"He doesn't understand": Ellohime explains reasoning behind calling out HasanAbi using latter's own critiques against 'the rich'

Ellohime played Dying Light 2: Stay Human during his latest stream, when he decided to address his controversial statement against Twitch streamer HasanAbi.

Ellohime had tweeted against Hasanabi's DMCA strike removal, calling the treatment discriminatory against smaller streamers on Twitch. Comparing Twitch's favorable treatment of Hasan to a capitalist society, he tried to explain the reasoning behind his comments.

Ellohime subtly addressed Hasan, while referencing his political ideology, exclaiming:

"He (Hasan) doesn't understand."

Ellohime @EllohimeTwitch hasanabi @hasanthehun THE MASTERCHEF META IS OVER! THE MASTERCHEF META IS OVER! https://t.co/PRd46aJMbo The real META is being a streamer investment w Twitch through a million dollar contract, allowing you to clout farm bans cause they aren’t real, giving you incentive (and courage) to continue to break the rules, meanwhile working class streamers suffer from tighter restrictions. twitter.com/hasanthehun/st… The real META is being a streamer investment w Twitch through a million dollar contract, allowing you to clout farm bans cause they aren’t real, giving you incentive (and courage) to continue to break the rules, meanwhile working class streamers suffer from tighter restrictions. twitter.com/hasanthehun/st…

Ellohime explains his reasoning behind calling HasanAbi "The Rich'

Ellohime was discussing the topic of favoritism displayed by Twitch towards bigger streamers when he addressed the controversy surrounding him and HasanAbi.

Hasan is a popular streamer and political commentator on Twitch, known for his socialist ideologies. He has been vocal about his anti-capitalist stance while streaming and on social media.

Ellohime's tweet referred to smaller streamers on Twitch as the 'working class' while classifying Hasan as 'the rich,' hinting at incongruity in the latter's ideology and action.

"He didn't like the comparison of me calling him 'the rich on Twitch', is essentially what happened. Because, in his ideology, he's very anti-capitalism. For me to refer to him in the position of power over the little guy and not thinking about them is the same critiques that he gives to billionaires that participate in a capitalist society."

He acknowledged that the comparison drawn, given Hasan's political proclivities, was bound to catch the streamer's attention. In fact, it had been created for that very purpose.

"So, it was obviously tailored towards Hasan. It was supposed to get his attention. You know, I did wanna draw that parallel on purpose, so that he would, you know- so that's what happened."

hasanabi @hasanthehun everything is fair use if the copyright holder doesn’t care about pursuing a dmca claim. be smart, (don’t watch entire movies, viacom disney shit, or new eps) and stop snitching. everything is fair use if the copyright holder doesn’t care about pursuing a dmca claim. be smart, (don’t watch entire movies, viacom disney shit, or new eps) and stop snitching. 😊

Ellohime then explained his reasoning. Putting the anti-capitalist agenda into the context of Twitch, he described a hierarchy within Twitch streamers. According to him, major streamers such as Hasan were at the very top, thus labeled 'the rich.'

In his own tweet, Ellohime stated that the major streamers' powerful position allowed them to flout copyright regulations on the platform, while the smaller ones had to deal with stricter rules and were harshly reprimanded for the same.

Referencing the "Eat the rich" anti-capitalist motto, Ellohime suggested he wear a similar "Eat the Twitch rich" expression.

"Yeah, he doesn't understand that within the microcosm of Twitch, he is 'the rich', you know? Like when he wears his shirt that says 'Eat the rich' and stuff? Like I should wear a shirt that says 'Eat the Twitch rich', you know? Like, that's our hierarchy."

Ellohime @EllohimeTwitch @AreenFPS I thought Hasan would like that @AreenFPS I thought Hasan would like that 😂

Discourse involving Ellohime and Hasan brings forward mixed reactions

Twitter had a field day following Ellohime's reply to Hasan's tweet. Most users seem to disagree with Ellohime's views, pointing out his history of watching copyright content on stream and even mocking him for calling himself a 'working class streamer.'

Others were more critical of Twitch's inconsistent reprimands of DMCA copyright violations.

Mike @IncredibleMufty @EllohimeTwitch How'd small streamer suffer from a common sense rule of "don't stream full movies"? It depends on how the rules are written. Don't think it's the big guys fault but the rule makers. @EllohimeTwitch How'd small streamer suffer from a common sense rule of "don't stream full movies"? It depends on how the rules are written. Don't think it's the big guys fault but the rule makers.

ri 🖤 @yasssDnf @EllohimeTwitch "working class streamers" u have GOT to be Joking bro pls tell me this shit is a joke @EllohimeTwitch "working class streamers" u have GOT to be Joking bro pls tell me this shit is a joke

Arisu @ArisuRec @EllohimeTwitch @Petsofwarcraft No matter what part of society does it, when privileged and protected people play victim, it just enrages me to the point I'm over qualified for a Red Lantern ring. @EllohimeTwitch @Petsofwarcraft No matter what part of society does it, when privileged and protected people play victim, it just enrages me to the point I'm over qualified for a Red Lantern ring.

Justin Wren @stoud @EllohimeTwitch To be fair, you're probably mad at the wrong person. Twitch is the one, in the scenario you describe, enabling the problem you have with the system. The big wealthy company backed by Amazon is the one giving preferential treatment to their bigger streamers. Redirect your anger. @EllohimeTwitch To be fair, you're probably mad at the wrong person. Twitch is the one, in the scenario you describe, enabling the problem you have with the system. The big wealthy company backed by Amazon is the one giving preferential treatment to their bigger streamers. Redirect your anger.

L1fewater 🐻 🔪 @L1fewater



Sad to see it happen in our space @EllohimeTwitch The parallels drawn between streaming and capitalism are astonishingSad to see it happen in our space @EllohimeTwitch The parallels drawn between streaming and capitalism are astonishing Sad to see it happen in our space

Ellohime is a variety streamer who regularly streams on Twitch and uploads content to YouTube. He currently has 372K followers on Twitch.

