Epic Magic Scenery in Clash of Clans: Details, how to unlock, and more

Clash of Clans has regular updates that bring new characters, terrain, troop challenges, hero skins, seasonal challenges, clan war games, and other features to the game. Sceneries allow players to differentiate themselves from the competition and give their home base a unique appearance.

A new terrain is released every month. Epic Magic Scenery, which was just launched in October, is the latest scenery in the game. The premium scenery is a limited-edition item, and only players who purchase it before October 20 will have access to it.

This article will explore the Epic Magic Scenery, methods to unlock it, and more in Clash of Clans.

Limited-edition Epic Magic Scenery in Clash of Clans

To commemorate the unveiling of Town Hall 15, the developers have released the Epic Magic Scenery. To complete the collection, players can also unlock the newest Magic Hero Skins from the in-game shop. The set includes Magic King, Magic Queen, Magic Champion, and Magic Warden.

The in-game description of the Epic Magic Scenery in Clash of Clans is as follows:

"The Epic Magic Scenery is here!! Welcome to Town Hall 15! Can you feel the Magic?! After purchase, select the Epic Magic Scenery from Change Scenery. You can always go back and change the scenery by clicking on your Town Hall. This is a limited-time offer!"

The developers have also introduced two new base challenges, the "Magic Challenge" and the "Epic Magic Challenge" to showcase the limited-edition scenery. These challenges require players to finish the base using the troops provided at the beginning of the challenge.

Players can also view all new hero skins by participating in these challenges for free. They can earn rewards like Gold, Elixir, Dark Elixir, Magic Items, Experience Points, Gems, and more to upgrade faster in the game.

Players can only purchase the Epic Magic Scenery using the game's special store offer, as noted in the description. Once the shop promotion expires, the landscape won't be accessible.

The gorgeous environment in the Epic Magic Scenery features elixir crystals and water streams. Players can try out the scenery after purchasing it from the in-game market. They always have the option to switch back to the default scenery if they change their mind later on.

How to unlock the latest Epic Magic Scenery in Clash of Clans

The Magic King, Magic Queen, Magic Warden, and Summer Champion skins are currently available in the in-game shop, and players can obtain a hero skin set that matches the scenery.

The limited-edition Epic Magic Scenery in Clash of Clans shop must be purchased using real money. The following steps can be taken by players to unlock the game's most recent scenery:

In the game shop, look for 'Epic Magic Scenery' in the special offers section.

The Epic Magic Scenery bundle includes the most recent scenery as well as 2,500,000 Elixir and Gold.

Click on the offer to purchase the item and pay with netbanking, cards, UPI, online payment, payment wallets, or one of the other options.

As soon as the payment is approved, you will be taken back to the shop's main page.

Select the Town Hall and then tap 'Alter Setting' to change the scenery.

The Epic Magic Scenery will be visible. Simply tap on it to start the game with this new scenery.

Epic Magic Scenery in Clash of Clans is a unique backdrop in the game that players should consider purchasing. They can complete the Magic set by purchasing hero skins from the shop.

