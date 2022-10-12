Magic Queen Hero Skin: Latest Cosmetic Upgrade for Archer Queen in Clash of Clans

Cosmetic upgrades are the finest way to stand out in Clash of Clans and make bases seem nice. Players can purchase brand new backdrops, hero skins, and other items to do this. They also routinely receive new hero skins from the developers through the Gold Pass and special shop offers.

The newest hero skin available as a shop offer in the game is the Magic Queen skin. The use of this skin in multiplayer combat and defense can be done by paying actual money for it. Players can unlock the hero skin until October 20.

Continue reading for more information about the Clash of Clans Magic Queen hero skin, its effects, and other details.

Exclusive Archer Queen hero skin in Clash of Clans

For the first time in the history of Clash of Clans, the whole hero skins set will be available to players through special shop offers. This means that players can unlock the Magic Queen, Magic King, Magic Champion and Magic Warden through the available shop offers and thus complete the latest Magic Hero skin set.

The in-game description of the Magic Queen hero skin is as follows:

"Welcome to Town Hall 15! Can you feel the Magic?! Match your style to the new Town Hall with a set of Magic hero skins! After purchase, go to the Archer Queen Altar and click on Change Skin to select the Magic Queen Skin. Available for a limited time only!"

The Magic Hero skin set has been released as an addition to the Town Hall 15 update, which is one of the biggest updates in the history of the game. The developers have released a whole set of hero skins, cosmetic items, challenges and backdrops to complement the latest Town Hall 15 in-game upgrade.

Like the Champion Queen hero skin, players must use real money to unlock these limited-edition and exclusive hero skins, which might not be available until after the deadline. Players who purchase the skin using the exclusive shop offer will also get special effects.

The Magic Queen hero skin is no doubt one of the most attractive Archer Queen hero skins in Clash of Clans. It features Archer Queen in black and purple clothes and an ice-themed xbow that complements the color scheme.

The Magic Queen hero skin comes with various rewards in addition to the exclusive hero skin. These rewards are as follows:

Custom Model

Visual Effects

Custom Textures

Sound Effects

Special Voice

Special Animations

Custom Spawned Units

Players can use the Magic Queen hero skin's effects and animations by selecting the Archer Queen. Enemy players will be able to watch these animations while participating in clan wars, multiplayer fights, and even while defending.

Steps to unlock the Magic Queen hero skin

Players can purchase the limited-edition shop deal and get the Magic Queen hero skin until October 20. The procedures listed below can be used by players to access the newest hero skin in Clash of Clans:

To access the exclusive Magic Queen hero skin, select the "Magic Queen" shop offer in the store.

Use discount codes, cards, net banking, mobile wallets, UPI, and other payment methods to cover the INR 899 deal amount.

The skin is unlocked and will be offered in the Archer Queen costumes as soon as the payment is approved.

To enjoy all the unique effects and visual effects, select the Magic Queen hero skin.

The Magic Queen hero skin in Clash of Clans is one of the best hero skins, whose entire set can be completed by purchasing the Magic King, Magic Warden and Magic hero skins.

