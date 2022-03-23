Elden Ring patch 1.03.2 official notes: Bug fixes, performance updates, and more

Elden Ring just got a new patch update that will be looking to introduce a ton of fixes to bugs and improve some of the stability issues that have been happening on all platforms.

Today's patch will be an extension of the version 1.03 update, which was introduced a week ago. Hence FromSoftware is calling this update 1.03.2. It will not exactly be a big update like the previous one as the developers will not be looking to introduce significant tweaks to either weapons, items, or skills like the last update had.

Elden Ring’s version 1.03 sought to nerf many items that were key in a speedrunner's arsenal. Skills like Hoarfrost Stomp and the Mimic Tear Ashes summon were toned down significantly, which automatically forced many speedrunners to implement alternate methods to set completion records.

Elden Ring fans looking for a more detailed description of the patch can look up FromSoftware and Bandai Namco’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major updates.

Elden Ring patch 1.03.2 official notes

The RPG’s latest patch update will focus more on introducing bug fixes and smoothening out some of the performance issues that have been happening across all the platforms.

Hence, the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S have all been targeted this time around.

Here are the official notes that FromSoftware introduced today:

1) Targeted Platform

PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S / Steam

2) Major items included in the latest update

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented players from advancing NPC Nepheli Loux’s questline

Fixed a bug that causes the playable character to die when trying to descend from a spot near Bestial Sanctum

Fixed a bug that prevented Ash of War, Endure from taking effect

Fixed a bug in multiplayer that allowed players to teleport others to incorrect map coordinates

As mentioned earlier, patch 1.03.2 will be a rather small one as FromSoftware is more concerned about performance across all major platforms this time around.

