5 eccentric characters in the Assassin's Creed franchise

Assassin's Creed is one of the most famous video game series to ever exist. Known for engaging story, fluid mechanics, memorable scenes, and unforgettable missions, the entries truly make you feel like an assassin born to kill enemies and be stealthy amongst all odds. The series has thus established itself in the gaming community with a popular fanbase.

The franchise has had his fair share of eccentric characters throughout its long history. Some of them have made for bizzare and hilarious moments throughout the games. This article will list five characters who are known for being eccentric in the Assassin's Creed franchise.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

A look at Assassin's Creed's eccentric characters: Blackbeard, Leonardo Da Vinci, and more

1) Edward "Blackbeard" Thatch

Blackbeard is one of the most well-known characters from Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag. His presence and aura on the screen is enough to captivate audiences along with his loud and bold demeanour which he crafted to avoid violence.

Thatch's balance between intimidation and calmness makes him a hard person to read and a bit of an odd character in Black Flag. His intimidating speech for Stede Bonnet brings out his eccentric part as he balances between being terrifying one second and then quickly reverting to being calm and composed when talking to Edward Kenway.

Blackbeard, nonetheless, is a very beloved character in the community and was a great presence on the screen during the playthrough of Black Flag.

2) Leonardo Da Vinci

Leonardo Da Vinci is a character who Ezio, perhaps the most famous face of the franchise, holds in close regard. The former is a kind and loving friend who is liked by many in the community for helping Ezio whenever needed in Assassin's Creed: 2.

He is also known for his awkward jokes. One instance is when he hints at being gay to Ezio, only for the latter to not understand his subtle joke. The ensuing silence is a hilarious and awkward moment.

His quick and bouncy pace of speaking is also quirky, when compared with normal people. Overall, Da Vinci is a humorous and eccentric man who is a close companion of Ezio and highly renowned for his intelligence and inventions.

3) Sergas the Lynx Man

Sergas the Lynx Man is one of the weirdest enemies that players will face in Assassin's Creed: Odyssey.

He is a Greek mercenary they will find during the game trying to kill them as part of a bounty hunt. He has a weird liking for basing his behavior and looks off of lynxes. Sergas is also accompanied by his pet lynx and often loves to purr like it as well. During battles, he purrs before the final blow as he believes that this would bring his enemies a beautiful death in a battle.

Sergas is quite a bizzare character in the franchise. With his love for lynxes and his tendency for being animalistic in nature during bounty hunting, its hard to justify against him being quite the eccentric and enigmatic figure in Odyssey, despite his small role.

4) Alexus

Alexus is a minor character who appears in Assassin's Creed: Origins. He is a part of one of Bayak's memory called the "Way of the Gabiniani."

Alexus is a Roman soldier who is involved in Venator's plot to assassinate Cleopatra. His methods and involvment in this assassination plot are very bizarre. He dresses himself up as woman fully done with make-up in order to creep into Cleopatra's palace and assassinate the empress.

Unfortunately for Alexus, Bayak sees through his attempts and puts an end to him, along with the entire assassination plot, and kills Venator as well. Regardless of his small role in Origins, Alexus' ways of being involved in an assassination plot on an emperor such as Cleopatra has to be lauded for being bold as well as being eccentric in nature for a Roman soldier.

5) Jacob Frye

Jacob Frye is one of the two protagonists in Assassin's Creed: Syndicate. He is known for being an oddball when compared with his sister, Evie Frye. While the latter is more methodical and focused as an assassin, Jacob is more rash and boisterous in nature.

His slapstick jokes and weird sense of humor have established him as a polarizing character in the community. This also makes him a bit of a weird character, considering the stakes his ultimate mission holds for him and the people around him.

Jacob is one of the funniest characters in the entire franchise but also an eccentric figure when you put the primary goal and objectives of the game into context.

