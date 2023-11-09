electroNic CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Denis "electroNic" Sharipov is a non-representing CS2 pro player who plays for the team, Cloud9. He mainly fulfills the role of a Rifler (Entry Fragger) and is his team's IGL (In-game leader). electroNic has been in Counter-Strike esports since 2015 and is still an active pro player. He has played for organizations like NAVI, Team Empire, FlipSid3 Tactics, etc.

With a career in esports for almost a decade, electroNic has made quite a name for himself. He has won a lot of events like BLAST Premier: Spring Finals 2022, PGL Major Stockholm 2021, and ESL Pro League Season 14, making him one of the most successful IGLs in Counter-Strike esports.

Everything fans need to know about electroNic's CS2 settings in 2023

While electroNic hasn't streamed or created any content for CS2 like many other pro players, he did participate in the game's competition like IEM Sydney 2023 and Thunderpick World Championship 2023. Mentioned below are the settings he uses for CS2 in 2023.

Note: The settings have been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 2.2

eDPI: 880

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.05

Hz: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Drawoutline: 0

Apha: 250

Color: 4

Blue: 255

Green: 255

Red: 0

Dot: 1

Gap: -3

Size: 1

Style: 4

Thickness: 0

Sniper Width: 1

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Preseptos: 3

Video settings

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Scaling Mode: Native

Brightness: 110%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: None

Global Shadow Quality: Unknown

Model/Texture Detail: Low

Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear

Shader Detail: Low

Particle Detail: Unknown

Ambient Occlusion: Unknown

High Dynamic Range: Unknown

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown

Hud

HUD Scale: 0.95

HUD Color: Yellow

Radar

Radar Centers The Player: Yes

Radar is Rotating: Yes

Toggle with Scoreboard: Yes

Radar Hud Size: 1.125015

Radar Map Zoom: 0.25

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: Razer Deathadder Pro V3 Faker Edition

Keyboard: Xtrfy K4 TKL RGB White

Headset: HyperX Cloud II Pink

Mousepad: Logitech G640 Black

Earphones: Logitech G333 White

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Setup & Streaming

Chair: AndaSeat NAVI Edition Yellow

The above settings will help beginners get a perfect head start while playing CS2. Another thing to note is that they will also need to learn lineups for utilities, as they are crucial during a match.

The CS2 community is increasing rapidly, with over a million players at launch. The game’s esports has a chance to outperform its legendary predecessor and will make things interesting in the future of FPS multiplayer.