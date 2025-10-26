  • home icon
EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Spurs Past and Present squad

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Oct 26, 2025 14:03 GMT
EA FC 26 Spurs Past and Present
EA FC 26 Spurs Past and Present (Image via EA Spirts)

Tottenham Hotspur, better known as Spurs, is renowned for their mix of flair, resilience, and attacking football in the Premier League. In EA FC 26 Ultimate Team, building a Spurs Past and Present squad is a rewarding way to combine the best of club legends and current stars.

This squad balances technical skill, pace, and creativity. It’s competitive across multiple modes in Ultimate Team, offering a well-rounded setup that reflects the club’s dynamic history while still being accessible in terms of cost and chemistry.

Best EA FC 26 formation and tactics for the Spurs Past and Present squad

The 4-3-3 (4) formation provides a strong foundation for both attack and control in midfield. With two centre midfielders and an attacking midfielder, the team transitions quickly between defense and attack. The wingers cut inside to create chances for the striker, while the fullbacks push forward when needed without leaving the defense too exposed.

Formation: 4-3-3 (4)

Build-Up Style: Balanced

Defensive Approach: Balanced

Line Height: 50

Player Roles and Focus:

  • GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)
  • LB/RB: Fullback (Balanced)
  • LCB/RCB: Defender (Defend)
  • LCM/RCM: Box-to-Box (Balanced)
  • CAM: Shadow Striker (Attack)
  • LW/RW: Inside Forward (Attack)
  • ST: Advanced Forward (Attack)

Spurs Past and Present squad cost in Ultimate Team

The starting XI combines present-day talent with iconic legends. This lineup comes with an approximate price tag of 3.68 million FC Coins, mainly due to Bale’s Icon and Son’s special cards.

Position

Name

Overall Rating

Card Quality

Price (FC Coins)

GK

Guglielmo Vicario

82

Rare Gold

750

LB

Ashleigh Neville

81

Rare Gold

700

LCB

Sol Campbell

86

Icon

328,000

RCB

Ledley King

86

Hero

271,500

RB

Pedro Porro

82

Rare Gold

750

LCM

Lucas Bergvall

81

TOTW

14,500

CAM

Peter Crouch

87

Ultimate Scream Hero

47,000

RCM

Luka ModriÄ‡

85

TOTW

20,800

LW

Heung Min Son

88

Ratings Reload

462,000

RW

Gareth Bale

88

Icon

2,400,000

ST

Harry Kane

90

TOTW

112,000

The bench features a mix of legends and current stars for tactical flexibility. However, this quality substitute bench roughly costs around 704,000 FC Coins.

Position

Alt. Position(s)

Name

Overall Rating

Card Quality

Price (FC Coins)

LM

CAM, ST

David Ginola

89

Hero

298,000

ST

Gary Lineker

89

Icon

90,500

ST

Robbie Keane

86

Hero

203,000

CB

Cristian Romero

86

Ratings Reload

34,000

CAM

LW

Clint Dempsey

85

Hero

27,800

CM

CDM, CAM

James Maddison

84

Rare Gold

1,500

CAM

LM, ST

Xavi Simons

84

Rare Gold

1,500

CM

CAM, RW

Dejan Kulusevski

83

Rare Gold

950

CDM

CM

João Palhinha

83

Rare Gold

900

CB

Micky van de Ven

82

Rare Gold

44,800

CB

Davinson Sánchez

82

Rare Gold

750

LB

Destiny Udogie

80

Rare Gold

800

The total squad cost to around 4.38 million FC Coins, which is a fair price for a competitive hybrid of past icons and present stars, offering balance, depth, and attacking variety.

The Spurs Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team blends history and modern talent effectively. It’s a versatile lineup capable of competing across modes while honoring club legends. With a balanced setup and strong chemistry links, it’s an ideal build for any fan looking to celebrate the Spurs’ footballing legacy.

