Easter Eggs in Fortnite: Locations, challenge, and more

Epic Games introduced Easter Eggs in Fortnite to commemorate Easter on Fortnite island. These eggs, also known as Hop Drops, spawn as normal floor loot but are scattered in multiple locations all over the island.

Consuming these Easter Eggs enhances a player's running speed, along with their jumping abilities. These eggs are also tied in with a quest. Players who complete it can get their hands on a pickaxe set that goes with the Webster skin in Fortnite.

Where to find the Easter Eggs in Fortnite?

There are a few specific locations to find these Easter Eggs in Fortnite. One of the most prominent areas is where Cluck spawns.

Image via Fortnite.gg

There are around five eggs that spawn in this location. Since it is easy for players to pinpoint, it often tends to be a hot drop.

Image via YouTube (postboxpat)

The second site where these Easter Eggs in Fortnite can be found is slightly north of Retail Row and Lazy Lake.

Image via YouTube (postboxpat)

There's a spot with four monoliths on the ground with a lootable chest in the center. These eggs can be found here as well.

Players can come across a few eggs where the blue marker is placed (Image via Kanga, YouTube)

Moving on to the extreme edges of the map, there are two small islands near Coral Castle. Players can come across these Easter Eggs in Fortnite on these islands as well.

Players can come across another set of eggs on this island which is adjacent to both Coral Castle and Stealthy Stronghold (Image via Kanga, YouTube)

There's also a spot to the north of Stealthy Stronghold where these Easter Eggs can be found.

There are few more eggs which players can find at this location (Image via Kanga, YouTube)

There's a small grove near the Guardian Tower close to Sweaty Sands. If players manage to get here in time, they'll be able to get their hands on three Easter Eggs.

Image via postboxpat, YouTube

Finally, there's an island which is right opposite the pier at Sweaty Sands. Gamers can come across Easter Eggs in Fortnite here as well.

Image via Epic Games

Although there may be a few more areas where these Hop Drops spawn in Fortnite, these few locations have enough eggs to help people complete their challenges, provided they reach there on time.

Also, since there are only three more days for these challenges to expire, it would be beneficial if players chose to complete this challenge in a squad rather than trying it solo.

This challenge can be completed in solo mode, but having a squad makes it easier.