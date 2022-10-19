EA unable to connect to FIFA 23: How to solve, possible reasons, and more

FIFA 23 has faced several issues ever since its official release, frustrating gamers and fans across the world. The number of bugs has been greater on the PC platform, but certain issues are present across all platforms. One of them is the error when the game's servers can't connect to local data.

Connections to EA's servers aren't mandatory to run the game, but it is required when playing the Ultimate Team mode. This mode requires a steady internet connection and will log the user out if they fail to connect for any reason.

The problem that has crept up recently is due to false positives. In simpler terms, players have been logged out of their accounts, even when their internet is working without any problems. Currently, there are no permanent solutions for these false detections as the problem seems to be on the end of EA Sports' servers. Thanks to the community, there are a few steps that users can take to reduce the incidence of this problem.

Unable to connect to EA servers restricts all online FIFA 23 modes until players can re-establish their connection

Players can try out certain tips and tricks to resolve a lost connection to the servers. Some of these involve removing any potential problems on the players' end, while others ensure that it's actually EA causing the issue.

Ensure the internet connection

The most basic thing to check is to ensure that one's internet connection isn't out, as this is the most common cause of the error. Unfortunately, for players, even a temporary disruption in their internet connection will result in removal from the Ultimate Team mode. Even if the player's internet comes back automatically, they will have to establish their connection to EA's servers once again.

Ensure that there's no maintenance

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect We have a scheduled maintenance on October 10, 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM UTC. During this time, you may be disconnected or unable to access online services.



When FIFA 23 servers undergo maintenance, it's taken down by EA Sports. These maintenance periods restrict all forms of matchmaking and other online services. Repeatedly trying to establish the connection will continue to give a 'connection error' message. The best way to verify this is by checking the EA Direct Communication handle on Twitter. Regular updates are available on this platform when maintenance begins or ends.

Change NAT type

Strict NAT types can be a major cause of this problem involving matchmaking. In general, strict NAT-type networks cause problems for all video games, and it's no different for FIFA 23.

Changing NAT types will depend on the user's platform and there are plenty of guides available on the internet showing players how to do so. It should be noted that changing NAT types is a complicated process and should only be tried after a complete understanding of the subject.

Renewing IP address

Not the simplest of processes, refreshing the IP address of a network can also remove any network blockage. This will ensure that it will be removed if someone's previous IP has been causing trouble with the FIFA 23 servers.

Having the correct date and time

If a system's date and time are incorrect, there could be a mismatch of information at the server's end. This can cause issues that might end up restricting players from connecting to the servers. Players should allow their system to set up the date and time, according to the network, to ensure that there are no mistakes.

Restarting FIFA 23 may also work if a bug has caused the problem. There have been a whole series of them, including errors caused by the anti-cheat on PC. EA Sports has been busy fixing the problems, but some of them still remain. While the steps mentioned above might not always work, they could still allow players to gain access to the servers.

