: 4-3-3
Build-Up Style: Balanced
Defensive Approach: Balanced
Line Height: 50
Player Roles and Focus:
- GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)
- LB/RB: Fullback (Balanced)
- LCB/RCB: Defenders (Defend)
- LCM: Playmaker (Attack)
- CCM: Deep-Lying Playmaker (Defend)
- RCM: Box-to-Box (Balanced)
- LW/RW: Inside Forwards (Balanced)
- ST: Advanced Forward (Attack)
PSG Past and Present squad cost in Ultimate Team
This Past and Present starting XI combines Icons, Heroes, and elite gold cards. With a lineup built around Buffon, Ronaldinho, and Mbappé, the team costs around 12.4 million FC coins.
The substitutes bench blends additional Parisian icons and current players, providing tactical flexibility and impact options across all positions. The bench costs around another 6.75 million FC coins.
The full Paris Saint-Germain Past and Present squad would need around 19 million FC coins to build. While expensive, it offers elite performance across every role.
This Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team is a showcase of skill, pace, and creativity. From Ronaldinho’s flair to Mbappé’s speed and Matuidi’s intensity, it represents the best eras of the Parisian club. Despite the premium price, the squad full of Icons, Heroes, and current PSG stars offers competitiveness along with nostalgia.
