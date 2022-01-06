Elder Scrolls Online could be headed to High Isle this year

The next chapter teaser for Elder Scrolls Online was released today, and with the announcement, players believe High Isle is the next location. There is still plenty of information to learn about the next chapter and the official location of the next year of content still remains to be revealed.

Within the teaser, Zenimax confirmed that the full reveal stream would take place at the end of January. But that hasn't stopped theories from sprouting in the meantime, especially with all of the clues found in the teaser cinematic. The minute-long video didn't confirm any details, but it certainly provided some specific motifs that point toward one zone.

Will the Elder Scrolls Online head to High Isle for the next chapter?

In the teaser cinematic, the area has some clear Breton architecture. On top of the buildings, there is a knight can be seen walking into the frame, and he is also clearly wearing heavy armor based on the Breton style. While that could technically be anyone wearing that type of armor, Zenimax gave some information in December that narrows the possibilities down.

According to their blog post, the next chapter for Elder Scrolls Online would be focused on one of the races that hasn't had a proper DLC release. That really only leaves the Redguards, the Wood Elves, and the Bretons. Due to all of the Breton locations being filled out when the Elder Scrolls Online was released, many fans brushed them off.

That's where the new isle comes into play, and players have begun to piece together the puzzle. High Isle is a new location that has been mentioned in some of the latest DLC such as the Deadlands. Not only is High Isle being set up in the Elder Scrolls Online universe, but it also matches the description of the teaser cinematic.

What is the theme for the potential High Isle chapter in the Elder Scrolls Online?

When Zenimax confirmed that one of three races would get the chapter treatment, they also confirmed that the story would be more self contained and political. Based on the teaser and their website photos, the story could be headed back to the faction war.

Not only are ships in the teaser supposedly flying faction banners, but the three torn banners are in some of the promotion images. Considering the Bretons are at the head of the Daggerfall Covenant, High Isle would make even more sense. Elder Scrolls Online players only need to wait a few weeks until January 27 to find out more.

