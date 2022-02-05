"He doesn't understand": Ellohime explains reasoning behind calling out HasanAbi using latter's own critiques against 'the rich'

Ellohime played Dying Light 2: Stay Human during his latest stream, when he decided to address his controversial statement against Twitch streamer HasanAbi.
Ellohime had tweeted against Hasanabi's DMCA strike removal, calling the treatment discriminatory against smaller streamers on Twitch. Comparing Twitch's favorable treatment of Hasan to a capitalist society, he tried to explain the reasoning behind his comments.
Ellohime subtly addressed Hasan, while referencing his political ideology, exclaiming:
"He (Hasan) doesn't understand."
Ellohime explains his reasoning behind calling HasanAbi "The Rich'
Ellohime was discussing the topic of favoritism displayed by Twitch towards bigger streamers when he addressed the controversy surrounding him and HasanAbi.
Hasan is a popular streamer and political commentator on Twitch, known for his socialist ideologies. He has been vocal about his anti-capitalist stance while streaming and on social media.
Ellohime's tweet referred to smaller streamers on Twitch as the 'working class' while classifying Hasan as 'the rich,' hinting at incongruity in the latter's ideology and action.
"He didn't like the comparison of me calling him 'the rich on Twitch', is essentially what happened. Because, in his ideology, he's very anti-capitalism. For me to refer to him in the position of power over the little guy and not thinking about them is the same critiques that he gives to billionaires that participate in a capitalist society."
He acknowledged that the comparison drawn, given Hasan's political proclivities, was bound to catch the streamer's attention. In fact, it had been created for that very purpose.
"So, it was obviously tailored towards Hasan. It was supposed to get his attention. You know, I did wanna draw that parallel on purpose, so that he would, you know- so that's what happened."
Ellohime then explained his reasoning. Putting the anti-capitalist agenda into the context of Twitch, he described a hierarchy within Twitch streamers. According to him, major streamers such as Hasan were at the very top, thus labeled 'the rich.'
In his own tweet, Ellohime stated that the major streamers' powerful position allowed them to flout copyright regulations on the platform, while the smaller ones had to deal with stricter rules and were harshly reprimanded for the same.
Referencing the "Eat the rich" anti-capitalist motto, Ellohime suggested he wear a similar "Eat the Twitch rich" expression.
"Yeah, he doesn't understand that within the microcosm of Twitch, he is 'the rich', you know? Like when he wears his shirt that says 'Eat the rich' and stuff? Like I should wear a shirt that says 'Eat the Twitch rich', you know? Like, that's our hierarchy."
Discourse involving Ellohime and Hasan brings forward mixed reactions
Twitter had a field day following Ellohime's reply to Hasan's tweet. Most users seem to disagree with Ellohime's views, pointing out his history of watching copyright content on stream and even mocking him for calling himself a 'working class streamer.'
Others were more critical of Twitch's inconsistent reprimands of DMCA copyright violations.
Ellohime is a variety streamer who regularly streams on Twitch and uploads content to YouTube. He currently has 372K followers on Twitch.
