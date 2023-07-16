EA Sports FC 24 player ratings, release date, and time explored

EA Sports FC 24's big reveal on July 13 showcased some of the exciting content coming for the fans in the near future. Following dissociation from FIFA, this will be the first time EA Sports will go without the brand name. The reveal confirmed Erling Haaland as the cover icon and shed light on the things to come. However, the player ratings haven't been revealed as of writing.

Player ratings refer to the overall stats of every footballer in the game. These determine how high or low the overall of any particular player will be. There's always excitement surrounding the reveal of player ratings, thanks to the global superstars who operate in football.

EA Sports, so far, hasn't announced when the player ratings will be officially revealed. However, few predictions can be made about the release date and time, based on historical evidence.

EA Sports FC 24 expected release date and time for player ratings

Typically, EA Sports follows a set routine for all FIFA games. EA Sports FC 24 might be carrying a different name, but in essence, it's FIFA 24. Hence, it's expected that EA Sports will once again be following a similar schedule to the last few years. The developers have given out a timeline of all upcoming events.

The timeline contains no details surrounding player ratings but mentions what to expect in July and August. Typically, the overall of all the football superstars is released sequentially in September. The developers use the first half of the month to disclose the official stats, followed by the full release.

However, EA Sports briefly quickened the entire process in 2022 due to a significant leak. Players on Xbox could briefly access FIFA 23 towards the end of August, almost one month before the official release date. It allowed the community to get an early glimpse of player ratings. But it's unlikely that such an incident will repeat once again.

Hence, the likely outcome is for EA Sports to reveal the EA Sports FC 24 player ratings in the first two weeks of September. The ratings are disclosed in batches, and a new one is released at 6 pm UK time. This is also the same time when daily content is released in FIFA 23, and the same cycle is likely to continue with the upcoming launch.

While EA Sports has lost the FIFA license, they have secured deals with all major tournaments. This includes big names like the English Premier League and La Liga. All three tiers of European club competitions will also be officially licensed. All the league licenses will ensure gamers have an authentic and immersive experience in EA Sports FC 24.

