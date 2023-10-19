EA FC Mobile Conmebol Libertadores Pass: Rewards, price, and more

A few hours ago, EA Sports announced the introduction of the Conmebol Libertadores in EA FC Mobile. The title celebrates the annual international football club competition of Latin America. The collaboration has also resulted in the arrival of a new Conmebol Libertadores Pass, which offers exclusive rewards like cards, gems, EA FC Points, Coins, and more.

Brazilian icon Pele's card is the main attraction of the Conmebol Libertadores Pass in EA FC Mobile

The new Conmebol Libertadores Pass in EA FC Mobile offers Brazilian and global icon Pele as the main reward. Acquiring the icon's card can boost gamers' performance in Head to Head (H2H) matches in the Division Rivals mode.

Snippet showing Pele as the main reward in Conmebol Libertadores Pass in EA FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

The pass is based on the ongoing seasonal Star Pass and is divided into two categories—Paid and Free. Those buying the new pass will have to spend ₹799 or the equivalent currency, depending on their country.

The Pass has been added to the first section of the Conmebol Libertadores event. Purchasing the pass will enable gamers to easily receive premium rewards.

Here's a look at the different ranked rewards that EA FC Mobile users can obtain upon purchasing the Conmebol Libertadores Pass:

Rank 1: 100k EA FC Coins

100k EA FC Coins Rank 2, 8, 11, 14, 17, 23, 26, 33, and 39: 2x Random 65-69 OVR players

2x Random 65-69 OVR players Rank 3, 9, 21, 27, and 34: 30k EA FC Coins

30k EA FC Coins Rank 4, 7, 18, 28, 32: 200 Gems

200 Gems Rank 5, 15, and 20: Random 80-89 OVR base player

Random 80-89 OVR base player Rank 6, 12, 19, 24, and 31: 10k - 100k FC Coins

10k - 100k FC Coins Rank 10: Conmebol Libertadores Logo Premium

Conmebol Libertadores Logo Premium Rank 13, 22, 29: Pass Points x20

Pass Points x20 Rank 16 and 36: 200x EA FC Points

200x EA FC Points Rank 25: 300x EA FC Points

300x EA FC Points Rank 30 and 35: Random 85-94 OVR base card

Random 85-94 OVR base card Rank 32 and 38: 300 Gems

300 Gems Rank 37: Pass Points x40

Pass Points x40 Rank 40: 89 OVR ST Pele

Those who are unable to purchase the Conmebol Libertadores Pass in EA FC Mobile can also obtain rewards from the free section. However, the quantity and the quality of the rewards will be less compared to the paid section.

For example, they will receive Gems instead of EA FC Points and a random 83 - 92 OVR base player instead of 88 OVR ST Pele. The best reward in the free section is the Conmebol Libertadores logo (available at rank 10).

How can EA FC Mobile players earn Conmebol Libertadores Pass Credits?

EA Sports has added multiple missions to the Conmebol Libertadores chapter in the title. Upon completing each task, you will get 100 Credits, which will enable you to level up the Conmebol Libertadores Pass. Here's a look at the various missions added in the chapter:

Skill Game: Collectables

Skill Game: Targets and Cutouts

Match against Nublense

Match against Racing

Knockout stage missions will also be added to the chapter in a week's time. This will help you rank up faster in the pass.