Esfand gets trolled and woken up by a 'How It's Made' YouTube video screaming at him

Esfand was suddenly woken up by a YouTube video prank while sleeping on stream, making for a hilarious moment.

He is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. He recently ended his subathon, an event where viewers can donate money to keep the streamer's stream running, with each donation adding time to the countdown clock.

One of the standards of running a subathon is sleeping on stream. While Ludwig set up a podcast for his moderators while he was asleep, Esfand had other ways of keeping his chat entertained while he was resting.

Esfand get pranked by a 'How It's Made' video yelling at him to wake up

Esfand's method was to put on a series of YouTube videos and let them play until he woke up, and in this case, the video series playing was called "How It's Made." These videos go over the process of making everyday items, showing the production from start to finish while giving light commentary over the footage of the product being made.

The epidode that was playing was all about how cakes are mass produced, showing how they are baked, frosted, cut, and touched up by a miriad of machines and workers. However, the video's narrator decided to play a prank on his viewers, saying that he knows plenty of his audience watches his videos while falling asleep.

"Hey guys, you know how a bunch of people put on episodes of "How It's Made" to fall asleep to or to watch them without really paying attention, and they leave on autoplay so my videos end up on their feed? Let's play a prank on them."

After he prefaced the prank, the narrator then told his audience that they had to stay quiet about it, saying that no one should mention it in the comments or talk about it online to preserve the joke.

"I'm gonna scream really loud in about five seconds, and we're all gonna act like nothing happened. Don't comment about it, don't mention it, don't talk about it."

The narrator then screamed into his microphone, shouting at viewers to wake up.

"Here we go... WAKE UP!"

Esfand immediately woke up and looked over at the video, confused at what was happening, but the video continued like nothing was wrong.

"And now that the cheesecakes are done, ya might wanna put off that diet for just one more day."

The streamer later looked at the clip of him waking up and started laughing at the perfect prank, losing his mind over the fact that someone would do something so devilish to people sleeping.

Fans react to Esfand getting pranked during his sleep subathon

Many users on Reddit reacted to the clip, with many complimenting the amazing prank idea, while some joked about his reaction to suddenly waking up.

The prank was perfectly executed on Esfand while he was sleeping. One can only imagine how many others have fallen victim to this prank, and how many people didn't realize it was the video that woke them up.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan