EA FC Mobile Retro Pass: Price, ranked rewards, and how to get Pass Credits

EA FC Mobile Retro Pass has been added to the popular football game along with the Retro Stars promo. The Retro Pass offers great rewards for both pay-to-play and free-to-play users. It has become an instant hit among players across the globe.

This article aims to help you learn more about the Retro Pass’ ranked rewards and how to earn the credits required to get them.

What are the ranked rewards in the EA FC Mobile Retro Pass?

The EA FC Mobile Retro Pass has successfully replaced the Legends Pass. It is available in Premium and Premium Bundle variants. While the former can be purchased for $14.99, the latter can be obtained by spending $30.99.

EA FC Mobile Retro Pass offers lucrative rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Here's an overview of the rewards in the Premium section of the EA FC Mobile Retro Pass:

Rank 1: 94 OVR LW Michael Laudrup (LNY 24 variant)

94 OVR LW Michael Laudrup (LNY 24 variant) Rank 2, 40, and 45: Universal rank up card - 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano x1

Universal rank up card - 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano x1 Rank 3: Coins x3,000,000

Coins x3,000,000 Rank 4 and 16: Gems x400

Gems x400 Rank 5: Retro Stars Premium Logo

Retro Stars Premium Logo Rank 6, 18, 27, 33, 38, and 52: Training Transfer Points x100

Training Transfer Points x100 Rank 7, 28, 32, 36, and 59: Gems x200

Gems x200 Rank 8, 11, 14, and 17: Random 65-72 Base version players x6

Random 65-72 Base version players x6 Rank 9, 12, 19, 24, 31, 41, 43, 48, 51, and 54: Random Coins draw between 10,000 and 150,000

Random Coins draw between 10,000 and 150,000 Rank 10: Universal rank up card - 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano x2

Universal rank up card - 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano x2 Rank 13, 29, 22, 37, 49, and 57: Pass Points x20

Pass Points x20 Rank 15, 25, 35, 55, and 60: EA FC Points x 300

EA FC Points x 300 Rank 20: 92 OVR CB Ronald Koeman (Captains variant)

92 OVR CB Ronald Koeman (Captains variant) Rank 21 and 46: Coins x20,000

Coins x20,000 Rank 23, 26, 39, and 42: Random 65-72 Base version players x8

Random 65-72 Base version players x8 Rank 30: 99 OVR RW Retro Stars Icon Luis Figo

99 OVR RW Retro Stars Icon Luis Figo Rank 34: Coins x100,000

Coins x100,000 Rank 44, 47, 53, and 56: Random 65-72 Base version players x

Random 65-72 Base version players x Rank 50: 94 OVR LM Icon Robert Pires

94 OVR LM Icon Robert Pires Rank 58: Coins x150,000

Besides the Luis Figo card, lucky players can also get their hands on other EA FC Mobile Retro Stars promo cards from the packs available in the Retro Pass.

How can you earn EA FC Mobile Retro Pass Credits?

The Retro Pass requires you to complete Daily and Weekly Quests. Each quest rewards you with Retro Pass Credits to progress through the ranks and get rewards. They also reward Retro Stars Tickets to use in Retro Stars chapters.

You can get over 150 EA FC Mobile Retro Pass Credits daily and more than 1,400 after reaching 500 Quest points every week. You can also get up to 125 Retro Stars Tickets every day.

