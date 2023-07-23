EDward Gaming vs. Top Esports League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The long-awaited showdown between Uzi and JackeyLove is finally happening in the League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer. EDward Gaming and Top Esports will go head-to-head in a best-of-five series during this event's Playoff Stage. The winner of this Upper Bracket Quarterfinal will advance to the Upper Bracket Semifinals, where they will compete against Bilibili Gaming. This means the stakes are incredibly high.

A victory in this match not only guarantees progression to the LPL Regional Finals but also enhances the winner's chances of securing a highly sought-after spot in League of Legends Worlds 2023. Ahead of the EDward Gaming vs. Top Esports matchup in the LPL 2023 Summer Playoffs, let's dive into some crucial background information and statistics.

Preview of EDward Gaming vs. Top Esports at League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Playoffs

Prediction

After starting their season in quite a dire predicament, EDward Gaming managed to make a tremendous comeback. They were involved in a rather scandalous incident concerning their former ADC player, Hu "Leave" Hong-Chao, which compelled them to temporarily bring in a substitute player.

Much to everyone's surprise, the renowned LoL pro, Jian "Uzi" Zihao, returned to the scene took the spot. He greatly helped EDward Gaming perform well in their games. Qualifying for the Playoffs, this side — alongside the legendary Uzi — has secured victories in seven games so far.

Despite facing setbacks against a few Chinese powerhouses, their individual performances and teamwork have seen remarkable growth. This bodes well for their chances of winning or qualifying for the 2023 League of Legends World Championship.

Top Esports most captivating figures include Eui-jin "Rookie" Song and — without a doubt — Wenbo "JackeyLove" Yu. Slowly but surely, they ascended to greatness within the expanse of LPL 2023 Summer for League of Legends after some unremarkable showings.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the thrilling encounter between EDward Gaming and Top Esports. This matchup holds special significance as it reunites two renowned figures in LoL's competitive scene, Uzi and JackeyLove. That will allow fans to relive the nostalgia of their previous encounters.

Based on predictions, it is expected that Top Esports will emerge victorious after a challenging "Silver Scrape" series, ultimately winning with a score of 3-2.

Uzi vs. JackeyLove at the LPL 2023 Summer Playoffs

The upcoming battle between EDward Gaming and Top Esports is a cherished event for LoL enthusiasts, as they will get to witness the clash of two legendary players. When it comes to Uzi, he possesses an exceptional level of dependability that surpasses any other ADC throughout history.

He has triumphed over the majority of the best LoL players in that role on numerous occasions. This has earned him a reputation for being the most skilled mechanical player in League of Legends' esports scene. Despite his victories in several significant tournaments, World Championship glory eludes him.

In his prime, JackeyLove, the former League of Legends World Championship winner with Invictus Gaming in 2018, displayed remarkable talent that inspired numerous ADCs and earned him great admiration. Regardless of the outcome, his bold and dynamic approach promises an awe-inspiring spectacle.

While it may not be their optimal performance, it would certainly be intriguing to witness a best-of-five series between these two teams, especially within the context of LoL's LPL Playoffs.

Head-to-head

EDward Gaming and Top Esports have faced each other 13 times. In them, the former managed to grab two victories, while the latter came out on top eleven times.

Previous results

EDward Gaming won 3-2 against Oh My God in the LPL 2023 Summer Playoffs LPL 2023 Summer Playoffs.

Alternatively, Top Esports defeated Anyone's Legend 2-0 in the Group Stage.

LPL 2023 Summer rosters

EDward Gaming

Top: Ale

Jungle: Jiejie

Mid: FoFo

Bottom: Uzi

Support: Meiko

Top Esports

Top: Wayward

Jungle: Tian

Mid: Rookie

Bottom: JackeyLove

Support: Mark

Livestream details

The League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer EDward Gaming vs. Top Esports Playoff Stage matchup will air on June 24 at 2 am PT/2:30 pm IST on the official LPL YouTube and Twitch channels.

Poll : Who do you believe will win the battle? EDward Gaming Top Esports 0 votes