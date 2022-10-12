Magic King Hero Skin: Latest Cosmetic Upgrade for Barbarian King in Clash of Clans

Cosmetic improvements are the best method to stand out in Clash of Clans and improve the appearance of bases. To do this, players can buy new scenery, hero skins, and other items. Developers frequently provide players with new hero skins via the Gold Pass and exclusive shop promotions.

The Magic King skin is the most recent hero skin being offered by the game shop. Paying real money for this skin will allow you to use it in both multiplayer defense and combat. Players can unlock the hero skin up until October 20.

For more information on the effects of the Clash of Clans Magic King hero skin, keep reading.

Exclusive Barbarian King hero skin in Clash of Clans

Magic King hero skin in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

For the first time in the history of Clash of Clans, players will have access to the entire set of hero skins through exclusive shop promotions. This implies that players can finish the most recent Magic Hero skin set and use store offers to unlock the Magic Queen, Magic King, Magic Champion, and Magic Warden.

The Magic King hero skin's in-game description is as follows:

"Welcome to Town Hall 15! Can you feel the Magic?! Match your style to the new Town Hall with a set of Magic hero skins! After purchase, go to the Barbarian King Altar and click on Change Skin to select the Magic King Skin. Available for a limited time only!"

In addition to the Town Hall 15 update, which is one of the greatest updates in the game's history, the Magic Hero Skins set has been made available. Going along with the most recent Town Hall 15 in-game expansion, the creators have published a comprehensive collection of hero skins, cosmetic items, challenges, and backgrounds.

Players must pay real money to unlock these limited-edition and exclusive hero skins, which cannot be accessible beyond the deadline, similar to the Summer King hero skin. Aside from hero skin, players who purchase the limited shop offer will also receive special effects and animations.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



youtu.be/rvInpw0WGLc The update is LIVE! Summon the magic of Town Hall 15! The update is LIVE! Summon the magic of Town Hall 15!✨ youtu.be/rvInpw0WGLc ✨ https://t.co/EFBiphtmWx

Without a doubt, one of the most alluring Barbarian King hero skins in Clash of Clans is the Magic King skin. The Barbarian King is depicted wearing purple clothing with silver trim, matching ice-themed gloves, and a sword.

In addition to the unique hero skin, the Magic King hero skin also comes with different benefits such as:

Custom Model

Visual Effects

Custom Textures

Sound Effects

Special Animations

Custom Spawned Units

By choosing the Barbarian King, players can use the effects and animations of the Magic King hero skin. These animations will be visible to enemy players during clan wars, team battles, and even when defending.

Steps to unlock the Magic King hero skin

Players can purchase the limited-edition store offer and receive the Magic King hero skin until October 20. Clash of Clans players can get the newest hero skin by following the steps stated below:

Select the "Magic King" shop offer in the store to gain access to the premium Magic King hero skin.

To pay for the INR 899 deal amount, use discount codes, cards, net banking, mobile wallets, UPI, and other payment options.

As soon as the purchase is accepted, the skin will be made available in the Barbarian King outfits.

Choose the Magic King hero skin to experience all the special effects and visual effects.

The Magic King hero skin in Clash of Clans is one of the best hero skins, and buying the Magic Queen, Magic Warden, and Magic Champion hero skins will complete the set.

