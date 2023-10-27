EliGE CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) was released globally after much anticipation and a successful beta phase on September 27, 2023. The latest title in the shooter series retains much of the franchise's grit while improving greatly on its aesthetic appeal thanks to the powerful Source 2 engine it is built on. That said, the central focus of the game remains on out-aiming your opponents, and CS2 players need optimized settings to do that.
The game's extensive settings menu doesn't make things easy for players to zero in on numbers that work for them. This is where looking at the settings of professional players like Jonathan "EliGE" Jablonowski can be helpful. While your needs might be different from those of a professional athlete, their settings are usually a good starting point.
Everything fans need to know about EliGE's Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) settings in 2023
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.74
- eDPI: 1184
- Zoom Sensitivity: 0.8
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Crosshair settings
- Drawoutline: 1
- Alpha: 255
- Color: 5
- Blue: 255
- Green: 255
- Red: 255
- Dot: 0
- Gap: -8
- Size: 2.5
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 0
- Sniper Width: 2
You can also get access to EliGE's CS2 crosshair by inputting the following crosshair code directly into the game:
CSGO-zp7H4-BWPNU-BYFCu-3Wc5x-CtqRP
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 1
- Offset Y: 2
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Presetpos: 0
This console command will also implement these settings:
viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 1; viewmodel_offset_y 2; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 0;
Launch Options
-novid -tickrate 128 +fps_max 999 +rate 786432 -allow_third_party_software -nojoy
Video Settings
Video
- Resolution: 1650x1050
- Aspect Ratio: 16:10
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Brightness: 108%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: None
- Global Shadow Quality: High
- Model / Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear
- Shader Detail: High
- Particle Detail: Unknown
- Ambient Occlusion: Unknown
- High Dynamic Range: Unknown
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown
HUD
- HUD Scale: 0.8555
- HUD Color: Bright White
Radar
- Radar centers the player: Yes
- Radar is rotating: Yes
- Toggle shape with scoreboard: No
- Radar HUD size: 1
- Radar map zoom: 0.3
Peripherals
- Monitor: Alienware AW2521H
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless Shroud Edition
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Headset: beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro
- Mousepad: Endgame Gear EM-C Square
- Earphones: Bose QuietComfort 20
- Chair: Secretlab x Team Liquid Gaming Chair
PC Specs
- CPU: Intel Core i9-13900KF
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
EliGE is an American player of Polish descent and widely considered one of the best riflers in NA. He is currently on the Complexity Gaming roster and most recently won the second prize at the IEM Masters Sydney in 2023, the first CS2 major in the world.
