electroNic CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Denis "electroNic" Sharipov is a non-representing CS2 pro player who plays for the team, Cloud9. He mainly fulfills the role of a Rifler (Entry Fragger) and is his team's IGL (In-game leader). electroNic has been in Counter-Strike esports since 2015 and is still an active pro player. He has played for organizations like NAVI, Team Empire, FlipSid3 Tactics, etc.
With a career in esports for almost a decade, electroNic has made quite a name for himself. He has won a lot of events like BLAST Premier: Spring Finals 2022, PGL Major Stockholm 2021, and ESL Pro League Season 14, making him one of the most successful IGLs in Counter-Strike esports.
Everything fans need to know about electroNic's CS2 settings in 2023
While electroNic hasn't streamed or created any content for CS2 like many other pro players, he did participate in the game's competition like IEM Sydney 2023 and Thunderpick World Championship 2023. Mentioned below are the settings he uses for CS2 in 2023.
Note: The settings have been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 2.2
- eDPI: 880
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.05
- Hz: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
- Drawoutline: 0
- Apha: 250
- Color: 4
- Blue: 255
- Green: 255
- Red: 0
- Dot: 1
- Gap: -3
- Size: 1
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 0
- Sniper Width: 1
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Preseptos: 3
Video settings
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Scaling Mode: Native
- Brightness: 110%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: None
- Global Shadow Quality: Unknown
- Model/Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear
- Shader Detail: Low
- Particle Detail: Unknown
- Ambient Occlusion: Unknown
- High Dynamic Range: Unknown
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown
Hud
- HUD Scale: 0.95
- HUD Color: Yellow
Radar
- Radar Centers The Player: Yes
- Radar is Rotating: Yes
- Toggle with Scoreboard: Yes
- Radar Hud Size: 1.125015
- Radar Map Zoom: 0.25
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Razer Deathadder Pro V3 Faker Edition
- Keyboard: Xtrfy K4 TKL RGB White
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II Pink
- Mousepad: Logitech G640 Black
- Earphones: Logitech G333 White
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
Setup & Streaming
- Chair: AndaSeat NAVI Edition Yellow
The above settings will help beginners get a perfect head start while playing CS2. Another thing to note is that they will also need to learn lineups for utilities, as they are crucial during a match.
The CS2 community is increasing rapidly, with over a million players at launch. The game’s esports has a chance to outperform its legendary predecessor and will make things interesting in the future of FPS multiplayer.