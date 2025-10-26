EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Spurs Past and Present squad

Tottenham Hotspur, better known as Spurs, is renowned for their mix of flair, resilience, and attacking football in the Premier League. In EA FC 26 Ultimate Team, building a Spurs Past and Present squad is a rewarding way to combine the best of club legends and current stars.
This squad balances technical skill, pace, and creativity. It’s competitive across multiple modes in Ultimate Team, offering a well-rounded setup that reflects the club’s dynamic history while still being accessible in terms of cost and chemistry.
Best EA FC 26 formation and tactics for the Spurs Past and Present squad
The 4-3-3 (4) formation provides a strong foundation for both attack and control in midfield. With two centre midfielders and an attacking midfielder, the team transitions quickly between defense and attack. The wingers cut inside to create chances for the striker, while the fullbacks push forward when needed without leaving the defense too exposed.
Formation: 4-3-3 (4)
Build-Up Style: Balanced
Defensive Approach: Balanced
Line Height: 50
Player Roles and Focus:
- GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)
- LB/RB: Fullback (Balanced)
- LCB/RCB: Defender (Defend)
- LCM/RCM: Box-to-Box (Balanced)
- CAM: Shadow Striker (Attack)
- LW/RW: Inside Forward (Attack)
- ST: Advanced Forward (Attack)
Spurs Past and Present squad cost in Ultimate Team
The starting XI combines present-day talent with iconic legends. This lineup comes with an approximate price tag of 3.68 million FC Coins, mainly due to Bale’s Icon and Son’s special cards.
The bench features a mix of legends and current stars for tactical flexibility. However, this quality substitute bench roughly costs around 704,000 FC Coins.
The total squad cost to around 4.38 million FC Coins, which is a fair price for a competitive hybrid of past icons and present stars, offering balance, depth, and attacking variety.
The Spurs Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team blends history and modern talent effectively. It’s a versatile lineup capable of competing across modes while honoring club legends. With a balanced setup and strong chemistry links, it’s an ideal build for any fan looking to celebrate the Spurs’ footballing legacy.
