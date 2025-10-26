EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Spurs Past and Present squad

Tottenham Hotspur, better known as Spurs, is renowned for their mix of flair, resilience, and attacking football in the Premier League. In EA FC 26 Ultimate Team, building a Spurs Past and Present squad is a rewarding way to combine the best of club legends and current stars.

This squad balances technical skill, pace, and creativity. It’s competitive across multiple modes in Ultimate Team, offering a well-rounded setup that reflects the club’s dynamic history while still being accessible in terms of cost and chemistry.

Best EA FC 26 formation and tactics for the Spurs Past and Present squad

The 4-3-3 (4) formation provides a strong foundation for both attack and control in midfield. With two centre midfielders and an attacking midfielder, the team transitions quickly between defense and attack. The wingers cut inside to create chances for the striker, while the fullbacks push forward when needed without leaving the defense too exposed.

Formation: 4-3-3 (4)

Build-Up Style: Balanced

Defensive Approach: Balanced

Line Height: 50

Player Roles and Focus:

GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)

Goalkeeper (Defend) LB/RB: Fullback (Balanced)

Fullback (Balanced) LCB/RCB: Defender (Defend)

Defender (Defend) LCM/RCM: Box-to-Box (Balanced)

Box-to-Box (Balanced) CAM: Shadow Striker (Attack)

Shadow Striker (Attack) LW/RW: Inside Forward (Attack)

Inside Forward (Attack) ST: Advanced Forward (Attack)

Spurs Past and Present squad cost in Ultimate Team

The starting XI combines present-day talent with iconic legends. This lineup comes with an approximate price tag of 3.68 million FC Coins, mainly due to Bale’s Icon and Son’s special cards.

Position Name Overall Rating Card Quality Price (FC Coins) GK Guglielmo Vicario 82 Rare Gold 750 LB Ashleigh Neville 81 Rare Gold 700 LCB Sol Campbell 86 Icon 328,000 RCB Ledley King 86 Hero 271,500 RB Pedro Porro 82 Rare Gold 750 LCM Lucas Bergvall 81 TOTW 14,500 CAM Peter Crouch 87 Ultimate Scream Hero 47,000 RCM Luka ModriÄ‡ 85 TOTW 20,800 LW Heung Min Son 88 Ratings Reload 462,000 RW Gareth Bale 88 Icon 2,400,000 ST Harry Kane 90 TOTW 112,000

The bench features a mix of legends and current stars for tactical flexibility. However, this quality substitute bench roughly costs around 704,000 FC Coins.

Position Alt. Position(s) Name Overall Rating Card Quality Price (FC Coins) LM CAM, ST David Ginola 89 Hero 298,000 ST – Gary Lineker 89 Icon 90,500 ST – Robbie Keane 86 Hero 203,000 CB – Cristian Romero 86 Ratings Reload 34,000 CAM LW Clint Dempsey 85 Hero 27,800 CM CDM, CAM James Maddison 84 Rare Gold 1,500 CAM LM, ST Xavi Simons 84 Rare Gold 1,500 CM CAM, RW Dejan Kulusevski 83 Rare Gold 950 CDM CM João Palhinha 83 Rare Gold 900 CB – Micky van de Ven 82 Rare Gold 44,800 CB – Davinson Sánchez 82 Rare Gold 750 LB – Destiny Udogie 80 Rare Gold 800

The total squad cost to around 4.38 million FC Coins, which is a fair price for a competitive hybrid of past icons and present stars, offering balance, depth, and attacking variety.

The Spurs Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team blends history and modern talent effectively. It’s a versatile lineup capable of competing across modes while honoring club legends. With a balanced setup and strong chemistry links, it’s an ideal build for any fan looking to celebrate the Spurs’ footballing legacy.

