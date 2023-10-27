EliGE CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) was released globally after much anticipation and a successful beta phase on September 27, 2023. The latest title in the shooter series retains much of the franchise's grit while improving greatly on its aesthetic appeal thanks to the powerful Source 2 engine it is built on. That said, the central focus of the game remains on out-aiming your opponents, and CS2 players need optimized settings to do that.

The game's extensive settings menu doesn't make things easy for players to zero in on numbers that work for them. This is where looking at the settings of professional players like Jonathan "EliGE" Jablonowski can be helpful. While your needs might be different from those of a professional athlete, their settings are usually a good starting point.

Everything fans need to know about EliGE's Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) settings in 2023

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.74

eDPI: 1184

Zoom Sensitivity: 0.8

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair settings

Drawoutline: 1

Alpha: 255

Color: 5

Blue: 255

Green: 255

Red: 255

Dot: 0

Gap: -8

Size: 2.5

Style: 4

Thickness: 0

Sniper Width: 2

You can also get access to EliGE's CS2 crosshair by inputting the following crosshair code directly into the game:

CSGO-zp7H4-BWPNU-BYFCu-3Wc5x-CtqRP

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 1

Offset Y: 2

Offset Z: -1.5

Presetpos: 0

This console command will also implement these settings:

viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 1; viewmodel_offset_y 2; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 0;

Launch Options

-novid -tickrate 128 +fps_max 999 +rate 786432 -allow_third_party_software -nojoy

Video Settings

Video

Resolution: 1650x1050

Aspect Ratio: 16:10

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Brightness: 108%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: None

Global Shadow Quality: High

Model / Texture Detail: Low

Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear

Shader Detail: High

Particle Detail: Unknown

Ambient Occlusion: Unknown

High Dynamic Range: Unknown

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown

HUD

HUD Scale: 0.8555

HUD Color: Bright White

Radar

Radar centers the player: Yes

Radar is rotating: Yes

Toggle shape with scoreboard: No

Radar HUD size: 1

Radar map zoom: 0.3

Peripherals

Monitor: Alienware AW2521H

Mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless Shroud Edition

Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Headset: beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro

Mousepad: Endgame Gear EM-C Square

Earphones: Bose QuietComfort 20

Chair: Secretlab x Team Liquid Gaming Chair

PC Specs

CPU: Intel Core i9-13900KF

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

EliGE is an American player of Polish descent and widely considered one of the best riflers in NA. He is currently on the Complexity Gaming roster and most recently won the second prize at the IEM Masters Sydney in 2023, the first CS2 major in the world.

