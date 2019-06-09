EA Play E3 2019: Apex Legends new character Wattson revealed, everything you need to know

Hrithik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News 09 Jun 2019, 11:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Apex Legends

Apex Legends new character Wattson was revealed a while ago at E3 2019 EA's conference. As far as the lore goes, Natalie Paquette - aka Wattson - is a scientific genius and an electrical engineer.

At the event, a short trailer was revealed which showcases a short backstory related to her character. In the video, which you can view below, her father narrates and discusses his daughter.

Apex Legends: Wattson pictured alongside her father

According to the developers, Wattson is the most unique character among the roster of other legends. She plays a huge role in the lore of Apex Legends and we can see a brief glimpse of that during the short trailer itself.

Her abilities include defensive electrical walls and pylons, which negate incoming fire anad recharges the player and their team's shield. As for her passive abilities, she can use an ultimate accelerant to fill her main ability bar.

This is important to understand because previously when we used ultimate accelerant on other characters, it would only recharge a small portion of the ability cooldown.

With all of that in mind, Wattson is set to be one of the most useful characters within the game in the near future - her abilities will change the entire flow of battle.

Advertisement

In terms of defence, she will be a force to be reckoned with while also offering strong offensive abilities. However, she plays more of a supportive role than a directly aggressive one offensively.

What are your thoughts on the new character? Make sure to sound off in the comments below!

Also be sure to read:

Don't forget to follow Sportskeeda for more Apex Legends-related news, alongside other Video games news and updates.