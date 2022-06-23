Elden Ring guide: Complete list of all trophies/achievements obtainable on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC

Elden Ring is one of the more challenging games out there, but that hasn't affected its popularity as fans have loved the latest soulslike sensation of FromSoftware. There are plenty of things to do in the game, and players have no shortage of quests to complete and rewards to obtain. Speaking of quests and rewards, the game also offers players the opportunity to earn different trophies.

After a long wait, Elden Ring took the world by storm when it was released in February. The game quickly rose to the top of every chart possible and was loved by players and critics alike.

A core part of the game involves completing grueling quests to obtain the different trophies offered. Each trophy requires the player to complete a specific activity. While some are quite basic, others are relatively harder and will require a considerable amount of effort. However, knowing the requirements for the trophies will make the lives of players much easier.

Some of the 42 trophies in Elden Ring are easier to obtain

Players looking to be perfectionists will have to collect all 42 trophies/achievements. Here's a complete list of all the trophies and what needs to be done in order to unlock each:

Elden Ring: Obtain all trophies

Obtain all trophies Elden Lord: Achieve the "Elden Lord" ending

Achieve the "Elden Lord" ending Age of the Stars: Achieve the "Age of the Stars" ending

Achieve the "Age of the Stars" ending Lord of Frenzied Flame: Achieve the "Lord of the Frenzied Flame" ending

Achieve the "Lord of the Frenzied Flame" ending Shardbearer Godrick: Defeat Shardbearer Godrick

Defeat Shardbearer Godrick Shardbearer Radahn: Defeat Shardbearer Radahn

Defeat Shardbearer Radahn Shardbearer Morgott: Defeat Shardbearer Morgott

Defeat Shardbearer Morgott Shardbearer Rykard: Defeat Shardbearer Rykard

Defeat Shardbearer Rykard Shardbearer Melania: Defeat Shardbearer Malenia

Defeat Shardbearer Malenia Shardbearer Mohg: Defeat Shardbearer Mohg

Defeat Shardbearer Mohg Maliketh the Black Blade: Defeat Maliketh the Black Blade

Defeat Maliketh the Black Blade Hoarah Loux the Warrior: Defeat Hoarah Loux the Warrior

Defeat Hoarah Loux the Warrior Dragonlord Placidusax: Defeat Dragonlord Placidusax

Defeat Dragonlord Placidusax God-Slaying Armament: Upgrade any armament to its highest stage

Upgrade any armament to its highest stage Legendary Armaments: Acquire all legendary armaments

Legendary Ashen Remains: Acquire all legendary ashen remains

Acquire all legendary ashen remains Legendary Sorceries and Incantations: Acquire all legendary sorceries and incantations

Acquire all legendary sorceries and incantations Legendary Talismans: Acquire all legendary talismans

Acquire all legendary talismans Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon: Defeat Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon

Defeat Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon Lichdragon Fortissax: Defeat Lichdragon Fortissax

Defeat Lichdragon Fortissax Godskin Duo: Defeat Goskin Duo

Defeat Goskin Duo Fire Giant: Defeat Fire Giant

Defeat Fire Giant Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella: Defeat Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella

Defeat Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella Regal Ancestor Spirit: Defeat Regal Ancestor Spirit

Defeat Regal Ancestor Spirit Valiant Gargoyl: Defeat Valiant Gargoyle

Defeat Valiant Gargoyle Margit, the Fell Omen trophy: Defeat Margit, the Fell Omen

Defeat Margit, the Fell Omen Red Wolf of Radagon: Defeat the Red Wolf of Radagon

Defeat the Red Wolf of Radagon Goskin Noble: Defeat Goskin Noble

Defeat Goskin Noble Magma Wyrm Makar: Defeat Magma Wyrm Makar

Defeat Magma Wyrm Makar Godfrey the First Lord: Defeat Odfrey the First Lord

Defeat Odfrey the First Lord Mohg, the Omen: Defeat Mohg, the Omen

Defeat Mohg, the Omen Mimic Tear: Defeat Mimic Tear

Defeat Mimic Tear Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree: Defeat Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree

Defeat Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree Astel, Naturalborn of the Void: Defeat Astel, Naturalborn of the Void

Defeat Astel, Naturalborn of the Void Leonine Misbegotten: Defeat the Leonine Misbegotten

Defeat the Leonine Misbegotten Royal Knight Loretta: Defeat Royal Knight Loretta

Defeat Royal Knight Loretta Elemer of the Briar: Defeat Elemer of the Briar

Defeat Elemer of the Briar Ancestor Spirit: Defeat Ancestor Spirit

Defeat Ancestor Spirit Commander Niall: Defeat Commander Niall

Defeat Commander Niall Roundtable Hold: Arrive at the Roundtable Hold

Arrive at the Roundtable Hold Great Rune: Restore the power of a Great Rune

Restore the power of a Great Rune Erdtree Aflame: Use kindling to set the Erdtree aflame

Three of these trophies are related to the game's ending. The game has multiple endings, but only three of them unlock certain trophies. Additionally, many of the trophies involve killing specific bosses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far