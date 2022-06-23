Elden Ring guide: Complete list of all trophies/achievements obtainable on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC

Elden Ring is one of the more challenging games out there, but that hasn't affected its popularity as fans have loved the latest soulslike sensation of FromSoftware. There are plenty of things to do in the game, and players have no shortage of quests to complete and rewards to obtain. Speaking of quests and rewards, the game also offers players the opportunity to earn different trophies.
After a long wait, Elden Ring took the world by storm when it was released in February. The game quickly rose to the top of every chart possible and was loved by players and critics alike.
A core part of the game involves completing grueling quests to obtain the different trophies offered. Each trophy requires the player to complete a specific activity. While some are quite basic, others are relatively harder and will require a considerable amount of effort. However, knowing the requirements for the trophies will make the lives of players much easier.
Some of the 42 trophies in Elden Ring are easier to obtain
Players looking to be perfectionists will have to collect all 42 trophies/achievements. Here's a complete list of all the trophies and what needs to be done in order to unlock each:
- Elden Ring: Obtain all trophies
- Elden Lord: Achieve the "Elden Lord" ending
- Age of the Stars: Achieve the "Age of the Stars" ending
- Lord of Frenzied Flame: Achieve the "Lord of the Frenzied Flame" ending
- Shardbearer Godrick: Defeat Shardbearer Godrick
- Shardbearer Radahn: Defeat Shardbearer Radahn
- Shardbearer Morgott: Defeat Shardbearer Morgott
- Shardbearer Rykard: Defeat Shardbearer Rykard
- Shardbearer Melania: Defeat Shardbearer Malenia
- Shardbearer Mohg: Defeat Shardbearer Mohg
- Maliketh the Black Blade: Defeat Maliketh the Black Blade
- Hoarah Loux the Warrior: Defeat Hoarah Loux the Warrior
- Dragonlord Placidusax: Defeat Dragonlord Placidusax
- God-Slaying Armament: Upgrade any armament to its highest stage
- Legendary Armaments: Acquire all legendary armaments
- Legendary Ashen Remains: Acquire all legendary ashen remains
- Legendary Sorceries and Incantations: Acquire all legendary sorceries and incantations
- Legendary Talismans: Acquire all legendary talismans
- Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon: Defeat Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon
- Lichdragon Fortissax: Defeat Lichdragon Fortissax
- Godskin Duo: Defeat Goskin Duo
- Fire Giant: Defeat Fire Giant
- Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella: Defeat Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella
- Regal Ancestor Spirit: Defeat Regal Ancestor Spirit
- Valiant Gargoyl: Defeat Valiant Gargoyle
- Margit, the Fell Omen trophy: Defeat Margit, the Fell Omen
- Red Wolf of Radagon: Defeat the Red Wolf of Radagon
- Goskin Noble: Defeat Goskin Noble
- Magma Wyrm Makar: Defeat Magma Wyrm Makar
- Godfrey the First Lord: Defeat Odfrey the First Lord
- Mohg, the Omen: Defeat Mohg, the Omen
- Mimic Tear: Defeat Mimic Tear
- Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree: Defeat Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree
- Astel, Naturalborn of the Void: Defeat Astel, Naturalborn of the Void
- Leonine Misbegotten: Defeat the Leonine Misbegotten
- Royal Knight Loretta: Defeat Royal Knight Loretta
- Elemer of the Briar: Defeat Elemer of the Briar
- Ancestor Spirit: Defeat Ancestor Spirit
- Commander Niall: Defeat Commander Niall
- Roundtable Hold: Arrive at the Roundtable Hold
- Great Rune: Restore the power of a Great Rune
- Erdtree Aflame: Use kindling to set the Erdtree aflame
Three of these trophies are related to the game's ending. The game has multiple endings, but only three of them unlock certain trophies. Additionally, many of the trophies involve killing specific bosses.