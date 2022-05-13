"Three narcissists and Esfand" - Emiru reveals how Mizkif, Austin, and herself reacted whenever they entered mirrored elevators in South Korea

Now that OTK's trip to South Korea has ended, Emiru and others have been reflecting on their trip.

Emiru, in particular, noticed how she, alongside Austin and Mizkif, would act when they were in an elevator with mirrored walls. All of them would suddenly become “narcissists," except Esfand. It was a hilarious bit of self-reflection, where the streamer talked about the group and how they acted.

“It was like the beginning of a s**y joke! Three narcissists and Esfand walk into an elevator! It was every time!”

Emiru talks about how she and her friends acted in mirrored elevators on their South Korea trip

The streamer talked about the group’s time in South Korea, in this clip, and in particular, anytime they went into an elevator. Whenever they got into a mirrored elevator, she said that the three of them, herself included, would immediately start checking their hair.

“Anytime we got into an elevator with mirrors, okay, so, when Austin’s looking at himself in the mirror, he does a face like this, and Miz does this face like this, and I do this face like this.”

She went through the motions the three of them would do every single time they got into an elevator, and then had something wholesome to say about Esfand, who wasn’t interested in looking into mirrored panels.

“And then Esfand’s like, ‘guys, oh my God, I wanna stream later, I need to heat up the backpack! It was literally every time!”

Emiru said she didn’t point it out to the others at the time. Instead, she talked about it on her stream after the trip had finished. She noticed that it happened every single time they got into an elevator, which made for a hilarious topic of discussion.

(Clip begins at 31:28)

Reddit discusses Esfand and his "narcissistic" friends

This particular OTK clip on Reddit was a very popular one, and one that heaped praise upon Esfand in particular. Esfand, well-known for his adventures in World of Warcraft, saw several references to him being a Paladin in the game, as well as a Gladiator in PvP.

Esfand was also referred to as a “literal gigachad,” and quite a few others loved the “three narcissists and Esfand” line that Emiru queued up during her stream. At least one user didn’t agree and spoke about how Esfand is quite the narcissist himself.

At least one Redditor sarcastically said they were shocked that the OTK team in South Korea all paused to check out their hair in every mirrored elevator.

Others talked about her impressions and how despite being low effort, they really hit the nail on the head, perfectly capturing the other streamers.

It was a frank and comical moment of self-reflection by Emiru, highlighting some of her and her friends’ habits while they were traveling. It was something done with good nature and humor, and something her audience definitely laughed along with.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan