Elden Ring Hogwarts Legacy Mod: How to use, features, and more

Elden Ring and Hogwarts Legacy have had quite a strong run upon release. Although both titles are RPGs, they're two different games in terms of gameplay, storyline, and mechanics.

The two also have an active modding circuit, and many mods are available for them already. However, one has been the talk of the town over the past few days, which allows players to experience the magic and mystery of Hogwarts Legacy in Elden Ring itself!

How to get the Elden Ring Hogwarts Legacy mod

Unfortunately, the Elden Ring Hogwarts Legacy mod, developed by Garden of Eyes, isn't available on Nexus Mods, so players won't be able to get it for free. Players must subscribe to the Garden of Eyes Patreon page to acquire it. Once subscribed, they'll be allowed entry into the mod launcher, where they can access more of them developed by the same creator.

What does the Elden Ring Hogwarts Legacy mod do?

There are a lot of new things that this mod brings to The Lands Between. First, players get to play as Harry Potter, something they cannot do in Hogwarts Legacy. Moreover, it allows them to wield many spells, but some of these also have adverse effects on the player.

For example, if a player uses Unforgivable Curses in Elden Ring, their HP, FP, and Stamina will be limited. While the overall effects of the spells are quite similar, not everything will work out well for all enemies. Truth be told, the efficacy of the spells decreases as the size of the enemies increases.

Apart from the Unforgivable Curses, players can also use spells like Confringo and Accio to aid them in battle. Gamers can use the Patronus Charm in Elden Ring, but it's unclear if the mod adds any dementors to the title as of this writing.

One major highlight of this mod is that it will allow users to fly around on their broomsticks and use spells while doing so. This means they can participate in boss fights and PvP fights while riding their brooms, giving the altercations a new direction altogether.

It's unclear if players without the mod can engage in PvP fights with people who use it, as using it could give them an unfair advantage. The creators have promised to add more characters and eventually a quidditch minigame to the mod if the video above reaches a certain number of views.

This modification proves just how popular Hogwarts Legacy is at this point. The title has been making headlines for many reasons, and controversies aside, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry has successfully cast its charm on players worldwide.

Poll : 0 votes