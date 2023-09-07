Elden Ring server downtime today (September 7): Maintenance schedule for all regions

The Elden Ring servers will temporarily be taken offline today, September 7, 2023, as the developers will be conducting a scheduled maintenance followed by a patch update. The servers will only be down for a couple of hours, and players will not have to wait long before they are able to log back into the title.

Even though the servers will be offline, the single-player content of the RPG can be accessed. It’s the multiplayer summons and the Colosseum which will be available to players as they will be forced to play Elden Ring in offline mode.

The servers will be down for all the regions and across every platform. The maintenance is scheduled in order to maintain server health, as well as implement a fair number of balance changes as well as bug fixes with the new patch.

When are Elden Ring servers going offline?

The Elden Ring servers will be taken down temporarily during the following regional timings:

North America: 21:00 PDT

Japan: 13:00 JST (September 8)

Europe: 6:00 CEST (September 8)

The servers will therefore be going down simultaneously across each of the regions.

When will Elden Ring servers be back up?

The Elden Ring servers are expected to remain offline for around 2 hours, and players will be able to play the RPG in online mode during the following times,

North America: 23:00 PDT

Japan: 16:00 JST (September 8)

Europe: 9:00 CEST (September 8)

However, depending on how well the patching process goes, the downtime can be significantly longer. If FromSoft is having issues with maintenance, then you will have to wait it out a couple of hours more.

What to expect from the upcoming Elden Ring patch?

The September maintenance will be followed by a patch update which is likely to contain balance changes to certain weapons and items in the game. FromSoftware is preparing the RPG for the release of the upcoming DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, so for the time being they are not likely to make too many changes to the game.

There is likely to be a lot of hotfixes introduced this time around which will tackle some of the bigger performance issues in the game.